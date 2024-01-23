AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 4 0 11 0

Salina Central 3 1 5 5

Valley Center 3 2 6 3

Andover Cent. 2 2 3 4

Goddard 1 3 3 5

Eisenhower 1 3 4 4

Arkansas City 1 4 3 6

Tuesday, January 16

Eisenhower 46, Campus 15

Maize South 52, Goddard 23

Thursday, January 18

Liberal 47, Salina Central 42 (Salina Invitational)

Andover 66, Junction City 8 (Saina Invitational)

Friday, January 19

Andover 67, Liberal 39 (Salina Invitational)

Salina Central 51, Junction City 9 (Salina Invitational)

Saturday, January 20

Andover 55, Great Bend 37 (Salina Invitational)

Buhler 34, Salina Central 23 (Salina Invitational)

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Goddard 4 0 8 2

Andover 3 1 8 3

Andover Cent. 3 1 4 4

Eisenhower 2 2 3 7

Salina Central 2 2 5 5

Arkansas City 1 4 5 7

Valley Center 0 5 2 10

Wednesday, January 17

Valley Center 71, Newton 53

Thursday, January 18

Wichita Heights 67, Eisenhower 37 (Dodge City Tournament of Champions)

Goddard 70, Wichita Trinity 15 (El Dorado Tournament)

Manhattan CHIEF 55, Arkansas City 42 (El Dorado Tournament)

Andover 69, Salina Central 53 (Salina Invitational)

Friday, January 19

Chanute 49, Andover Central 46 (Chanute Tournament)

Dodge City 51, Eisenhower 41 (Dodge City TOC)

Goddard 77, Manhattan CHIEF 60 (El Dorado Tournament)

Arkansas City 52, Wichita Trinity 42 (El Dorado tournament)

Andover 65, Great Bend 58 (Salina Invitational)

Salina Central 52, Buhler 38 (Salina Invitational)

Blue Valley West 59, Valley Center 37 (Valley Center tournament)

Saturday, January 20

Shawnee Mission East 71, Valley Center 40 (Valley Center tournament)

Shawnee Mission South 68, Andover Central 47 (Chanute tournament)

Campus 81, Eisenhower 59 (Dodge City TOC)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 71, Goddard 52 (El Dorado tournament)

Wichita Collegiate 53, Arkansas City 52 (El Dorado tournament)

Andover 60, Wichita South 48 (Salina Invitational)

Salina Central 44, Liberal 40 (Salina Invitational)

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The boys’ mid-season tournament week is now compete and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II saw its Andover boys and girls teams capture the 2024 Salina Invitational tournament title.

The Andover boys’ wrestling team also saw victory as the Trojans won the Blue Valley Northwest tournament over the weekend with 473 points.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in past week.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team earned a 66-8 victory against Junction City Thursday night in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Lady Trojans defeated Liberal 57-39 Friday night in the semifinals. The Lady Trojans won the Salina Invitational championship Saturday night by defeating Great Bend 55-37. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned a 59-53 victory against Salina Central Thursday night in the opening round of the Salina Invitational. The Trojans defeated Great Bend 65-58 Friday night in the semifinal round. The Trojans defeated Wichita South 60-48 Saturday night to win the SIT championship. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed at the Wichita Heights tournament Saturday and finished in 11th place with 29.5 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Blue Valley Northwest tournament Saturday and won the tournament with 473 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar boys’ basketball team dropped a 78-54 contest against Kansas City Piper Thursday night in the opening round of the Chanute tournament. The Jaguars dropped a 49-46 contest against tournament-host Chanute Friday night. The Jaguars fell 68-47 against Shawnee Mission South Saturday in the final round. … The Lady Jaguar wrestling team placed 6th Thursday at the Augusta Invitational with 11 points. The Lady Jaguars competed in the DeSoto tournament Saturday where they finished in 9th place with 13 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost a 55-42 contest against Manhattan CHIEF Thursday night in the opening round of the El Dorado tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Wichita Trinity 52-42 Friday night. The Bulldogs fell 53-52 against Wichita Collegiate in the tournament finale Saturday night. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling tram competed against Valley Center Thursday night, but lost the dual 42-30. The Lady Bulldogs also dropped a dual against Goddard 30-24. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team lost 45-28 against Goddard Thursday night.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team earned a 46-15 victory against Campus Tuesday night. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team opened play Thursday in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions and lost its opener 67-37 against Wichita Heights. The Tigers fell 51-41 to tournament-host Dodge City in Friday night’s consolation semifinals. The Tigers lost 81-59 Saturday against Campus to finish the tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team competed in the Hays tournament Saturday and finished in 13th place with 71.5 points.

GODDARD

The Lady Lions basketball team suffered a 52-23 defeat against Maize South Tuesday night. … The Lion boys’ basketball team opened play in the El Dorado tournament Thursday with a 70-52 victory against Wichita Trinity. The Lions defeated Manhattan CHIEF Friday night 77-50. The Lions dropped the tournament finale Saturday night, falling 71-52 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Lady Lion wrestling team defeated Arkansas City Thursday night 30-24. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team defeated Arkansas City 45-28 Thursday night. The Lions were able to tie Valley Center 39-39.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team opened play in the Salina Invitational Thursday night falling 47-42 against Liberal. The Lady Mustangs bounced back Friday night and defeated Junction City 51-9. The Lady Mustangs fell 34-23 to Buhler in Saturday’s tournament finale. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team opened play in the Salina Invitational Thursday night falling 69-53 against Andover but was able to bounce back Friday night in the consolation semifinals and defeat Buhler 52-38. The Mustangs closed out the tournament Saturday with a 44-40 victory against Liberal. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team got swept in a pair of matches Thursday night, falling 63-13 against Maize and 50-28 against Rose Hill. The Mustangs competed in the Hays tournament Saturday and finished in 25th place with 14 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet boys’ basketball team opened play in their own tournament Thursday night with a 71-53 victory against Newton. The Hornets weren’t able to build a winning streak as they fell 59-37 against Blue Valley West in Friday’s 2nd round and fell 71-50 against Shawnee Mission East in Saturday’s final round. … The Lady Hornet wrestling team won an AVCTL II dual 42-30 against Arkansas City Thursday night. The Lady Hornets competed at the Wichita Heights tournament Saturday and finished in 10th place with 32.5 points. … The Hornet boys’ wrestling team defeated Arkansas City Thursday night 45-27. The Hornets tied Goddard 39-39.