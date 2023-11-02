AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Goddard 5 1 6 3

Eisenhower 5 1 8 1

Salina Central 4 2 6 3

Andover Cent. 3 3 6 3

Valley Center 3 3 5 4

Arkansas City 1 5 1 8

Andover 0 6 0 9

Friday, October 27

Eisenhower 35, Andover 6

Andover Central 41, Independence 20

Abilene 38, Ark City 12

Maize 31, Goddard 22

Great Bend 38, Salina Central 24

Hays 31, Valley Center 14

Friday, November 3

Andover Central at Abilene

Hays at Eisenhower

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II saw the opening round of the football playoffs take place this past Friday night, but the AVCTL II did not fare as well as the league would have hoped as only two AVCTL II teams advanced to this Friday’s second round.

One of those wins/defeats, however, the AVCTL II only had itself to blame as the Eisenhower Tiger football team played host to AVCTL II rival Andover High and the Tigers were able to score a 35-6 victory to extend their own season while bringing an end to Andover’s.

The Andover Central Jaguars will get the opportunity this Friday night to take out some AVCTL II revent for it’s Arkansas City fellow league mates as the Jaguars will play at Abilene, which eliminated Arkansas City this past Friday night from the Class 4A playoffs.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and on the soccer pitch during this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered a 35-6 loss against AVCTL II rival Eisenhower Friday night to see their 2023 season come to an end. The Trojans finished the 2023 with an 0-9 record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament, but the Lady Trojans went 0-3 in pool play, falling 2-0 against city rival Andover Central 2-0 in the opening match, falling 2-0 against Topeka Seaman and losing 2-0 to Spring Hill to finish the 2023 season with a 29-12 record. … The Trojan soccer team saw its season come to an end Monday after a 5-11-1 campaign when they Trojans lost 3-1 against Newton in the opening round of the Class 5A regionals.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team earned a 41-20 victory against Independence Friday night to advance to the 2nd round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Jaguars will travel to Abilene this Friday night for that 2nd round match up. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend, but the Lady Jaguars went 1-2 in pool play and did not qualify for the bracketed portion Saturday. The Lady Jaguars opened pool play Friday with a 2-0 victory against cross-town rival, Andover High, 2-0, but that was their lone win on the day. The Lady Jaguars lost 2-0 against Spring Hill and 2-0 against Topeka Seaman to finish the 2023 season with a 38-3 record. … The Jaguar soccer team saw its 2023 season come to an end Tuesday when it was defeated 5-3 by AVCTL II rival Valley Center in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Jaguars finished the season with a 13-4 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team lost 38-12 Friday night at Abilene in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Bulldogs finished the 2023 season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 10-24 record. … The Bulldog soccer team saw its season come to an end Monday as it suffered an 11-0 shutout defeat against Maize South. The Bulldogs finished the 2023 season with a 4-12-1 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team scored a 35-6 victory against AVCTL II rival Andover to extend their 2023 season at least one more week and finish Andover’s 2023 season. The Tigers will play host to Hays this Friday night in the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 18-16 record. … The Tiger soccer team had its season come to a close Monday when they lost 4-1 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Tigers finished the 2023 season with an 8-9 record.

GODDARD

The Lion football team suffered a 31-22 loss against Maize High Friday night to see their 2023 season come to an end after a 6-3 campaign. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 4-30 record. … The Lion soccer team had its season end Tuesday when it lost 2-0 against Hays in the opening round of the Class 5A regional tournament. The Lions finished the 2023 season with a 7-9-1 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team suffered a 38-24 defeat against Great Bend Friday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Mustangs finished the 2023 season with a 6-3 record. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 13-20 record. … The Mustang soccer team did not qualify for the Class 5A regional tournament and finished the 2023 season with a 2-14 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team lost 31-14 against Hays Friday night to see their 2023 season come to a close. The Hornets finished the season with a 6-3 record. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 23-11 record. … The Hornet soccer team entered the Class 5A regional tournament as the 14th seed, meaning they had to face #3 seed and AVCTL II rival Andover Central in the opening round of regionals. The Jaguars, who lost to Andover Central 2-1 in the regular season, earned a 5-3 victory Tuesday to end the Jaguars’ season and advance to the 2nd round of regional on Thursday where they scored a 3-1 victory against Hays to propel them into the Class 5A quarterfinal round where they will meet up with Maize South on Tuesday.