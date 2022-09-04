AVCTL-II Week 1 Recap

2022 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 0 0 1 0

Arkansas City 0 0 1 0

Goddard 0 0 1 0

Salina Central 0 0 1 0

Valley Center 0 0 1 0

Andover 0 0 0 1

Eisenhower 0 0 0 1

Friday, September 2

Maize South 44, Andover 16

Andover Central 35, Buhler 13

Ark City 43, Winfield 14

Hutchinson 27, Eisenhower 20

Goddard 56, Campus 35

Salina Central 52, Salina South 28

Valley Center 21, Newton 17

Friday, September 9

Maize at Andover Central

Arkansas City at Andover

Salina Central at Eisenhower

Goddard at Valley Center

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 2 got its 2022 season off to a successful start this past Friday night when 5 of the 7 AVCT 2 teams scored victories in their season openers.

There were no AVCTL 2 interleague match ups, but Maize South scored a 44-16 over Andover of the AVCTL 1 while Hutchinson topped AVCTL 1’s Eisenhower 27-20, Goddard topped AVCTL 1’s Campus 56-35, Valley Center defeated AVCTL 1’s Newton 21-17 and Salina Central defeated AVCTL 1’s Salina South 52-28.

In other games, Arkansas City defeated Winfield 43-14 and Andover Central defeated Buhler 35-13.

This week will see multiple AVCTL 2 showdowns with Arkansas City traveling to Andover, Salina Central playing at Eisenhower and Goddard traveling to Valley Center.

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team got off to a slow start to the 2022 football season this past Friday night when they suffered a 44-16 defeat at Maize South High School. The Trojans will look to find the winning vibe this Friday night when they play host to Arkansas City in their AVCTL 2 season opener. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team swept the triangular at Maize this past Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-0 and Maize 2-1. … The Andover boy’s cross country team opened the season Saturday running at Augusta where they finished in 8th place as a team with 252 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team got its 2022 season off to a winning start this past Friday night when they scored a 35-13 victory over Buhler. The Jaguars will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play host to Maize High School. … The Lady Jaguars improved to 7-0 this past Thursday when they swept two matches, defeating Valley Center 2-0 and Wichita Heights 2-0. … The Andover Central boy’s cross country team opened the season Saturday at Augusta where they finished 11th as a team with a score of 300. …

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team got its 2022 season started on a winning note this past Friday night when they earned a 43-14 victory over Winfield. The Bulldogs will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they travel to Andover, who opened the season this past Friday night falling 44-16 against Maize South High School. … The Lady Bulldogs fell to 4-3 on Tuesday when it lost 2-0 to Cheney and 2-1 against Eisenhower. … The Bulldog soccer team has started the 2022 season still searching for their first victory after falling 3-1 at Winfield on Tuesday and then suffering a 10-1 loss on their home turf against Salina South on Thursday.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower football team struggled in its 2022 season opener, falling 27-20 against Hutchinson. Eisenhower will look to find the winning note this Friday night when they open AVCTL 2 play by playing host to Salina Central, which is coming off a season-opening 52-28 victory over Salina South last Friday night. … The Eisenhower volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday night when it fell 2-0 to Cheney, but bounced back to defeat Ark City 2-1 and improve to 5-1 on the young season. … The Eisenhower soccer team Lost its season opener 5-1 against Wichita East on Monday … The Eisenhower boys cross country team opened the team Saturday running at Augusta, where they finished in 6th place as a team with 216 points. … The Eisenhower girls’ tennis team finished in 2nd place as a team at McPherson on Thursday with 48 points.

GODDARD

The Lion football team got its 2022 season off to a winning note this past Friday night when they scored a 56-35 victory on their home turf against Campus High School. The Lions will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play their first road game of the season at Valley Center. … The Lady Lion volleyball team fell to 0-6 on the season Tuesday at the Derby Triangular when the Lady Lions lost both matches, falling 2-0 to Salina Central and also 2-0 against Derby. … The Lion soccer team is still searching for its first goal and victory of the season after falling 1-0 against Derby this past Thursday night in their season opener.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustangs got their 2022 season off to a winning start this past Friday night when they won the 2022 Salina Mayor’s Cup with a 52-28 victory over cross town rival, Salina South. The Mustangs will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they open AVCTL 2 play at Eisenhower High School. … The Lady Mustangs picked up their first victory of the season this past Tuesday night when they went 1-1 in the Derby triangular as the Lady Stands topped Goddard 2-0, but lost 2-0 against Derby. … The Mustang soccer team got its 2022 season off to a slow start this past Thursday night when they suffered a 5-0 defeat at the feet of Maize High School. … The Lady Mustangs placed 4th in their season opening tournament this in Hays on Monday where they finished with a team score of 401. Tournament-host Hays won the event, shooting a 323. Liberal finished 100-strokes behind Salina Central for 5th in the 5-team event.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team got its 2022 season off to a winning note this past Friday night when they scored a 21-17 victory over Newton in the season opener for both teams. The Hornets will look to keep the winning alive this Friday night when they play their home opener against Goddard High School. … The Lady Hornets now stand at 1-3 on the season after falling 2-0 against Andover Central this past Thursday night. … The Valley Center soccer team got its season off to a slow start this past Thursday when they suffered a 4-0 loss at the feet of Newton High School.