AVCTL-II Spring Weekly Recap

The 2nd week of spring high school sports activities are now in the books across the state of Kansas and as most leagues, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II had its share of ups and down this past week.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan soccer team got the week started with a 10-0 win over Goddard at the Goddard tournament on Monday, the Lady Trojan soccer team followed that win with a 4-0 victory over Eisenhower on Thursday and won the tournament on Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Garden City. The Lady Trojan softball team dropped its game against Derby 15-1 on Wednesday and also dropped an 18-15 contest against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Wednesday. The Andover baseball team split a doubleheader with Maize South on Friday when they lost the opener 11-5 but came back to win the nightcap 6-4. The Lady Trojan softball team swept Maize South Friday winning 13-0 and 12-11.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguars soccer team opened Andover Centrals’ athletic week last week when they scored a 2-0 win over Wichita Trinity on Tuesday. The Lady Jaguars followed that victory with a 2-0 win over Mulvane on Tuesday. The Jaguar baseball team split a doubleheader against Newton on Friday, winning the opener 13-12, but falling in the 2nd game 10-7. The Lady Jaguar softball team swept Newton on Friday, winning 13-10 and 7-5.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team opened Arkansas City’s athletic week last week when they won both games in a triangular with Buhler and Wellington. Arkansas City defeated Buhler 13-3 and topped Wellington 14-4. The Lady Bulldog soccer team hit the pitch on Wednesday, but dropped a 10-0 match against Wichita North in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Bulldog soccer team also lost 6-0 against Buhler on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Goddard tournament. The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Salina South on Friday, falling 11-1 and 8-7 while the Arkansas City track team competed at Winfield on Friday where the girls finished in 2nd place with 81 points while the Arkansas City boys finished in 6th place with 30 points. The Bulldog baseball team also got swept on Friday by Salina South, falling 12-6 and 5-4.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower girls’ soccer team went 2-1 in the Goddard tournament this past week to finish in 3rd place as they opened with a 4-1 win over Wichita North on Monday, but lost 3-0 in the 2nd round to Andover on Wednesday before closing out the tournament on Thursday with a 5-1 win over Goddard on Thursday in the consolation championship game. The Tiger baseball team swept Campus on Friday, winning 15-0 and 8-2 while the Lady Tiger softball team split with Campus, winning the opener 7-3, but falling in the nightcap 12-11.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion soccer team hosted a tournament last week, where they went 1-2 and finished in 4th place as they won the opener 3-0 against Rose Hill but lost 1-0 against Garden City in the semifinals before dropping the consolation final 5-1 against Eisenhower on Thursday. The Lady Lion softball team split its two games in a triangular on Friday, falling 8-7 against Derby but knocking off Liberal 22-1. The Lion baseball team split its doubleheader against Derby Friday, falling 7-6 in the opener but bouncing back to take the nightcap 4-1.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central soccer team competed in the Wichita South tournament this past week where they went 2-1 to finish in 5th place. The Lady Mustang soccer team dropped the opener of the tournament 3-1 against Newton, but came back to win its final two games, 9-0 against Wichita South on Thursday and 1-0 against Wichita Heights on Saturday. The Salina Central track teams were in action on Tuesday in the Saline County Invitational where the Mustang boys finished in 2nd place with 157 points while the Lady Mustangs won the Saline County championship with 179 points. The Mustang baseball team played a triangular against Dodge City and Newton on Tuesday, but lost both games, falling 11-10 against Dodge City and 3-1 against Newton. The Lady Mustang softball team defeated Wichita South 17-0 on Thursday and also defeated Dodge City 8-5 in the triangular. The Salina Central track teams were back in action on Friday in Junction City where the Mustang boys finished in 3rd place with 104 points while the Lady Mustangs finished 5th with 74 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet soccer team played its way into the championship match of the McPherson tournament this past week where they lost 2-1 against Maize South. The Lady Hornets opened the tournament on Monday with a 2-1 win over McPherson, won its semifinal match 2-1 over Hays on Tuesday before falling to Maize South in the championship match on Friday. The Valley Center baseball and softball teams both got swept on Tuesday by Maize as the Hornet baseball team lost both games by identical 7-6 scores and the softball team got swept by 19-4 and 13-0. The Valley Center softball team got swept by Hays on Friday, falling 19-0 and 8-2 while the Valley Center baseball team played a doubleheader against Dodge City as they lost the opener 17-1.