AVCTL-II Week 6 Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Goddard 3 1 5 1

Valley Center 3 1 4 2

Salina Central 2 2 4 2

Andover Cent. 2 2 3 3

Andover 2 3 2 4

Eisenhower 2 3 2 4

Arkansas City 1 4 2 4

Friday, October 7

Valley Center 19, Andover 12

Salina Central 35, Andover Central 24

Ark City 22, Eisenhower 21

Goddard 33, Maize South 14

Friday, October 14

Andover Central at Andover

Ark City at Valley Center

Eisenhower at Salina South

Salina Central at Goddard

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 2 football standings are still in limbo after six weeks of the season as the team on top, the Goddard Lions, did not play an AVCTL 2 contest this past week but they won their fifth game of the season and they are the only AVCTL 2 team that has only lost once this season.

The Lions and the Valley Center Hornets are tied atop the league standings with identical 3-1 league records and both teams will have league action this week as Goddard will play host to Salina Central, which is tied with Andover Central in 3rd/4th place both stand at 2-2 in league action. Valley Center is scheduled to play host to Arkansas City which picked up its first league victory of the season this past Friday night when they knocked off Eisenhower High School.

Here is a look at what every AVCTL 2 school did on the gridiron and in other sports :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered its fourth loss of the season this past Friday night, falling 19-12 against Valley Center. The Trojans will look to get back on the winning side of the column this Friday night when they play host to Andover Central High School. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team hosted Salina Central and Valley Center in an AVCTL 2 triangular on Tuesday and came away with a split as they lost a 2-0 match against Valley Center but were able to score a 2-0 victory over Salina Central. … The Trojan soccer team swept both of its AVCTL 2 matches this past week as they opened the week with a 9-1 win over Arkansas City on Tuesday and completed the week with a 4-3 win over Goddard on Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguars football team saw their season drop back to the .500 level this past Friday night when they traveled to Salina Central but came back after a 35-24 loss. The Jaguars will look to get back above .500 this Friday night when they play at cross-town rival Andover High School. … The Lady Jaguars volleyball team traveled to Arkansas City on Tuesday night for an AVCTL 2 triangular with Goddard High School and the Lady Jaguars were able to win the night scoring 2-0 victories over both Arkansas City and Goddard. … The Jaguar soccer team was in action twice last week, falling 8-1 on Tuesday against Maize South but bouncing back to kick their way to a 2-0 victory over Eisenhower on Thursday afternoon.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team picked up its second win of the season this past Friday night when they earned a 22-21 victory over Eisenhower High School. The Bulldogs will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play at Valley Center. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got into action on Tuesday when they played host to Goddard and Andover Central in an AVCTL 2 triangular, but the Lady Bulldogs split the two matches, defeating Goddard 2-0, but falling to Andover Central 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs were back in action on Saturday in the El Dorado tournament where they posted a 3-1 record in their 4 matches, defeating El Dorado and Chanute, each by 2-0 counts, before falling 2-0 against Augusta and rebounding for a 2-1 victory over Chanute in the consolation finals. … The Bulldog soccer team saw its record fall to 3-9 this past week as they dropped their two matches. The Bulldogs opened the week falling 9-1 against Andover and closed the week on Thursday falling 3-0 against Hutchinson.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team saw its record fall to 2-4 on the season Friday night when they played at Arkansas City but came home after a 22-21 defeat. The Tigers will look to get in the win column this Friday night when they play at Salina South, which is still searching for its first win of the 2022 season. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team played a non-league triangular at Great Bend on Tuesday night with Campus and the Lady Tigers won the night, winning both of their matches as they defeated the Lady Panthers of Great Bend 2-1 and defeated Campus High School 2-0. … The Tiger soccer team split its two matches this past week as they opened the week with a 3-0 victory over Salina Central on Tuesday but couldn’t follow that up as they fell 2-0 against Andover Central on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lions football team stepped outside of AVCTL 2 action this past Friday night, but still earned a victory when they scored a 33-14 victory over Maize South High School. The Lions will get back into AVCTL 2 action this Friday night when they play host to Salina Central High School. … The Lady Lion volleyball team played an AVCTL 2 triangular at Arkansas City Tuesday night with Andover Central and were unable to earn a victory in either match as they Lady Lions dropped 2-0 matches against both Arkansas City and Andover Central. The Lady Lions got back into action on Saturday at McPherson. … The Lion soccer team had three matches this past week as they opened the week on Monday with a 6-1 win over Winfield, followed that up on Tuesday with a 6-2 win over Valley Center and closed the week against Andover, but lost in the third and final match of the week, 4-3.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team scored its fourth win of the season this past Friday night when they played host to Andover Central High School and earned a 35-24 victory. The Mustangs will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they travel to Goddard High School … The Lady Mustang volleyball team is still searching for its first win of the season after suffering two more losses this past week on Tuesday when they dropped 2-0 matches against Valley Center and Andover in an AVCTL 2 triangular at Andover. … The Mustang soccer team tasted victory for the first time on the season this past Thursday when they scored a 3-1 victory over Valley Center. The victory came after the Mustangs had opened the week with their 12th loss of the season, falling 3-0 at Eisenhower on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornets football team picked up their fourth straight win overall and fifth win of the season this past Friday night when they scored a 19-12 victory over Andover. The Hornets will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Arkansas City. … The Lady Hornets volleyball team got back into action on Tuesday when they played an AVCTL 2 triangular at Andover with Salina Central and won both matches by 2-0 counts. The Lady Hornets were back in action on Saturday in the El Dorado tournament. … The Valley Center soccer team was in action twice this past week, but dropped both matches as they lost a 6-2 match at Goddard on Tuesday and couldn’t bounce back enough as they dropped a 3-1 match at Salina Central on Thursday.