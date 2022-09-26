AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings AVCT Overall Team W L W L Andover Cent. 2 0 3 1 Goddard 2 1 3 1 Andover 2 1 2 2 Salina Central 1 1 3 1 Valley Center 1 1 2 2 Eisenhower 1 2 1 3 Arkansas City 0 3 1 3 Friday, September 23 Salina Central 54, Andover 44 Andover Central 24, Eisenhower 7 Goddard 48, Arkansas City 28 Valley Center 38, Campus 20 Friday, September 30 Andover at Eisenhower Goddard at Andover Central Ark City at Newton Salina Central at Valley Center By CHRISTIAN D ORR Kansas Preps Weekly Andover Central High School and Goddard High School’s football teams both won this past Friday night and are the only two teams with winning records after four weeks of the 2022 season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 2 league. The Jaguars from Andover Central, however, are the only AVCTL 2 team remaining with an unblemished league mark, as they are currently 2-0 in league action, both Goddard and Andover sit just behind the Jaguars with identical 2-1 marks in the AVCTL 2 standings. It was a week this past week that saw three AVCTL 2 contests matching league rivals while only Valley Center stepped outside of AVCTL 2 action and the Hornets were able to earn their 2nd win of the season with a 38-20 win over AVCTL 1’s Campus High School. Here is a look at what every AVCTL 2 school did on the gridiron and in other sports : ANDOVER The Trojan football team suffered its second loss of the season, falling 54-44 at Salina Central. The Trojans will look to get back in the winning column this Friday night when they play at Eisenhower High School. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team saw its seasonal record move to 9-7 Tuesday night when they traveled to Eisenhower High School for an AVCTL 2 triangular with Eisenhower and Goddard High Schools. The Lady Trojans split the two matches, defeating Goddard 2-0, but falling 2-0 against Eisenhower, to see their AVCTL 2 record move to 5-1. … The Trojan soccer team played host to Hutchinson on Tuesday, but dropped a 1-0 contest against the Salthawks to fall below .500 on the season, at 3-4, but the Trojans came right back on Thursday when they traveled to Wichita Trinity and fell behind 2-0 early, but fought their way back to earn a 2-2 tie in the match. ANDOVER CENTRAL The Jaguars football team scored a 24-7 victory over Eisenhower this past Friday night to improve their record to 3-1 in 2022. The Jaguars will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Goddard High School. … The Lady Jaguars volleyball team hosted an AVCTL 2 triangular with Valley Center and Salina Central on Tuesday night where they swept the two matches by identical 2-0 scores to improve to 18-1 overall this season and 5-0 in AVCTL 2 play. The Lady Jaguars were back in action on Saturday at the Newton Tournament where they posted a 2-4 record, defeating Salina South and the Wichita Defenders, but falling to Newton and Andale, both twice. … The Jaguar soccer team kicked its way to its 7th straight victory this past Monday when they traveled to Augusta and came home following a 4-3 win. The Jaguars also hosted Salina South on Tuesday, where they scored a 3-0 victory, but the Jaguars kickers suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday when they lost 1-0 at Newton on penalty kicks. ARKANSAS CITY The Bulldog football team suffered their third loss of the season Friday night, falling 48-28 against Goddard High School. The Bulldogs will look to get back in the winning column this Friday night when they travel to Newton. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team stepped outside of the state of Kansas for action on Tuesday night when they played host to Ponca City High School from Oklahoma and were able to come out victorious with a 3-0 win. The Lady Bulldogs were back in action Saturday when they competed in the Campus tournament where they went 1-3 on the day, falling to Campus, Topeka West and Wichita Northwest, and earing their lone victory over Wichita Southeast. … The Bulldog soccer team kicked its way to its 2nd straight victory Thursday night as they hosted El Dorado and earned a 7-0 victory. EISENHOWER The Tiger football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday night when they dropped a 24-7 contest against Andover Central. The Tigers will look to earn their second win of the season this Friday night when they play host to Andover High School. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team hosted an AVCTL 2 triangular Tuesday night against Andover and Goddard and were able to sweep the triangular, winning both matches by identical 2-0 scores. The Lady Tigers were also in action on Saturday at the Newton tournament where they posted a 5-1 record, falling to Andale in the championship match. The Lady Tigers were able win matches over the Wichita Defenders, Salina South, Buhler, Wichita East and Newton in their march to the championship match before falling to Andale. … The Tiger soccer team suffered its 5th loss of the season on Tuesday when they traveled to Maize and were able to force overtime, but ultimately lost 2-1 against the Eagles. The Tigers returned to the pitch on Thursday against Campus where the Tigers were able to snap their 4-game losing skid by kicking their way to a 0-0 tie against the Colts. GODDARD The Lion football team scored its second win of the season Friday night when they scored a 48-24 victory over Arkansas City. The Lions will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Andover Central. … The Lady Lions volleyball team saw their seasonal record fall to 3-11 on the year and fell to 2-3 in the AVCTL 2 as they were swept in two matches at Eisenhower Tuesday night, falling 2-0 against both Andover at Eisenhower High Schools. The Lady Lions also dropped a pair of matches at Great Bend on Thursday night when they fell 2-0 against Great Bend and Hutchinson. … The Lions soccer team saw its seasonal record fall to 4-3 on Tuesday when they traveled to Newton High School, but came home after a 3-2 defeat. SALINA CENTRAL The Mustang football team scored its third win of the season this past Friday night when they earned a 54-44 win over Andover. The Mustangs will look to stay in the winning column this Friday night when they play at Valley Center. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team traveled to Andover Central Tuesday night for an AVCTL 2 triangular, but were unable to find their first victory of the season that night, as they lost both matches by identical 2-0 scores. The Lady Mustangs continued their search for that first victory Thursday night when they stepped away from league play and went to Emporia to battle against Emporia and Manhattan and the Lady Mustangs suffered a sweep in that non-league triangular, falling to both Emporia and Manhattan by 2-0 counts. … The Mustang soccer team dropped its 8th straight match to open the 2022 season Tuesday when they played host to Campus High School on the Mustangs’ pitch, but suffered a 2-1 loss. The Mustangs then remained in Salina on Thursday but traveled to cross-town rival Salina South’s pitch where they suffered a 3-0 defeat, leaving the Mustangs still searching for that elusive first victory of the season. VALLEY CENTER The Hornet football team earned its third win of the season this past Friday night when they scored a 38-20 victory over Campus, from the AVCTL 2 league. The Hornets will look for their fourth win of 2022 this Friday night when they play host to Salina Central, in an AVCTL 2 showdown. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team traveled to Andover Central Tuesday night for an AVCTL 2 triangular with Salina Central and split the two matches. The Lady Hornets were able to defeat Salina Central 2-0, but they lost a 2-0 match against Andover Central to fall to 11-20 on the season overall and 3-4 in the AVCTL 2. … The Hornet soccer team dropped its 6th match of the season Tuesday night when they lost a 2-1 match at Maize South High School. The Hornets got right back into action on Thursday when they hosted Hutchinson’ Berean Academy and came out with a 2-2 tie.