AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 2 0 3 0

Andover Cent. 1 0 3 0

Valley Center 1 1 2 1

Goddard 1 1 2 1

Salina Central 0 1 2 1

Arkansas City 1 1 1 2

Andover 0 2 0 3

Friday, September 15

Goddard 50, Andover 8

Andover Central 25, Ark City 6

Eisenhower 21, Valley Center 7

Salina Central 46, Emporia 13

Friday, September 22

Salina Central at Andover

Andover Central at Eisenhower

Goddard at Ark City

Valley Center at Campus

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

After three weeks of the 2023 football season there are just two teams in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II with unblemished AVCTL II records, Eisenhower and Andover Central.

After four weeks of the 2023 football season there will be only one AVCTL II team with an unblemished league record as they week Andover Central will take its 3-0, 1-0 record into Goddard to take on the Eisenhower Tigers, who are also 3-0 overall but 2-0 in the AVCTL II.

Valley Center, Goddard High and Salina Central are the only other AVCTL II teams with above .500 records as they all sit at 2-1 overall.

Salina Central will play at Andover, Goddard will play at Arkansas City while Valley Center will play at Campus this Friday night.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and on the soccer pitch during this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered its 3rd straight loss to open the 2023 season Friday night when it lost 50-8 against Goddard. The Trojans will look for their first victory this Friday night when they play host to Salina Central. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team won all three of its matches in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday night as they topped Ark City twice by identical 2-0 counts and also defeated Valley Center 2-0. … The Trojan soccer team earned its first victory of the season Wednesday night in a match that was moved from Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Wichita Heights 6-2 Wednesday. The Trojans weren’t able to mount a winning streak as they suffered their 5th loss of the season Thursday, falling 6-2 against Newton.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team remained undefeated on the season Friday night when they scored a 25-8 victory against Arkansas City. The Jaguars will look for their 4th win of the season this Friday night when they play at Eisenhower. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team swept its two matches in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday night, defeating Eisenhower and Salina Central, both by 2-0 counts. … The Jaguar soccer team advanced its seasonal record to 4-1 Tuesday with a 1-0 shutout victory against Mazie High School. The Jaguars improved to 5-1 on the season Thursday with a 3-0 victory against Hutchinson.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team dropped its 2nd game of the season Friday night when they lost 25-8 against Andover Central. The Bulldogs will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they play host to Goddard. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team lost all three of its matches in an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday night as they dropped both matches against Andover, falling 2-0 in each match, and also lost 2-0 against Valley Center. … The Bulldog soccer team got its week started on a low note Tuesday when they were able to put the ball into the goal 1 time against Campus High School. The Colts, on the other hand, found the goal 3 times for the 3-1 victory against the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs picked up their third win of the season Thursday when they scored a 9-2 victory against Towanda Circle.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team won a battle of undefeated teams Friday night when they scored a 21-7 win against Valley Center. The Tigers will look to remain undefeated this Friday night when they play host to Andover Central. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team split is AVCTL II triangular Tuesday night, falling 2-0 against Andover Central but defeating Salina Central 2-0. The Lady Tigers competed in the Maize tournament Saturday where they went 2-2 on the day. The Lady Tigers went 1-2 in pool play, falling to Newton 2-0 and Kapaun Mt. Carme 2-0 and defeating Hutchinson 2-1 and defeated Derby 2-1 in the 5th – 6th place match. … The Tigers soccer team suffered its 4th loss of the season Tuesday, falling 7-2 against Maize South.

GODDARD

The Lions earned their 2nd win of the season Friday night when they defeated Andover 50-8. The Lions will look for their third win on 2023 Friday night when they play at Arkansas City. … The Lion soccer team fell to 2-3 on the season Tuesday when they got shutout by Salina South 5-0. The Lions moved their seasonal record back to the .500 mark Thursday with a 7-0 victory against Mulvane.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team scored its 2nd win of the season Friday night when they stepped out of conference play and scored a 46-3 victory against Emporia. The Mustangs will get back into AVCTL II play this Friday night when they play at Andover. …

Volleyball – The Lady Mustang volleyball team got swept in its two matches during an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday night, falling by 2-0 counts against both Andover Central and Eisenhower.

The Mustang soccer team saw its seasonal record fall to 1-5 Tuesday when it lost a 4-1 match against Hutchinson. The Mustangs dropped their third match in a row Thursday when they got shutout 4-0 against Buhler.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when it fell 21-7 against Eisenhower. The Hornets will look to get back to winning this Friday night when they step outside of conference play and play at Campus. … The Lady Hornets split their two matches Tuesday night in an AVCTL II triangular, winning 2-0 against Ark City, but falling 2-0 against Andover. The Lady Hornets competed in the Maize tournament Saturday where they finished in 3rd place as a team. The Lady Hornets opened the tournament falling to tournament-host Maize 2-1, but rebounded by defeating Derby 2-0 and Wichita Northwest 2-1 to finish 2-1 in pool play and earn a spot in the bracketed portion. In bracketed play the Lady Hornets lost 2-1 against Kapun Mt. Carmel but rebounded in the consolation final to defeat Maize 2-0 and finish in third place. … The Hornet soccer team got shutout Tuesday by Derby, falling 4-0. The Hornets saw their seasonal record fall to 2-5 Thursday when they lost a 2-1 match against Emporia.