AVCTL II Week 5 recap

The Eisenhower Tigers and Andover Central Jaguars currently sit atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II football standings with identical 4-0 records. The Tigers, however, are a ½ game ahead of the Jaguars as the Tigers have a 3-0 AVCTL II record while the Jaguars are just 2-0.

The Jaguars will play in the key AVCTL II football showdown tonight as they play host to Goddard, who has just one loss this season and is 3-1, 2-1 this year. Salina Central currently sits in 6th place with a 2-2, 0-2 record.

On the AVCTL II volleyball courts, Andover High currently leads the way with a 17-2, 7-1 record while Andover Central sits in 2nd with a 21-2, 5-1 record. Salina Central is currently 7th with a 4-15, 0-9 record.

On the AVCTL II soccer pitch, Eisenhower leads the way with a 5-4-1, 2-0-0 record while Ark City and Andover Central are both 5-5-0, 1-0-0. Salina Central is currently 0-11, 0-2.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II team has done or is planning to do thus far:

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team pushed its overall record back to .500 this season Friday with a 35-7 victory against Ark City. The Trojans will look to move above .500 Friday when they play at Eisenhower. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday as they defeated Andover Central 20-25, 25-16, 25-13 and topped Eisenhower 25-19, 26-24. … The Trojan soccer team lost 5-1 against Newton Tuesday. The Trojans suffered their 5th straight loss Thursday, falling 1-0 against Andover Central.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team improved to 4-0 this season Friday with a 24-0 victory against Valley Center. The Jaguars will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play host to Goddard. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team competed in the Newton tournament Saturday where they finished with a 5-0 record and won the title. The Lady Jaguars defeated Andale 25-19, 25-18, Buhler 25-13, 25-19, McPherson 25-22, 25-11, Newton 25-19, 25-20 and Eisenhower 18-25, 25-21, 25-18. The Lady Jaguars split a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday, falling 20-25, 25-16, 25-13 against Andover High but rebounding and defeating Eisenhower 25-17, 25-16. … The Jaguar soccer team lost 3-2 against Maize South Tuesday. The Jaguars moved to .500 overall (5-5) and 1-0 in the AVCTL II Thursday with a 1-0 victory against Andover High.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team suffered its third loss of the season Friday when it was defeated 35-7 against Andover. The Bulldogs will look to get back on track this Friday when they play host to Maize South. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team competed in the Campus tournament where it went 3-2. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Rose Hill 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, Topeka West 25-14, 25-10 and Campus 22-24, 25-22, 25-19. The Lady Bulldogs lost 25-11, 25-18 against Maize and 25-20, 25-17 against Wichita North. The Lady Bulldogs split a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday, falling 23-25, 25-23, 25-16 against Goddard but topping Salina Central 25-23, 25-14. … The Bulldog soccer team defeated Salina Central 8-0 Tuesday. The Bulldogs dropped a 1-0 match against Ark City Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team improved to 4-0 this season Friday with a 51-28 victory against Salina Central. The Tigers will look to remain undefeated Friday when they play host to Andover. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team competed in the Newton tournament Saturday where they finished with a 3-3 record. The Lady Tigers lost 18-25, 25-21, 25-18 against Andover Central, 25-14, 22-25, 25-13 against Andale and 21-25, 25-22, 25-13 against Wichita Northwest. The Lady Tigers defeated Buhler 25-17, 25-22, McPherson 25-18, 25-23 and Newton 26-24, 25-15. The Lady Tigers got swept in a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday, falling 25-19, 26-24 against Andover and 25-17, 25-16 against Andover Central. … The Tiger soccer team earned a 3-0 victory against cross-town rival Goddard High Tuesday. The Tigers moved to 2-0 in the AVCTL II Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Newton.

GODDARD

The Lion football team earned its third win of the season Friday by defeating Newton 41-7. The Lions will look for their fourth win of the season Friday when they play at Andover Central. … The Lady Lion volleyball team swept a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday as they defeated Ark City 23-25, 25-23, 25-16 and topped Salina Central 25-17, 18-25, 25-21. … The Lion soccer team lost 3-0 against cross-town rival Eisenhower Tuesday. The Lions moved above .500 overall this season Thursday with a 1-0 victory against Salina Central.

NEWTON

The Railer football team suffered its fourth loss in as many games Friday when it lost 41-7 against Goddard. The Railers will look for their initial win of the season Friday when they play at Salina Central. … The Lady Railer volleyball team hosted a tournament Saturday where they finished 0-6. The Lady Railers lost 25-14, 25-17 against Wichita Northwest, 25-18, 25-17 against McPherson, 26-24, 25-15 against Eisenhower, 27-25, 25-22 against Buhler, 25-18, 25-11 against Andale and 25-19, 25-20 against Andover Central. … The Railers soccer team dropped a 1-0 match against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Saturday. The Railers defeated Andover 5-1 Tuesday. The Railers suffered their second straight loss Thursday when they fell 2-0 against Eisenhower.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday when it lost 51-28 against Eisenhower. The Mustangs will look to move back above .500 this Friday when they play host to Newton. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team dropped a pair of AVCTL II matches Tuesday, falling 24-23, 25-14 against Ark City and 25-17, 18-25, 25-21 against Goddard. … The Mustang soccer team dropped its 10th match in 10 attempts Tuesday, falling 8-0 against Ark City. The Mustangs suffered their 11th loss this season Thursday when they were shut out 1-0 against Goddard.

2024 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 3 0 4 0

Andover Cent. 2 0 4 0

Goddard 2 1 3 1

Andover 1 1 2 2

Arkansas City 1 2 1 3

Salina Central 0 2 2 2

Newton 0 3 0 4

Friday, September 27

Andover 35, Ark City 7

Eisenhower 51, Salina Central 28

Goddard 41, Newton 7

Andover Central 24, Valley Center 0

Friday, October 4

Andover at Eisenhower

Goddard at Andover Central

Newton at Salina Central

Maize South at Ark City