AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 3 0 6 0

Salina Central 2 0 4 2

Goddard 1 1 3 2

Andover Cent. 1 1 2 4

Valley Center 1 2 4 2

Eisenhower 0 2 2 3

Arkansas City 0 2 2 4

Tuesday, December 19

Andover 89, Ark City 30

Salina Central 49, Andover Central 35

Goddard 36, Valley Center 30

Eisenhower 37, Newton 16

Friday, January 5

Goddard at Andover

Ark City at Valley Center

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Maize at Andover Central

2023-2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover 3 0 4 2

Goddard 2 0 4 1

Andover Cent. 2 2 3 4

Eisenhower 1 1 2 3

Salina Central 1 1 2 4

Arkansas City 0 2 3 2

Valley Center 0 3 1 5

Tuesday, December 19

Andover 50, Ark City 30

Andover Central 60, Salina Central 46

Goddard 67, Valley Center 50

Newton 55, Eisenhower 53

Friday, January 5

Goddard at Andover

Ark City at Valley Center

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Maize at Andover Central

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

As the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II enters the 2023 Christmas break, there is a solid look in each of the boys and girls basketball leagues.

Solid look of top and bottom in both leagues. Both leagues are led by Andover’s boys and girls, who both sit with identical 3-0 AVCTL II records. Salina Central is in 2nd place in the girls’ standings with a 2-0 AVCTL II record while Goddard sits in 2nd in the boys’ standings with a 2-0 AVCTL II record.

The Goddard, Valley Center and Andover Central girls sit in the middle of the girls’ standings each with one win in AVCTL II play while Eisenhower, Salina Central and Arkansas City sit in the middle of the AVCTL II boys’ standings with .500 AVCTL II records.

The Eisenhower and Arkansas City girls, Arkansas City and Valley Center girls, meanwhile sit on the bottom of each league still searching for their first AVCTL II wins of the season.

Here is a look at what each team in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II league did in the Tuesday on the final night of action in the 2023 portion of the 2023-24 basketball season.

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan basketball team improved to 6-0, 3-0 on the season Tuesday night with a 89-30 victory against Arkansas City. … The Trojans boys’ basketball team improved to 4-2, 3-0 on the season with a 50-30 victory against Arkansas City.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguars suffered their 4th loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 49-35 against Salina Central. … The Jaguar boys’ basketball team earned its third win of the season with a 60-46 victory against Salina Central.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 89-30 against Andover. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 50-30 against Andover.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger basketball team earned its second win of the season Tuesday night with a 37-16 victory against Newton. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team suffered its third loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 55-53 against Newton.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion basketball team earned its third win of the season Tuesday night with a 36-30 victory against Valley Center. … The Lion boys’ basketball team earned its fourth win of the season Tuesday night with a 67-50 victory against Valley Center.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang basketball team improved to 4-2 on the season Tuesday night with a 49-35 victory against Andover Central. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night when they were defeated 60-46 by Andover Central.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet basketball team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 36-30 against Goddard. … The Hornet boys’ basketball team suffered its 5th loss of the season when it fell 67-50 against Goddard.