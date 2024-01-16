AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Derby 2 0 5 1
Maize South 4 1 7 1
Salina South 2 1 5 2
Newton 1 2 1 6
Hutchinson 1 2 4 3
Maize 2 2 2 5
Campus 0 4 0 6
Wednesday, January 10
Maize South 35, Valley Center 19
Friday, January 12
Maize South 75, Campus 21
Maize 50, Newton 20
Derby 71, Wichita Southeast 23
Great Bend 44, Hutchinson 36
Andover 59, Salina South 30
Monday, January 15
Derby at Newton
Tuesday, January 16
Eisenhower at Campus
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize South at Goddard
Thursday, January 18
Maize at Hutchinson
2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Maize South 5 0 8 0
Hutchinson 2 1 6 1
Campus 2 2 4 2
Derby 1 1 2 3
Maize 2 2 4 3
Newton 0 3 1 5
Salina South 0 3 0 7
Wednesday, January 10
Maize South 57, Valley Center 34
Friday, January 12
Maize South 49, Campus 41
Maize 75, Newton 41
Derby 81, Wichita Southeast 66
Hutchinson 71, Great Bend 61
Andover 72, Salina South 37
Monday, January 15
Derby at Newton
Tuesday, January 16
Eisenhower at Campus
Derby at Hutchinson
Maize South at Goddard
Thursday, January 25
Maize at Hutchinson
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
Mother Nature had her way around the state of Kansas, especially with high school athletics this past week, and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I was no different as many games or activities were either postponed or canceled.
There were, however, several events which did take place.
Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :
CAMPUS
The Campus basketball teams were scheduled to play at Salina South Tuesday, but snow postponed those games until January 25. The Lady Colts basketball team suffered a 75-21 defeat against Maize South Friday night. … The Colts boys’ basketball team lost 48-41 against Maize South Friday night. …
DERBY
The Derby basketball teams were scheduled to play at Newton Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 15. The Lady Panther basketball team earned a 71-23 victory against Wichita Southeast Friday night. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished in 4th place with 159 points Thursday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Panthers also competed at Clearwater Saturday where they won the tournament with 236.5 points. The Panther boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 13th place with 77 points.
HUTCHINSON
The Hutchinson basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Maize Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 25. The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team suffered a 44-36 loss against Great Bend Friday night. …. The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Great Bend 71-61 Friday night. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished in 12th place with 73 points Thursday in the Newton tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 13th place with 77.5 points.
MAIZE
The Maize basketball teams were scheduled to play at Hutchinson Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 25. The Lady Eagles basketball team earned a 50-20 win against Newton Friday night. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 75-41 Friday night. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed at Halstead Saturday where they finished 3rd with 128 points. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 146.5 points.
MAIZE SOUTH
The Maize South basketball teams were scheduled to play at Valley Center Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games one night to Wednesday. The Lady Maverick basketball team scored its 6th win of the season Wednesday night when they defeated Valley Center 35-19. The Lady Mavericks earned a 75-21 victory against Campus Friday night. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team improved to 7-0 on the season Wednesday night with a 57-34 victory against Valley Center. The Mavericks defeated Campus 48-41 Friday night. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 26th place with 42.5 points.
NEWTON
The Newton basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Derby Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 15. The Lady Railers basketball team suffered a 50-20 loss against Maize Friday night. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 75-41 against Maize South Friday night. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 5th with 139 points Thursday in its own tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 8th place with 112.5 points.
SALINA SOUTH
The Salin South basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Campus Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 25. The Lady Cougar basketball team suffered a 59-30 loss against Andover Friday night. … The Cougar boys’ basketball lost 72-37 against Andover Friday night. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished in 17th place with 62 points Thursday in the Newton tournament.