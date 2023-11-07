AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Goddard 5 1 6 3

Eisenhower 5 1 9 1

Salina Central 4 2 6 3

Andover Cent. 3 3 7 3

Valley Center 3 3 5 4

Arkansas City 1 5 1 8

Andover 0 6 0 9

Friday, November 3

Andover Central 28, Abilene 21

Eisenhower 41, Hays 7

Friday, November 10

Maize at Eisenhower

McPherson at Andover Central

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 fall seasons for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II have come down to only football where the AVCTL II had two teams enter the 2nd round of the 2023 playoffs last week and came out with two victories and two teams still alive for this week’s state quarterfinal round in football.

Andover Central won its Class 4A playoff contest at Abilene while Eisenhower won its Class 5A playoff game against Hays.

The Jaguars will play host to McPherson in the 4A quarterfinals while the Tigers will play host to Maie in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and on the soccer pitch during this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team finished the 2023 with an 0-9 record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finish the 2023 season with a 29-12 record. … The Trojan soccer team saw its season come to an end after a 5-11-1 campaign.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team traveled to Abilene for the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs Friday night and emerged with a 28-21 victory to set up this Friday night’s quarterfinal showdown where they will play host to McPherson. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend, but the Lady Jaguars went 1-2 in pool play and did not qualify for the bracketed portion Saturday. The Lady Jaguars volleyball team finish the 2023 season with a 38-3 record. … The Jaguar soccer team saw its 2023 end after a 13-4 campaign.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team finished the 2023 season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 10-24 record. … The Bulldog soccer team finished the 2023 season with a 4-12-1 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team played host to Hays Friday night in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs and earned a 41-7 victory to set up this Friday’s Class 5A quarterfinal showdown where they play host to Maize. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 18-16 record. … The Tiger soccer team finished the 2023 season with an 8-9 record.

GODDARD

The Lion football team finished 2023 after a 6-3 campaign. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 4-30 record. … The Lion soccer team finished the 2023 season with a 7-9-1 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team finished the 2023 season with a 6-3 record. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 13-20 record. … The Mustang soccer team finished the 2023 season with a 2-14 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team finished the season with a 6-3 record. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 23-11 record. … The Hornet soccer team saw its 2023 season come to a close Tuesday when they lost 10-0 against Maize South in the Class 5A quarterfinal championship. The Hornets finished the season with an 8-9-2 record.