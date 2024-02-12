AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 9 0 16 0

Andover Cent. 6 2 8 8

Valley Center 5 4 10 6

Salina Central 5 4 7 9

Eisenhower 2 6 6 10

Goddard 2 6 5 10

Arkansas City 1 8 6 10

Tuesday, February 6

Andover 51, Ark City 24

Andover Central 41, Salina Central 40

Valley Center 35, Goddard 20

Hutchinson 37, Eisenhower 31

Friday, February 9

Andover 51, Goddard 14

Valley Center 45, Ark City 31

Salina Central 38. Eisenhower 33

Maize South 51, Andover Central 32

Tuesday, February 13

Andover at Andover Central

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Goddard at Salina Central

Ark City at Maize

Friday, February 15

Ark City at Andover Central

Goddard at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Valley Center

Newton at Andover

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 8 1 13 3

Andover Cent. 7 1 9 5

Goddard 6 2 10 6

Eisenhower 4 4 5 11

Salina Central 3 6 6 10

Arkansas City 2 7 6 10

Valley Center 0 9 2 14

Tuesday, February 6

Andover 66, Ark City 37

Andover Central 52, Salina Central 43

Goddard 65, Valley Center 59

Hutchinson 70, Eisenhower 54

Friday, February 9

Andover 85, Goddard 66

Ark City 63, Valley Center 60

Eisenhower 59, Salina Central 53 OT

Maize South 66, Andover Central 47

Tuesday, February 13

Andover at Andover Central

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Goddard at Salina Central

Ark City at Maize

Friday, February 15

Ark City at Andover Central

Goddard at Eisenhower

Salina Central at Valley Center

Newton at Andover

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The postseason for the 2023-24 winter season across the state of Kansas has begun at the high school level.

All seven of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II schools had teams representing each school at this past Saturday’s Class 6-5A regional wrestling tournament as the AVCTL II had 9 individual wrestlers qualify for the Class 6-5A state tournament to be held in two weeks.

The Salina Central Lady Mustangs led the AVCTL II with four individual state qualifiers while Andover had three qualifiers, Arkansas City and Goddard High Schools had one individual qualifier each.

The basketball season is headed down the home stretch of the regular season before it enters postseason play at the end of this month.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in past week.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Arkansas City 51-24 Tuesday night. The Lady Lions defeated Goddard 51-14 Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Arkansas City 66-37 Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Goddard 85-66 Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 9th place with 49 points Saturday in the Junction City regional and had three individuals qualify for the state tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team defeated Salina Central 41-40 Tuesday night. The Lady Jaguars fell 51-32 Friday against Maize South. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 52-43 Tuesday. The Jaguars lost 66-47 Friday against Maize South. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team finished in 17th place with 3 points Saturday at the Junction City regional but did not have any individuals qualify for the state tournament. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team lost 63-12 against Arkansas City Thursday night.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 51-24 against Andover Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs lost 49-31 against Valley Center Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 66-37 against Andover Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Valley Center 63-60 Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 13th place with 27 points and had one individual qualify for the state tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team defeated Andover Central 63-12 Thursday night.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 37-31 against Hutchinson Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers lost 38-33 against Salina Central Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 70-54 against Hutchinson Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Salina Central 59-53 in overtime Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team finished in 17th place with 6 points Saturday at the Dodge City regional but did not have any individuals qualify for the state tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 35-20 against Valley Center Tuesday night. The Lady Lions lost 51-14 against Andover Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 65-59. The Lions lost 85-66 Friday against Andover. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 15th place with 19 points Saturday at the Dodge City regional tournament and had one individual qualify for the state tournament.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team suffered a 41-40 loss against Andover Central Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs defeated Eisenhower 38-33 Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball lost 52-43 against Andover Central Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 59-53 in overtime Friday against Eisenhower. …

The Lady Mustang wrestling team finished in 7th place with 101 points Saturday in the Junction City regional and had four individuals qualify for the state tournament.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team defeated Goddard 35-20 Tuesday night. The Lady Hornets defeated Arkansas City 49-31 Friday. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team lost 65-59 against Goddard Tuesday. The Hornets lost 63-60 against Arkansas City Friday. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team finished in 15th place with 17 points Saturday in the Junction City Regional but did not have any individuals qualify for the state tournament.