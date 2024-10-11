AVCTL II Week 6 Recap

The Eisenhower High School football team now stands alone atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League football standings as the only undefeated team after Goddard defeated Andover Central this past Friday night, handing the Jaguars their first loss of the season.

The Lions entered the game with a single loss this season and topped Andover Central 22-16 handing the Jaguars their first loss of the season

Eisenhower is 5-0, 4-0 on the season while Goddard sits in 2nd place in the AVCTL II standings with a 4-1, 3-1 record while Andover Central sits in 3rd with a 4-1, 2-1 record.

The Andover Lady Trojans are the top AVCTL II team in the volleyball standings with a 23-2, 9-1 record while Andover Central (27-3, 7-1) is 2nd, Goddard (13-14, 5-4) 3rd, Arkansas City (13-12, 3-5) 4th, Eisenhower (14-14, 3-5) 5th, Newton (8-23, 3-5) 6th and Salina Central (7-19, 1-10) 7th.

The Andover Central Jaguars lead the way in the AVCTL II soccer standings with a 7-5-0, 3-0-0 record while Eisenhower is 2nd with a 6-5-1, 3-1-0 record. Valley Center (6-4-1, 2-1-0) 3rd, Andover (5-7-0, 2-2-0) 4th, Goddard (7-6-0, 1-2-0) 5th, Arkansas City (5-7-0, 1-2-0) 6th and Salina Central (0-13-0, 0-4-0) 7th.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday when it lost 21-17 against Eisenhower. The Trojans will look to bounce back this Friday when they play at Newton. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished with a 4-0 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Wichita Trinity 25-19, 25-19, Pittsburg 25-13, 25-13, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 23-25, 25-21, 42-40 and Andover Central 25-20, 25-21. The Lady Trojans swept an AVCTL II triangular at Salina Central Tuesday, knocking off Salina Central 25-18, 25-20 and Newton 25-18, 25-22. … The Trojan soccer team snapped a 5-match losing streak on Tuesday when the Trojans defeated Eisenhower 3-2. The Trojans shut out Salina Central 8-0 Thursday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, falling 22-16 against Goddard. The Jaguars will look to rebound this Friday when they play host to Salina Central. … The Lady jaguar volleyball team competed in the Andover High tournament Saturday and finished with a 4-1 record. The Lady Jaguars lost 25-20, 25-21 in the championship match. The Lady Jaguars defeated Derby 25-12, 25-16, Wichita Northwest 25-19, 25-16, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 25-19, 25-20 and Wichita Trinity 25-23, 26-24. The Lady Jaguars swept an AVCTL II triangular Tuesday, defeating Goddard 25-16, 25-12 and topping Ark City 25-12, 25-16. … The Jaguar soccer team earned its second straight AVCTL II victory Tuesday with a 5-0 win against Ark City. The Jaguars shut out Goddard 3-0 Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team suffered its third straight loss Friday night, falling 45-7 against Maize South. The Bulldogs will look to snap that losing streak this Friday when they play host to Eisenhower. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept in a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday, falling 25-12, 25-16 against Andover Central and 25-6, 25-23 against Goddard. … The Bulldog soccer team dropped an AVCTL II match 5-0 against Andover Central on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were shut out 6-0 on Thursday against Eisenhower.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team remained undefeated this season with a 27-17 victory against Andover Friday. The Tigers will look for their sixth victory of the season Friday when they play at Ark City. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team saw its overall season record drop back to .500 Tuesday when they lost a pair of non-conference matches. The Lady Tigers lost 25-16, 25-20 against Campus and 25-22, 25-20 against Great Bend. … The Tiger soccer team suffered its first AVCTL II defeat Tuesday when it fell 3-2 against Andover. The Tigers shut out Ark City 6-0 on Thursday.

GODDARD

The Lion football team scored its third straight victory Friday night and fourth overall with a 22-16 win against Andover Central. The Lions will look for their fourth straight victory this Friday when they play at Salina South. … The Lady Lion volleyball team split a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday as they defeated Ark City 25-6, 25-23 but lost 25-16, 25-12 against Andover Central. … The Lion soccer team improved to 7-5 this season on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory against Augusta. The Lions were shutout 3-0 against Andover Central on Thursday.

NEWTON

The Railer football team suffered its fifth loss in as many attempts Friday when it was defeated 57-7 against Salina Central. The Railers will look for their first win of the season this Friiday when they play host to Andover. … The Lady Railer volleyball team competed in the Great Bend tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Railers defeated Salina Central 25-9, 25-12, Wichita West 25-4, 25-12 and Liberal 25-16, 25-22. The Lady Railers lost 28-26, 25-15 against Great Bend and fell 25-22, 25-15 against Hutchinson. The Lady Railers was swept in a pair of AVCTL II matches at Salina Central Tuesday, falling 25-18, 25-20 against Salina Central and 25-18, 25-22 against Andover. … The Railer soccer team improved to 2-1 in AVCTL II play Tuesday with an 8-0 victory at Salina Central.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team earned its third win of the season Friday, defeating Newton 57-7. The Mustangs will look for their fourth win of the season Friday when they play at Andover Central. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team competed in the Great Bend tournament Saturday where they finished with a 2-3 record. The Lady Mustangs defeated Liberal 25-14, 25-22 and Wichita West 25-15, 25-11. The Lady Mustangs lost 25-16, 24-26, 25-8 against Great Bend, 25-9, 25-12 against Newton and 25-10, 25-20 against Hutchinson. The Lady Mustangs split a pair of matches in an AVCTL II triangular it hosted Tuesday, falling 25-18, 25-20 against Andover, but rebounding and defeating Newton 25-18, 25-20. … The Mustang soccer team remains winless this season after falling 8-0 against Newton on Tuesday. The Mustangs were shut out 8-0 against Andover Thursday.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 4 0 5 0

Goddard 3 1 4 1

Andover Cent. 2 1 4 1

Salina Central 1 2 3 2

Andover 1 2 2 3

Arkansas City 1 2 1 4

Newton 0 4 0 5

Friday, October 4

Salina Central 57, Newton 7

Eisenhower 21, Andover 17

Goddard 22, Andover Central 16

Maize South 45, Ark City 7

Friday, October 11

Salina Central at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Ark City

Andover at Newton

Goddard at Salina South