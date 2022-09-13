AVCTL-II Week 2 Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Goddard 1 0 2 0

Andover 1 0 1 1

Eisenhower 1 0 1 1

Andover Cent. 0 0 1 1

Arkansas City 0 1 1 1

Salina Central 0 1 1 1

Valley Center 0 1 1 1

Friday, September 9

Maize 42, Andover Central 14

Andover 45, Arkansas City 27

Eisenhower 47, Salina Central 33

Goddard 30, Valley Center 7

Friday, September 16

Goddard at Andover

Andover Central at Ark City

Valley Center at Eisenhower

Emporia at Salina Central

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Goddard Lions football team stands alone atop the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 2 football standings after just two weeks of the 2022 season.

The Lions are joined by Andover and Eisenhower High Schools in the AVCTL 2 standings as being the three teams with undefeated, 1-0, AVCTL 2 records. But, the Lions are the only team in the league that is still undefeated overall. The rest of the league all stands together with 1-1 records.

This past week was the first week that saw AVCTL 2 intraconference play and Goddard took its stand at the top with a 30-7 victory over Valley Center. The rest of the league experienced opposite results from what they experienced in the opening week of the season, if they lost on the opening night, they won this past Friday, but if they won on the opening night, they experienced their first taste of defeat in 2022. So Goddard is now 2-0 overall while the other six AVCTL 2 teams stand at 1-1.

Here is a look at what each of those AVCTL 2 teams did in football and other sports :

ANDOVER

The Trojans football team picked up its first win of the 2022 season Friday night with a 45-27 victory over Ark City, who was looking to build a winning streak in the second week of the season. The Trojans will look to build a winning streak this Friday night when they play host to the AVCTL 2 football leader, Goddard High School. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team stands at 6-5 overall on the season and 2-0 in the AVCTL 2 after this past week where they swept two matches Tuesday night against Salina Central and Ark City, winning both matches by 2-0 scores. The Lady Trojans were also in action on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament where they dropped two matches, falling 2-0 against Andale and also 2-0 against Wichita Northwest. … The Trojan soccer team earned its first victory of the season this past Tuesday when they kicked their way to a 4-0 victory over McPherson in the opening round of the Maize tournament. Andover’s soccer team also played in the 2nd round on Thursday where they lost a 2-0 match against Maize South.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team suffered its first loss of the season this past Friday night, falling 42-14 against Maize High School. The Jaguars will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play at Arkansas City. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team has won 9 of its first 10 matches of the season as they split a triangular in Maize on Thursday night, falling 2-1 against Newton, but topping Maize High School 2-0. The Lady Jaguars also defeated Goddard 2-0 on Saturday in the Newton tournament. … The Jaguars soccer team has kicked its way to a 4-0 start to the 2022 season as the Andover Central kickers earned their 4th win of the season this past Tuesday when they scored a 1-0 victory over Wichita Trinity.

ARKANSAS CITY

While searching for a 2-game winning streak this past Friday night, the Bulldog football team suffered their first loss of the 2022 seasons when they dropped a 45-27 contest against Andover. The Bulldogs will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play host to Andover Central on the football field. … The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team earned their first AVCTL 2 victory of the season this past Tuesday when they split a triangular at Salina Central. The Lady Dawgs defeated Salina Central 2-1, but lost to Andover in the same triangular 2-0. … The Bulldog soccer team scored its first victory of the season on Wednesday in the 2nd round of the tournament they are hosting. The Bulldogs opened the tournament on Tuesday, falling 4-1 against Augusta, but bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Mulvane in the 2nd round. Ark City closed out the tournament on Saturday when they dropped a 3-1 match against Coffeyville’s Field Kindley High School.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team earned its first victory of the season Friday night when they defeated Salina Central 47-33, handing the Mustangs their first loss of the season. The Tigers will look to make it two in a row this Friday night when they play host to Valley Center in another AVCTL 2 showdown. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team picked up two more victories this past week as they swept a triangular at Goddard where they defeated both Goddard and Valley Center by identical 2-0 scores. … The Tigers soccer team earned its 2nd straight victory on Tuesday in the opening round of the Campus tournament when they scored a 10-0 victory over El Dorado. The Tigers also played in the tournament on Thursday, but lost a 1-0 match against Rose Hill and finished up tournament play on Saturday where they lost 2-0 to Goddard.

GODDARD

The Lion football team earned its first victory of the 2022 season Friday night when they scored a 30-7 victory over Valley Center. The Lions will look to make it 2 in a row this Friday night when they travel to Andover. … The Lady Lion volleyball team hosted a triangular against Eisenhower High School and Valley Center on Tuesday night, but lost both matches, by the same 2-0 score. The Lady Lions also lost 2-0 against Andover Central in the Ark City tournament on Saturday. … The Lions soccer team earned their first win of the season this past Tuesday when they scored a 6-0 victory over Winfield in the opening round of their own tournament. The Lions lost 6-1 against Garden City in the second round on Thursday and finished up the tournament on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Eisenhower.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Friday night when they lost 47-33 against Eisenhower. The Mustangs will look to get back on the winning side of things this Friday night when they play at Emporia. … The Lady Mustangs are struggling to start the 2022 season as they are still searching for their first match victory and stand at 0-9 after dropping 2-0 losses against Andale and Wichita Northwest on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. The Lady Mustangs earned their first game victory this past Tuesday when they lost to Arkansas City 2-1, before that match Salina Central’s volleyball team had lost its first few matches 2-0 each. … The Mustangs soccer team fell to 0-4 on the season this past Wednesday when they suffered a 10-0 defeat at the feet of the Hays High Indians.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when they fell 30-7 against Goddard. The Hornets will look to get back on the winning side of the column this Friday night when they play at Eisenhower High School. … The Lady Hornets saw their record move to 3-5 on Tuesday when they split a triangular with Goddard High School and Eisenhower High School, defeating Goddard 2-0, but falling to Eisenhower 2-0. The Lady Hornets then hosted a tournament on Saturday, where they won a 2-0 match over Emporia, but dropped a 2-0 match against Andale. … The Hornet soccer team earned its first victory of the season this past Wednesday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over the Wichita Classical School in the opening round of the Maize Tournament. The Hornets lost their 2nd match in that tournament on Saturday, falling 5-0 to Salina South.