AVCTL-II Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 1 0 2 0

Valley Center 1 0 2 0

Arkansas City 1 0 1 1

Andover Cent. 0 0 2 0

Goddard 0 1 1 1

Salina Central 0 1 1 1

Andover 0 1 0 2

Friday, September 9

Andover Central 24, Maize 21

Ark City 29, Andover 7

Eisenhower 44, Salina Central 28

Valley Center 14, Goddard 6

Friday, September 15

Andover at Goddard

Ark City at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Valley Center

Salina Central at Emporia

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II has two teams still holding undefeated football season and just one football team still searching for its first win of 2023.

Both Eisenhower and Valley Center scored their second straight victories this past Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season, both wins being AVCTL II victories while Andover High School suffered its 2nd straight loss of the season Friday night and is the lone AVCTL II team still searching for its first win.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and on the soccer pitch during this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday night, falling 29-7 against Arkansas City. The Trojans will continue their search for that first football victory this Friday night when they play at Goddard. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept its two matches during its first AVCTL II triangular of the season Tuesday topping both Arkansas City and Salina Central by 2-0 counts. The Lady Trojans competed in the Valley Center tournament Saturday where they defeated Salina Central 2-1 and Wichita Northwest 2-1, but dropped 2-1 matches against Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Trojan soccer team opened play in the Maize South tournament Tuesday against Salina South and got sent to the loser’s bracket following a 2-1 win by the Cougars. The Trojans suffered their 2nd straight loss Thursday, falling 3-2 against Valley Center in the consolation semifinals. The Trojans dropped their final match in the tournament, falling 1-0 against McPherson Saturday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team scored its 2nd win of the season Friday night, knocking off Maize High 24-21. The Jaguars will play their first AVCTL II action of the season next Friday night when they play host to Arkansas City. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team improved to 9-0 on the season Thursday night when they played host to Maize High and Newton in a non-conference triangular and won both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Jaguars went 4-1 Saturday in the Ark City Tournament and won the team championship with 4 straight wins against Clearwater (2-1), Goddard, Mulvane and Campus after opening the tournament suffering a 2-1 loss against Clearwater. … The Jaguar soccer team scored a 3-2 victory against Wichita Trinity Tuesday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team scored its first victory of 2023 Friday night when they defeated Andover 29-7. The Bulldogs will look to continue the winning this Friday night when they play at Andover Central. …

Volleyball – The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept in its two matches during its initial AVCTL II triangular of the season falling by 2-0 counts against Andover and Salina Central. The Lady Bulldogs hosted a tournament on Saturday, but the home courts did not treat them as kindly as they would have hoped as they won the opening match 2-0 against Belle Plaine, but four straight losses against Clearwater, Campus twice and Winfield followed as they finished 1-4 on the day. … The Bulldog soccer team dropped a 3-2 match against Mulvane Tuesday. The Bulldogs got shutout 2-0 by Augusta Wednesday. The Bulldogs finished the week Saturday with a 4-3 victory against Coffeyville.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 49-28 victory against Salina Central Friday night. The Tigers will look to extend the winning streak to three this Friday night when they play at Valley Center. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team split its two matches during its first AVCTL II triangular of the season Tuesday, falling 2-1 against Valley Center, but topping Goddard 2-0. … The Tiger soccer team opened play Tuesday in the Goddard tournament and defeated Winfield 5-0 to advance in the winner’s bracket. The Tigers defeated Rose Hill 2-1 Thursday in the semifinals to set up the championship match against Garden City on Saturday. The Tigers suffered a 5-0 loss against Garden City in the championship match Saturday.

GODDARD

Football – The Lion football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 14-6 against Valley Center. The Lions will look to get on the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they play host to Andover in another AVCTL II showdown. … The Lady Lion volleyball team dropped both of its match of its first AVCTL II triangular of the season falling 2-0 to Eisenhower and 2-0 against Valley Center. The Lady Lions competed in the Ark City tournament Saturday where they suffered losses against Andover Central and Clearwater. … The Lion soccer team began play in its own tournament Tuesday and scored a 3-1 win against Buhler in the opening round. The Lions dropped their 2nd match of the tournament 3-2 against Garden City on Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 49-28 against Eisenhower. The Mustangs will look to get back on the winning side of the coin this Friday night when they step outside of AVCTL II play and travel to Emporia. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team split its two match during its initial AVCTL II triangular of the season Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0, but falling 2-0 against Andover. The Lady Mustangs competed in the Valley Center tournament Saturday where they opened with back to back losses against Andover and Emporia, but scored a 2-1 win against Andale. … The Mustangs soccer team opened play in the Wichita South tournament Monday falling 10-0 against tournament-host Wichita North. The Mustangs rebounded Wednesday and defeated Wichita South in the 2nd round by penalty kicks. Penalty kicks came back to haunt the Mustangs Saturday as it was penalty kicks that kept them from winning their final match of the tournament on Saturday against Wichita West.

VALLEY CENTER

Football – The Hornet football team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 14-6 win over Goddard, which also was Valley Center’s first AVCTL II victory of the season. The Hornets will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Eisenhower, who is the only other AVCTL II team which is undefeated in 2023. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team swept its two match during its initial AVCTL II triangular of the season Tuesday, defeating Eisenhower 2-1 and Goddard 2-0. The Lady Hornets hosted a tournament Saturday where they opened with a 2-1 loss against Emporia, but rebounded with three straight victories, defeating Bishop Carroll, Wichita East and Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Hornet soccer team opened play in the Maize South tournament Tuesday and suffered a 3-1 loss against Wichita Southeast. The Hornets bounced back Thursday with a 3-2 win over Andover in the consolation semifinals. The Hornets dropped their final match in the tournament on Saturday, falling 2-1 against Wichita Classical Homeschool.