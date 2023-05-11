AVCTL-II Spring Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 9 1 .900 11 5 .688

Valley Center 9 3 .750 14 4 .778

Goddard 5 5 .500 9 7 .563

Andover Cent. 6 6 .500 8 8 .500

Ark City 6 6 .500 10 8 .556

Salina Central 3 7 .300 5 11 .313

Andover 0 10 .000 1 17 .056

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 9 1 .900 13 3 .813

Andover Cent. 9 3 .750 12 4 .750

Goddard 6 4 .600 13 5 .722

Ark City 4 6 .400 8 8 .500

Salina Central 4 6 .400 4 12 .250

Valley Center 3 9 .250 6 12 .333

Andover 1 7 .125 6 10 .375

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Soccer Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Goddard High School’s spring teams will be in the midst of the AVCTL II baseball, softball and soccer titles this week, but the Lions and Lady Lions are not in the running for any of the three championships.

Goddard High School is not able to win any of the three titles, but their opponents this week, Eisenhower High School in baseball and softball and Andover Central in soccer, are each looking to wrap up AVCTL II titles with Goddard being their opponents in each respective sport this week.

The Eisenhower baseball team can wrap up the AVCTL II baseball title this Thursday when it takes on city-rival Goddard High School to close out its 2023 regular season. The Tigers currently sit with a 9-1 AVCTL II record and can wrap up the league championship with a single win against the Lions as Andover Central is done with its AVCTL II schedule and sits in 2nd place with a 9-3 record. Goddard is in third place in the league with a 6-4 AVCTL II record.

The Lady Tiger softball team can also wrap up the AVCTL II softball title Thursday against Goddard High, but the Eisenhower softball team only needs a single victory in its doubleheader as the Lady Tigers are currently 9-1 in the AVCTL II and Valley Center sits in 2nd place and the Lady Hornets are finished with their AVCTL II schedule and finished with a 9-3 record. Goddard High is in third place in the softball standings with a 5-5 record.

Andover Central can wrap up the AVCTL II soccer championship Tuesday when it plays at Goddard High School. The Lady Jaguars are the only AVCTL II team with an undefeated league record, Andover High is currently in 2nd place with a 5-1 record. That lone loss for the Trojans came at the feet of Andover Central on Thursday, April 20 in overtime.

It was the 2nd time the two Andover soccer teams met this spring, Andover High had won the first game, but that was a non-league contest as it was in the opening round of the Goddard Tournament. The Lady Trojans won that match 10-0.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team split a non-conference doubleheader against Kapaun Mt. Carmel Tuesday, winning the opener 10-0, but losing the nightcap 9-2, the Lady Trojan softball team got swept by Arkansas City Tuesday, falling 3-0 and 9-6. The Lady Trojan soccer team scored a 6-1 victory over Valley Center. Tuesday. The Lady Trojan softball team split its doubleheader with newton Thursday, winning the opener 12-9, but dropping the nightcap 9-4. The Lady Trojan soccer team shutout Eisenhower Thursday, 3-0. The Andover track teams competed at Goddard Friday where the boys finished in 10th place with 17.5 points while the girls finished in 4th place with 62.5 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar soccer team kicked its way to a 10-0 shutout of Salina Central Monday. The Andover Central baseball team swept Valley Center 4-2 and 7-5 Tuesday while the Lady Jaguar softball team got swept by Valley Center, falling 10-0 and 13-3. The Lady Jaguar soccer team also shutout Arkansas City 9-0 Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Andover Tuesday, winning 3-0 and 9-6 while the Lady Bulldog soccer team got shutout by Eisenhower Tuesday, falling 9-0. The Lady Bulldog soccer team also got shutout by Andover Central Thursday, falling 9-0. The Bulldog baseball team split its doubleheader with Salina Central Friday, losing the opener 8-5 but winning the nightcap 6-1, the Lady Bulldog softball team swept Salina Central Friday, winning 11-1 and 17-7.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball team split its doubleheader with Hutchinson Tuesday, losing the opener 8-4 but bouncing back to win the nightcap 9-1, the Eisenhower softball team swept Hutchinson in its doubleheader, winning 22-0 and 10-2. The Lady Tiger soccer team shutout Arkansas City Tuesday, winning 9-0 and then got shutout by Andover on Thursday, falling 3-0. The Eisenhower track teams competed at Goddard Friday where the Tiger boys finished in 6th place with 50 points while the Lady Tigers finished 3rd with 69 points. The Tiger baseball team swept Valley Center Friday, winning 3-1 and 4-3. The Lady Tiger softball team split its doubleheader with Valley Center, winning the opener 5-2 but losing the nightcap 5-1.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team won a single game against Wichita Northwest 12-2 Tuesday while the Lady Lion soccer team dropped a 3-2 match against Maize Tuesday. The Goddard track teams hosted a meet Friday where the Lion boys finished in 4th place with 77 points while the Lady Lions finished in 12th place with 7 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang soccer team got shutout by Andover Central 10-0 Monday. The Salina Central baseball and softball teams both got swept by city rival Salina South Tuesday with the Mustang baseball team getting swept 15-5 and 5-3 while the Lady Mustang softball team lost 12-0 and 10-0. The Salina Central track teams hosted a meet Friday where the Mustang boys finished in 8th place with 30 points while the Lady Mustangs tied with Salina South for 4th place with 60 points. The Mustang baseball team split its doubleheader with Arkansas City Friday, winning the opener 8-5 but dropping the nightcap 6-1. The Lady Mustang softball team got swept by Arkansas City, falling 11-1 and 17-7.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet baseball team got swept by Andover Central Tuesday, falling 4-2 and 7-5 while the Lady Hornet softball team swept the Lady Mavericks, winning 10-0 and 13-3. The Lady Hornet soccer team shutout Campus 1-0 Thursday. The Valley Center track teams competed at Derby Friday where the boys finished in 3rd place with 105 points while the girls were 8th with 49.25 points. The Valley Center baseball team got swept by Eisenhower Friday, falling 3-1 and 4-2. The Lady Hornet softball team split its doubleheader with Eisenhower, losing the opener 5-2 but winning the nightcap 5-1.