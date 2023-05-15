AVCTL-II Spring Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 11 1 .917 14 6 .700

Valley Center 9 3 .750 16 4 .800

Andover Central6 6 .500 11 9 .550

Ark City 6 6 .500 12 8 .600

Goddard 5 7 .417 9 11 .450

Salina Central 3 9 .250 5 15 .250

Andover 2 10 .167 3 17 .150

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 10 2 .833 16 4 .800

Andover Central9 3 .750 13 7 .650

Goddard 7 5 .583 14 6 .700

Salina Central 6 6 .500 7 13 .350

Ark City 5 7 .417 11 9 .550

Valley Center 3 9 .250 7 13 .350

Andover 2 10 .167 7 13 .350

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover Central6 0 1.000 14 2 .875

Andover 5 1 .833 14 2 .875

Valley Center 4 2 .667 10 6 .625

Eisenhower 3 3 .500 8 8 .500

Goddard 2 4 .333 5 10 .333

Salina Central 1 5 .167 5 11 .313

Ark City 0 6 .000 2 14 .125

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023 spring high school sports season has now moved into the postseason stage across the state, including the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II, which crowned its 2023 champions this past week.

Eisenhower High School won both baseball and softball title while the Andover Central Lady Jaguars won the 2023 soccer title. The two Andover schools won the track titles with the Trojan boys winning the boys championship with 139.5 points and the Lady Jaguars from Andover Central won the girls’ track title with 126 points.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan soccer team opened sports action for Andover High School last week with a 4-0 shutout victory over Saina South Tuesday. The Andover track teams competed in the AVCTL II meet Thursday where the Trojan boys won the title with 139.5 points and the Lady Trojans finished in 5th place with 65 points. The Trojan baseball team split its doubleheader with Arkansas City Thursday, losing the opener 8-4 but winning the nightcap 10-2. The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Wichita Collegiate 10-0 Thursday while the Trojan baseball team got swept by Salina Central 8-5 and 12-8 Friday while the Lady Trojan softball team swept Salina Central Friday 7-5 and 15-1.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central track teams opened action last Monday by competing in the Circle Invitational where the boys won the team title with 135 points and the Lady Jaguars finished in 3rd place with 100 points. The Jaguars baseball team split its doubleheader with Salina South Tuesday, winning the opener 4-1 and losing the 2nd game 3-1 while the Lady Jaguar softball team also split its two games in a triangular Tuesday, losing to Salina South 5-1 but defeating Hays 3-1. The Lady Jaguar soccer team dropped a 2-0 match against Goddard Tuesday. The Andover Central track teams competed in the AVCTLII track meet Thursday where the Jaguar boys finished in 3rd place with 100 points while the Lady Jaguars won the team title with 126 points. The Andover Central soccer team defeated Rose Hill 5-0 Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City track teams opened sports action for Arkansas City High School on Monday of last week when they competed in the Circle Invitational where the Bulldog boys finished in 7th place with 39 points and the Lady Bulldogs finished in 5th place with 78 points. The Bulldog baseball and Lady Bulldog softball teams were also in action on Monday against Winfield as both teams swept their respective doubleheaders. The Bulldog baseball team won by scores of 11-1 and 16-0 against Winfield while the Lady Bulldog softball team won by scores of 4-2 and 2-0. The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost a 3-1 match against Salina Central Tuesday but bounced back to defat Winfield 2-0 Wednesday. The Arkansas City track teams got back into action Thursday in the AVCTL II meet where the Bulldog boys finished in 5th place with 71 points while the Lady Bulldogs finished in 7th place with 26 pionts. The Bulldog baseball team split its doubleheader with Andover Thursday as the Bulldogs won the opener 8-4 but lost the 2nd game 10-2.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball team swept a non-conference doubleheader against Junction City Tuesday, winning 6-2 and 7-1. The Lady Tiger softball team swept Goddard Tuesday, winning by scores of 4-2 and 7-1. The Lady Tiger soccer team got defeated by Valley Center 2-1 Tuesday. The Eisenhower track teams were in action Thursday in the AVCTL II meet where the boys finished in 2nd place with 120 points and the Lady Tigers also finished 2nd with 118 points. The Tiger baseball team split its doubleheader with Goddard Thursday, winning the opener 3-0 but losing the 2nd game 8-4. The Lady Tiger softball team split its two games in a triangular Thursday, losing 3-2 against Bishop Carroll but defeating Wichita Northwest 4-2. The Lady Tiger soccer team closed its regular season Thursday dropping a 4-0 match against Maize South.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team got swept by Eisenhower Tuesday, falling 4-2 and 7-1 while the Lady Lion soccer team scored a 2-0 victory over Andover Central Tuesday. The Goddard track teams were in action Thursday in the AVCTL II meet where the boys finished in 7th place with 38 points while the girls finished in 3rd place with 115 points. The Lion baseball team spit its doubleheader with Eisenhower High School Thursday, losing the opener 3-0 but winning the nightcap 8-4. The Lady Lion softball team lost both games of its triangular Thursday, losing 3-0 to Bishop Carroll and 6-5 against Wichita Northwest. The Lady Lion soccer team closed its regular season Thursday with a 7-0 win over Augusta.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang soccer team opened sports action for Salina Central High School this past Tuesday with a 3-1 victory against Arkansas City. The Lady Mustangs got back into action Thursday when they scored a 3-2 win over Buhler. The Salina Central track teams were in action Thursday in the AVCTL II meet where the boys finished in 4th place with 80 points while the Lady Mustangs finished in 6th place with 62 points. The Mustang baseball team split its doubleheader with Hutchinson Thursday, losing the opener 11-10 but winning the nightcap 17-2. The Lady Mustang softball team got swept by Hutchinson Thursday, falling 24-14 and 12-4. The Mustang baseball team closed out its regular season Friday when they swept Andover 8-5 and 12-8 while the Lady Mustang softball team closed its regular season getting swept by Andover, falling 7-4 and 15-1.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet soccer team scored a 2-1 victory over Eisenhower Tuesday. The Hornet baseball team split its doubleheader with Newton Wednesday, falling 12-3 in the opener but bouncing back to win the 2nd game 5-2, the Valley Center softball team swept Newton winning 14-1 and 12-1. The Valley Center track teams were in action Thursday in the AVCTL II meet where the boys finished in 6th place with 59.5 points and the girls finished in 4th with 99 points. The Lady Hornet soccer team closed its 2023 regular season Thursday winning 4-0 against Newton.