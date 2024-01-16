AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 2 0 5 1

Maize South 4 1 7 1

Salina South 2 1 5 2

Newton 1 2 1 6

Hutchinson 1 2 4 3

Maize 2 2 2 5

Campus 0 4 0 6

Wednesday, January 10

Maize South 35, Valley Center 19

Friday, January 12

Maize South 75, Campus 21

Maize 50, Newton 20

Derby 71, Wichita Southeast 23

Great Bend 44, Hutchinson 36

Andover 59, Salina South 30

Monday, January 15

Derby at Newton

Tuesday, January 16

Eisenhower at Campus

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize South at Goddard

Thursday, January 18

Maize at Hutchinson

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 5 0 8 0

Hutchinson 2 1 6 1

Campus 2 2 4 2

Derby 1 1 2 3

Maize 2 2 4 3

Newton 0 3 1 5

Salina South 0 3 0 7

Wednesday, January 10

Maize South 57, Valley Center 34

Friday, January 12

Maize South 49, Campus 41

Maize 75, Newton 41

Derby 81, Wichita Southeast 66

Hutchinson 71, Great Bend 61

Andover 72, Salina South 37

Monday, January 15

Derby at Newton

Tuesday, January 16

Eisenhower at Campus

Derby at Hutchinson

Maize South at Goddard

Thursday, January 25

Maize at Hutchinson

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature had her way around the state of Kansas, especially with high school athletics this past week, and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I was no different as many games or activities were either postponed or canceled.

There were, however, several events which did take place.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Campus basketball teams were scheduled to play at Salina South Tuesday, but snow postponed those games until January 25. The Lady Colts basketball team suffered a 75-21 defeat against Maize South Friday night. … The Colts boys’ basketball team lost 48-41 against Maize South Friday night. …

DERBY

The Derby basketball teams were scheduled to play at Newton Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 15. The Lady Panther basketball team earned a 71-23 victory against Wichita Southeast Friday night. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished in 4th place with 159 points Thursday in the Newton tournament. The Lady Panthers also competed at Clearwater Saturday where they won the tournament with 236.5 points. The Panther boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 13th place with 77 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Maize Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 25. The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team suffered a 44-36 loss against Great Bend Friday night. …. The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team defeated Great Bend 71-61 Friday night. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team finished in 12th place with 73 points Thursday in the Newton tournament. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 13th place with 77.5 points.

MAIZE

The Maize basketball teams were scheduled to play at Hutchinson Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 25. The Lady Eagles basketball team earned a 50-20 win against Newton Friday night. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team defeated Newton 75-41 Friday night. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed at Halstead Saturday where they finished 3rd with 128 points. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 146.5 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maize South basketball teams were scheduled to play at Valley Center Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games one night to Wednesday. The Lady Maverick basketball team scored its 6th win of the season Wednesday night when they defeated Valley Center 35-19. The Lady Mavericks earned a 75-21 victory against Campus Friday night. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team improved to 7-0 on the season Wednesday night with a 57-34 victory against Valley Center. The Mavericks defeated Campus 48-41 Friday night. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team competed at Newton Saturday where they finished in 26th place with 42.5 points.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Derby Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 15. The Lady Railers basketball team suffered a 50-20 loss against Maize Friday night. … The Railer boys’ basketball team lost 75-41 against Maize South Friday night. … The Lady Railer wrestling team finished 5th with 139 points Thursday in its own tournament. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished in 8th place with 112.5 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salin South basketball teams were scheduled to play host to Campus Tuesday night, but snow postponed those games until January 25. The Lady Cougar basketball team suffered a 59-30 loss against Andover Friday night. … The Cougar boys’ basketball lost 72-37 against Andover Friday night. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team finished in 17th place with 62 points Thursday in the Newton tournament.