AVCTL-II Spring Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCTL II Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 8 0 1.000 8 4 .667

Valley Center 6 2 .750 11 3 .786

Goddard 5 5 .500 9 7 .563

Andover Central6 4 .600 8 6 .571

Salina Central 3 5 .375 5 7 .417

Ark City 2 6 .250 6 8 .429

Andover 0 8 .000 0 14 .000

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCTL II Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 7 1 .875 10 2 .833

Andover Central7 3 .700 10 4 .714

Goddard 6 4 .600 12 5 .706

Ark City 3 5 .375 7 7 .500

Valley Center 3 5 .375 6 8 .429

Salina Central 3 5 .375 3 9 .250

Andover 1 7 .125 5 9 .357

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Soccer Standings

AVCTL II Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Central3 0 1.000 10 2 .833

Andover 3 1 .750 10 2 .833

Valley Center 3 1 .750 7 5 .583

Eisenhower 2 1 .667 7 5 .583

Goddard 2 3 .400 5 8 .385

Ark City 0 3 .000 1 11 .083

Salina Central 0 4 .000 3 10 .231

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Mother Nature likes to make her presence known in the state of Kansas during the spring for high school sports seasons and she finally made her presence known this past week in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II with several events and activities either postponed or canceled.

But there were still quite a few events and activities completed this past week in the AVCTL II, here is a look at what each school did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan soccer team opened Andover High School’s athletic week on Tuesday when it scored a 10-0 win over Arkansas City and the Lady Trojans repeated that feat by scoring a 5-0 win over Goddard Thursday. The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with newton Friday, losing the first game 5-3 but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 5-4.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar soccer team was the lone Andover Central team to see competition last week because of Mother Nature postponing the other events and the Lady Jaguar soccer team lost its match 2-0 against Maize South Tuesday, but rebounded to defeat Eisenhower 3-1 Wednesday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog soccer team dropped both of its matches last week as they fell 10-0 against Andover Tuesday and lost 10-0 against Hutchinson Thursday. The Arkansas City track teams hosted a meet Friday where the Bulldog boys finished in 2nd place with 89 points while the Lady Bulldogs finished in 3rd place with 60 points. The Arkansas City baseball team won both of its game in the Lawrence Free State festival on Saturday as they defeated Capitol City High School of Jefferson City, Missouri 4-2 and Carthage, Missouri 12-0 on Saturday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger soccer team kicked its way to a 10-0 win over Salina Central Tuesday but lost 3-1 against Andover Central Wednesday. The Eisenhower track team competed at Hutchinson Friday where the Tiger boys finished in 4th place with 82 points while the Lady Tigers won the team championship with 120.5 points.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion softball team split its doubleheader with Maize South Tuesday, falling 10-0 in the opener, but bouncing back to win the 2nd game 2-1. The Lion baseball team swept Maize South Tuesday, winning 13-6 and 7-1 while the Lady Lion soccer team lost 1-0 against Valley Center Tuesday. The Lady Lion soccer team also dropped a 5-0 match against Andover Thursday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang soccer team dropped a 10-0 match against Eisenhower Tuesday and also lost 10-0 against Valley Center Thursday. The Salina Central teams competed at McPherson Thursday where the Mustang boys finished in 4th place with 50 points while the Lady Mustangs finished in 3rd place with 53 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet soccer team scored a 1-0 victory over Goddard Tuesday and defeated Salina Central 10-0 Thursday before closing the week on Saturday when it lost 1-0 against Rose Hill. The Valley Center track teams competed at McPherson Thursday where the Hornet boys finished in 3rd place with 55 points while the Lady Hornets finished 6th with 35 points.