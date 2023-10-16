AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 0 7 0

Goddard 4 1 5 2

Salina Central 3 2 5 2

Valley Center 3 2 5 2

Andover Cent. 2 3 4 3

Arkansas City 1 4 1 6

Andover 0 6 0 7

Friday, October 13

Andover Central 43, Andover 7

Valley Center 35, Ark City 3

Goddard 42, Salina Central 35

Eisenhower 56, Salina South 7

Friday, October 20

Andover Central at Valley Center

Ark City at Salina Central

Eisenhower at Goddard

Hutchinson at Andover

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The city of Goddard has two high schools, the city of Salina has two Class 5A schools, those two communities did battle on the football field this past Friday night and Goddard emerged with a pair of victories.

In the grand scheme of things in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II those two games made this week’s game pivotal when those two Goddard schools meet up on the gridiron with the AVCTL II football championship on the line.

Goddard High and Eisenhower High School’s football teams will meet up this Friday night at Goddard High School with the winner of that game also winning the 2023 AVCTL II football championship.

Eisenhower High School enters the game with an undefeated, 5-0, AVCTL II record while Goddard enters with a 4-1 AVCTL II record. If Eisenhower wins, they will be the AVCTL II champ with an undefeated 6-0 record. If Goddard defeats Eisenhower, both teams will finish the 2023 season with identical 5-1 AVCTL II records, but Goddard will win the title via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

That showdown was set up this past week when Goddard High scored a 42-35 victory against Salina Central while Eisenhower stepped outside of AVCTL II action and defeated Salina South 56-7.

Goddard’s lone AVCTL II loss this season came in week 2 when it fell to Valley Center 14-6. Eisenhower defeated Valley Center 21-7 the following week.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and on the soccer pitch during this past week :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan golf team competed in the Topeka Seaman Class 5A regional tournament at Lake Shawnee Golf Course Monday where Regan Dusenbery won the individual championship with a score of 2-under par, 69. … The Trojan football team suffered its 7th loss of the season Friday night, falling 43-7 against cross-town rival Andover Central. The Trojans will search for their first win of the season this Friday night in the regular season finale against Hutchinson. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team hosted Andover Central and Goddard Tuesday night in the final AVCTL II triangular of the season and split the two matches, defeating Goddard 2-0 but falling 2-1 against Andover Central. The Lady Trojans competed in the Goddard tournament Saturday where they went 3-2 with victories against Goddard, Eisenhower and Campus but suffered losses against Andale and Cheney. … The Trojan soccer team played host to Valley Center Tuesday and the two teams kicked their way to a 1-1 tie after two overtimes. The Trojans got shutout 4-0 by Derby Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team won the Andover city battle Friday night when they defeated Andover High 43-7. The Jaguars will play their regular season finale this Friday night when they play at Valley Center. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team traveled across town to Andover High Tuesday night and swept the final AVCTL II triangular of the season, topping Andover High 2-1 and Goddard 2-0 to finish the regular season with an undefeated, 10-0, record in AVCTL II action to win the 2023 AVCTL II title and improved to 33-1 overall. … The Jaguar soccer team scored a 9-0 shutout victory against Salina Central Tuesday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team suffered its 6th loss of the season Friday night when they were defeated 35-3 against Valley Center. The Bulldogs will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play at Salina Central. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team played host to Eisenhower and Valley Center Tuesday night in the final AVCTL II triangular of the season and dropped both matches, falling by 2-0 counts against both Eisenhower and Valley Center. … The Bulldog soccer team took on Eisenhower Tuesday, but got shutout 2-0. The Bulldogs played to 0-0 tie with Winfield Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger golf team competed in the Bishop Carroll 5A regional tournament Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club where Kayla Jensen finished in 7th place, individually, with an 89.The Tiger football team remained undefeated on the season Friday night with a 56-7 victory against Salina South. The Tigers will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play Goddard High School. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team traveled to Arkansas City Tuesday night for the final AVCTL II triangular of the season and split the two matches, falling 2-0 against Valley Center but defeating Arkansas City 2-0. The Lady Tigers competed in the Goddard tournament Saturday where they went 2-3 on the day. The Lady Tigers defeated El Dorado and Garden Plain, but suffered losses against Andale, Andover and Cheney. … The Tiger soccer team scored a 2-0 shutout AVCTL II victory against Arkansas City Tuesday. The Tigers lost 3-0 against Newton Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lion football team secured its 5th win of the season Friday night when they defeated Salina Central 42-35. The Lions will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Eisenhower High School. … The Lady Lion volleyball team traveled to Andover High Tuesday night for the final AVCTL II triangular of the season and dropped both matches, falling 2-0 against both Andover High and Andover Central. The Lady Lions hosted their annual tournament Saturday where they lost all four matches, falling against Andale, Andover twice and Campus. … The Lion soccer team played host to Maize High Tuesday afternoon and the two teams kicked their way to a 4-4 tie after two overtimes.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang golf team competed in the Topeka Seaman Class 5A regional tournament at Lake Shawnee Golf Course Monday where Cindric White finished in 10th place, individually, with a score of 97. … The Mustang football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday night when they lost 42-35 against Goddard. The Mustangs will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Arkansas City. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team traveled across town to Salina South Tuesday night for a non-conference triangular and split the two matches as they fell 2-0 against cross-town rival Salina South but scored a 2-0 victory against Junction City. The Lady Mustangs traveled to Hays Thursday for another non-conference triangular, and split the two matches, falling to Hays, but topping Junction City 2-0 for the 2nd time last week. The Lady Mustangs competed in the Abilene tournament Saturday, where they went 1-3 with the lone victory coming against Ellsworth, but they suffered losses against Buhler, Rossville and Topeka High. … The Mustang soccer team suffered a 9-0 shutout defeat against Andover Central Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team earned its 5th win of the season Friday night when they defeated Arkansas City 35-3. The Hornets will close out the regular season this Friday night when they play host to Andover Central. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team traveled to Arkansas City Tuesday night for its final action in the 2023 regular season and swept both matches in the AVCTL II triangular as they defeated Eisenhower 2-0 and Arkansas City 2-0. The Lady Hornets finish the 2023 regular season with a 7-3, 22-10 record. … The Hornet soccer team traveled to Andover High Tuesday afternoon and the two teams kicked their way to a 1-1 tie after two overtimes.