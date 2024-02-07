AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 7 0 14 0

Andover Cent. 5 2 7 7

Salina Central 4 3 6 8

Valley Center 3 4 8 6

Eisenhower 2 5 6 8

Goddard 2 4 5 8

Arkansas City 1 6 6 8

Tuesday, January 30

Andover 61, Eisenhower 18

Andover Central 58, Valley Center 48

Salina Central 42, Ark City 26

Goddard 58, Campus 16

Wednesday, January 30

Andover Central 47, Goddard 38

Friday, February 2

Andover 36, Valley Center 29

Andover Central 51, Eisenhower 42

Goddard 38, Ark City 36

Derby 44, Salina Central 30

Tuesday, February 6

Andover at Ark City

Salina Central at Andover Central

Hutchinson at Eisenhower

Goddard at Valley Center

Friday, February 9

Andover at Goddard

Andover Central at Maize South

Valley Center at Ark City

Eisenhower at Salina Central

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 6 1 11 3

Andover Cent. 6 1 8 4

Goddard 5 1 9 5

Eisenhower 3 4 4 10

Salina Central 3 4 6 8

Arkansas City 1 6 5 9

Valley Center 0 7 2 12

Tuesday, January 30

Andover 58, Eisenhower 57

Andover Central 66, Valley Center 52

Salina Central 58, Ark City 28

Campus 55, Goddard 53

Wednesday, January 30

Andover Central 63, Goddard 46

Friday, February 2

Andover 68, Valley Center 52

Andover Central 63, Eisenhower 46

Goddard 55, Ark City 45

Derby 50, Salina Central 47

Tuesday, February 6

Andover at Ark City

Salina Central at Andover Central

Hutchinson at Eisenhower

Goddard at Valley Center

Friday, February 9

Andover at Goddard

Andover Central at Maize South

Valley Center at Ark City

Eisenhower at Salina Central

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The City of Andover, Kansas currently sits atop of the 2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II standings in basketball.

On the girls’ side of things, the Andover High Lady Trojans remain undefeated and are top in the AVCTL II basketball standings with a 14-0, 7-0 record while the Andover Central Lady Jaguars sit in 2nd place with a 7-7, 5-2 record.

On the boys’ side of things, Andover High and Andover Central share the top spot with the Trojans sitting at 11-3, 6-1 while Andover Central sits with an 8-4, 6-1 record.

The two Andover schools are headed for a showdown in both boys and girls’ games on February 13, but there are still some games yet to be played before that date arrives as all the teams in the AVCTL II prepare themselves for the final stretch of the 2023-24 season before heading into postseason play.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in past week.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team earned a 61-18 victory against Eisenhower Tuesday night. The Lady Trojans defeated Valley Center 36-29 Friday night. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Eisenhower 58-57 Tuesday night. The Trojans defeated Valley Center 68-52 Friday night. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team split a triangular with Valley Center and Andover Central Thursday night as the Trojans defeated Andover Central 60-21 Valley Center 64-18. The Trojans finished tied for 3rd with 126.5 points last weekend at the Rose Hill tournament.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team earned a 58-48 victory against Valley Center Tuesday night. The Lady Jaguars defeated Goddard 47-38 Wednesday night. The Lady Jaguars defeated Eisenhower 51-42 Friday night. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Center 66-52 Tuesday night. The Jaguars defeated Goddard 63-46 Wednesday night. The Jaguars defeated Eisenhower 63-46 Friday night. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team got swept in an AVCTL II triangular Thursday night, falling to Andover High 6-21 and to Valley Center 45-21. The Jaguars finished in 21st place at Rose Hill with 33 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered a 42-26 loss against Salina Central Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs lost 38-36 against Goddard Friday night. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team suffered a 58-28 defeat against Salina Central Tuesday night. The Bulldogs lost 55-45 to Goddard Friday night. …

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team suffered a 61-18 loss against Andover Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers lost 51-42 against Andover Central Friday night. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team suffered a 58-57 loss against Andover Tuesday night. The Tigers lost 63-46 to Andover Central Friday night. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team finished in 13th place with 66 points at the Rose Hill tournament.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team earned a 58-16 victory against Campus Tuesday night. The Lady Lions lost 47-38 against Andover Central Wednesday night. The Lady Lions defeated Arkansas City 38-36 Friday night. … The Lion boys’ basketball team suffered a 55-53 loss against Campus Tuesday night. The Lions lost 63-46 to Andover Central Wednesday night. The Lions defeated Arkansas City 55-45 Friday night. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place this weekend in the Rose Hill tournament with 202.5 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Arkansas City 42-26 Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs fell 44-30 to Derby Friday night. … The Mustang boys’ basketball defeated Arkansas City 58-28 Tuesday night. The Mustangs lost 50-47 against Derby Friday night. …

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team suffered a 58-48 defeat against Andover Central Tuesday night. The Lady Hornets lost 36-29 to Andover Friday night. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team suffered a 66-52 defeat against Andover Central Tuesday night. The Hornets lost 68-52 against Andover Friday night. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team split an AVCTL II triangular Thursday night, defeating Andover Central 45-21 but falling 64-18 against Andover High. The Hornets finished 14th at Rose Hill with 65.5 points.