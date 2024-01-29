AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 5 0 12 0

Salina Central 3 3 5 7

Valley Center 3 2 8 4

Andover Cent. 2 2 4 7

Goddard 1 3 3 7

Eisenhower 2 3 6 6

Arkansas City 1 4 6 6

Tuesday, January 23

Maize 42, Andover Central 38

Eisenhower 41, Salina Central 40

Ark City 50, Campus 21 – Mulvane tournament

Thursday, January 25

Goddard 46, Wichita East 36 – El Dorado tournament

Valley Center 48, Haven 30 – Haven tournament

Ark City vs. Campus – Mulvane tournament

Olathe South 39, Andover Central 37 – McPherson tournament

Eisenhower 39, Wichita Trinity 36 – Newton tournament

Friday, January 26

Andover 42, Salina Central 37

Maize South 37, Goddard 30 – El Dorado tournament

Valley Center 60, Cheney 51 – Haven tournament

Ark City 46, Mulvane 40 – Mulvane tournament

Andover Central 52, Manhattan 49 – McPherson tournament

Bishop Carroll 59, Eisenhower 33 – Newton tournament

Saturday, January 27

Gardner-Edgerton 45, Goddard 41 – El Dorado tournament

Halstead 36, Valley Center 35 – Haven tournament

Clearwater 54, Andover Central 53 – McPherson tournament

Arkansas City 31, Rose Hill 20 – Mulvane Tournament

St. James Academy 54, Eisenhower 43 – Newton tournament

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Goddard 4 0 8 3

Andover 4 1 9 3

Andover Cent. 3 1 5 4

Eisenhower 3 2 4 8

Salina Central 2 4 5 7

Arkansas City 1 4 5 7

Valley Center 0 5 2 10

Tuesday, January 23

Maize South 67, Goddard 47

Andover Central 50, Maize 44

Eisenhower 71, Saina Central 53

Friday, January 26

Campus 63, Eisenhower 49

Andover 65, Salina Central 59

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2024 girls’ midseason tournament week is now complete and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II had one champion, one runner-up and two 4th place finishers in the five tournaments the AVCTL II teams competed in this year.

The Arkansas City Lady Bulldogs won the Mulvane championship while Valley Center finished 2nd at Haven while Goddard finished fourth at El Dorado and Eisenhower finished 4th at Newton.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in past week.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Salina Central 42-37 Friday night. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central 65-59 Friday night. … The Lady Trojans wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished 7th with 58 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team defeated Salina Central 35-27 Thursday night. The Trojans hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished 2nd with 139 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar basketball team fell 42-38 Tuesday against Maize. The Lady Jaguars fell 39-37 against Olathe South Thursday night in the opening round of the Newton tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Manhattan 52-49 Friday night. The Lady Jaguars lost 54-53 against Clearwater in the final round Saturday. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team earned a 50-44 victory against Maize Tuesday night. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team hosted a tournament Friday where they finished in 7th place with 58 points. … The Jaguar boys’ wrestling team was defeated 66-18 by Eisenhower Thursday night.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened play in the Mulvane tournament Tuesday night with a 50-21 victory against Campus. The Lady Bulldogs defeated tournament-host Mulvane 46-40 Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs completed the tournament Saturday night with a 31-20 victory against Rose Hill. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team competed in the Chanute tournament Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 117 points.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team earned a 41-40 victory against Salina Central Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers defeated Wichita Trinity 39-36 Thursday night in the opening round of the Newton tournament. The Lady Tigers were defeated 59-33 by Bishop Carroll Friday night. The Lady Tigers lost 54-43 against St. James Academy in the tournament finale Saturday night. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Salina Central Tuesday night 71-53. The Tigers lost 63-49 against Campus Friday night. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Andover tournament Friday where they finished in 8th place with 27 points. The Lady Tigers placed 8th with 27 points Saturday in the Andover tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team defeated Andover Central 66-18 Thursday night. The Tigers competed in the Andover tournament Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 55 points.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team earned a 46-36 victory over Wichita East Thursday night in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. The Lady Lions lost 37-30 against Maize South Friday night. The Lady Lions fell 45-41 against Gardner-Edgerton in the final round Saturday night. … The Lions boys’ basketball team suffered a 67-47 loss against Maize South Tuesday night. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 13th place with 54 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 14th place with 106.5 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team suffered a 41-40 defeat against Eisenhower Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs were defeated 42-37 by Andover Friday night. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team suffered a 71-53 defeat against Eisenhower Tuesday night. The Mustangs lost 65-59 against Andover Friday night. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team competed in the Junction City tournament Saturday where they finished in 10th place with 72 points. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team lost 35-27 against Andover Thursday night. The Mustangs competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 18th place with 96.5 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team opened play in the Haven tournament Thursday night with a 48-30 victory against tournament-host Haven. The Lady Hornets defeated Cheney 60-51 Friday night. The Lady Hornets lost 36-35 to Halstead Saturday night in the tournament finale. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 16th place with 37 points. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament Saturday where they finished in 10th place with 112.5 points.