AVCTL II Week 9 recap

Friday, October 25 has become the key date in 2024 for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II for deciding both the football and soccer AVCTL II champions.

The football title could be split three ways between Eisenhower, which has completed its 2024 AVCTL II schedule but still has a non-conference game against Wichita Northwest tonight, Goddard and Andover Central.

Eisenhower has finished the AVCTL II portion of its schedule with a 5-1 league record while both Goddard and Andover Central enter the final night of the regular season with identical 4-1 AVCTL II records. Andover Central plays cross-town rival Andover High tonight while Goddard plays at Salina Central.

If Andover Central defeats Andover High and Goddard defeats Salina Central there will be a 3-way tie for the AVCTL II football title with all three having identical 5-1 AVCTL II records and each has defeated one of the other two.

On the soccer pitch, the AVCTL II title was scheduled to be decided at Eisenhower Thursday night where the Tigers were scheduled to play against Andover Central. But Mother Nature had other ideas and that match was postponed due to lighting until later this afternoon.

Both Eisenhower and Andover Central entered the match with 4-1-0 AVCTL II records. Newton, who lost to Eisenhower earlier this season, has already completed its 2024 season with a 5-1-0 AVCTL II record.

If Eisenhower defeats Andover Central this afternoon, the Eisenhower Tigers will be the AVCTL II soccer champions. If Andover Central defeats Eisenhower, the Newton Railers will be the AVCTL II soccer champions.

The Andover Central Lady Jaguars are the AVCTL II volleyball champions after completing an 11-1 march through the 2024 AVCTL II volleyball schedule. The Andover Lady Trojans finished 2nd with a 9-3 record while Eisenhower finished third with a 7-5 record, Goddard finished 4th at 6-6, Newton finished fifth with a 4-8 record while Ark City was 6th at 3-9 and Salina Central was 7th with a 1-11 AVCTL II record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team earned its fourth win of the season Friday with a 21-14 victory against Salina Central. The Trojans will close the regular season tonight when they host to Andover Central. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team competed in the Goddard tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-1 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Cheney 25-19, 25-17, Goddard 25-9, 25-10 and Campus 25-9, 25-14. The Lady Trojans lost 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 against Eisenhower. … The Trojan soccer team defeated Ark City 6-1 on Tuesday. The Lions won their season finale Thursday night 2-0 against Goddard.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team earned its sixth win of the season while handing the Eisenhower Tigers their first loss of the season with a 27-26 victory Friday night. The Jaguars will close the regular season tonight when they play at Andover High. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team wrapped up the 2024 regular season Tuesday evening by defeating Derby in a non-conference match, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22. … The Jaguar soccer team defeated McPherson 3-0 on Tuesday. The Jaguar’s season finale, which was scheduled for Thursday against Eisenhower, was suspended due to inclement weather and will be completed later Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team suffered its sixth loss this season Friday when it lost 43-7 against Goddard. The Bulldogs will close out the regular season tonight when they play at Newton. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team concluded its 2024 regular season Tuesday night at Derby. The Lady Bulldogs lost the match in two games, 25-15, 25-18. … The Bulldog soccer team lost 6-1 against Andover on Tuesday. The Bulldogs dropped their season finale Thursday night 6-0 against Newton.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 27-26 against Andover Central. The Tigers will look to get back on the winning track as they close the regular season tonight by hosting Wichita Northwest. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team competed in the Goddard tournament on Saturday where they finished with a 4-0 record. The Lady Tigers defeated Andover 25-23, 17-25, 26-24, Andale 26-24, 22-25, 25-23, El Dorado 25-10, 25-9 and Wichita Northwest 26-24, 23-25, 25-18. The Lady Tigers closed the regular season by defeating Salina Central 3-0 in a single AVCTL II match. The Lady Tigers won 25-13, 25-14, 25-13. … The Tiger soccer team dropped its second consecutive match on Tuesday, falling 3-2 in overtime against Derby. The Tiger’s season finale originally scheduled for Thursday against Andover Central was suspended due to inclement weather and was pushed back to be finished later today (Friday).

GODDARD

The Lion football team improved to 6-1 Friday with a 43-7 victory against Arkansas City. The Lions will close out the regular season tonight when they play at Salina Central. … The Lady Lion volleyball team closed the 2024 regular season by defeating Newton in a single AVCTL II match 3-0. The Lady Lions won 25-23, 25-20, 25-20. … The Lion soccer team dropped a 9-1 match against Newton on Tuesday. The Lions lost 2-0 Thursday night against Andover in their season finale.

NEWTON

The Railer football team dropped its 7th contest in as many games Friday when they were shutout by Hutchinson, 56-0. … The Lady Railer volleyball team closed the 2024 regular season by getting swept by Goddard in a single AVCTL II match, falling 25-23, 25-20, 25-20. The Lady Railers finished the 2024 season with a 9-25, 4-7 record and did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Railer soccer team defeated Goddard 9-1 on Tuesday. The Railers won their season finale Thursday night 6-0 against Arkansas City.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team suffered its fourth loss of the season Friday when it lost 21-14 against Andover High. The Mustangs will close the regular season tonight when they host Goddard. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team competed in the Abilene tournament on Saturday and finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Mustangs defeated Augusta 25-14, 25-21 and Ellsworth 31-29, 25-20. The Lady Mustangs lost 22-25, 25-15, 25-10 against Abilene, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17 against Buhler and 23-25, 25-22, 25-19 against Topeka High. The Lady Mustangs closed the regular season losing a single AVCTL II match against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 25-13, 25-14, 25-13. The Lady Mustangs finished the 2024 season with a 9-25, 1-11 record and did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-sate tournament … The Mustang soccer team closed the 2024 regular season Monday with its first victory of the season. The Mustangs defeated El Dorado 8-0 to close the regular season with a 1-15-0 record.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 5 1 6 1

Goddard 4 1 6 1

Andover Cent. 4 1 6 1

Andover 3 2 4 3

Salina Central 1 4 3 4

Arkansas City 1 4 1 6

Newton 0 5 0 7

Friday, October 18

Goddard 43, Ark City 7

Andover Central 27, Eisenhower 26

Andover 21, Salina Central 14

Hutchinson 56, Newton 0

Friday, October 25

Goddard at Salina Central

Andover Central at Andover

Ark City at Newton

Wichita Northwest at Eisenhower