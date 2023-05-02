AVCTL-II Spring Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings
AVCTL II Overall
Team W L W L
Eisenhower 8 0 1.000 8 4 .667
Valley Center 6 2 .750 11 3 .786
Goddard 5 5 .500 9 7 .563
Andover Central6 4 .600 8 6 .571
Salina Central 3 5 .375 5 7 .417
Ark City 2 6 .250 6 8 .429
Andover 0 8 .000 0 14 .000
2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings
AVCTL II Overall
Team W L W L
Eisenhower 7 1 .875 10 2 .833
Andover Central7 3 .700 10 4 .714
Goddard 6 4 .600 12 5 .706
Ark City 3 5 .375 7 7 .500
Valley Center 3 5 .375 6 8 .429
Salina Central 3 5 .375 3 9 .250
Andover 1 7 .125 5 9 .357
2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Soccer Standings
AVCTL II Overall
Team W L W L
Andover Central3 0 1.000 10 2 .833
Andover 3 1 .750 10 2 .833
Valley Center 3 1 .750 7 5 .583
Eisenhower 2 1 .667 7 5 .583
Goddard 2 3 .400 5 8 .385
Ark City 0 3 .000 1 11 .083
Salina Central 0 4 .000 3 10 .231
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
Mother Nature likes to make her presence known in the state of Kansas during the spring for high school sports seasons and she finally made her presence known this past week in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II with several events and activities either postponed or canceled.
But there were still quite a few events and activities completed this past week in the AVCTL II, here is a look at what each school did this past week :
ANDOVER
The Lady Trojan soccer team opened Andover High School’s athletic week on Tuesday when it scored a 10-0 win over Arkansas City and the Lady Trojans repeated that feat by scoring a 5-0 win over Goddard Thursday. The Trojan baseball team split a doubleheader with newton Friday, losing the first game 5-3 but rebounding and winning the 2nd game 5-4.
ANDOVER CENTRAL
The Lady Jaguar soccer team was the lone Andover Central team to see competition last week because of Mother Nature postponing the other events and the Lady Jaguar soccer team lost its match 2-0 against Maize South Tuesday, but rebounded to defeat Eisenhower 3-1 Wednesday.
ARKANSAS CITY
The Lady Bulldog soccer team dropped both of its matches last week as they fell 10-0 against Andover Tuesday and lost 10-0 against Hutchinson Thursday. The Arkansas City track teams hosted a meet Friday where the Bulldog boys finished in 2nd place with 89 points while the Lady Bulldogs finished in 3rd place with 60 points. The Arkansas City baseball team won both of its game in the Lawrence Free State festival on Saturday as they defeated Capitol City High School of Jefferson City, Missouri 4-2 and Carthage, Missouri 12-0 on Saturday.
EISENHOWER
The Lady Tiger soccer team kicked its way to a 10-0 win over Salina Central Tuesday but lost 3-1 against Andover Central Wednesday. The Eisenhower track team competed at Hutchinson Friday where the Tiger boys finished in 4th place with 82 points while the Lady Tigers won the team championship with 120.5 points.
GODDARD
The Lady Lion softball team split its doubleheader with Maize South Tuesday, falling 10-0 in the opener, but bouncing back to win the 2nd game 2-1. The Lion baseball team swept Maize South Tuesday, winning 13-6 and 7-1 while the Lady Lion soccer team lost 1-0 against Valley Center Tuesday. The Lady Lion soccer team also dropped a 5-0 match against Andover Thursday.
SALINA CENTRAL
The Lady Mustang soccer team dropped a 10-0 match against Eisenhower Tuesday and also lost 10-0 against Valley Center Thursday. The Salina Central teams competed at McPherson Thursday where the Mustang boys finished in 4th place with 50 points while the Lady Mustangs finished in 3rd place with 53 points.
VALLEY CENTER
The Lady Hornet soccer team scored a 1-0 victory over Goddard Tuesday and defeated Salina Central 10-0 Thursday before closing the week on Saturday when it lost 1-0 against Rose Hill. The Valley Center track teams competed at McPherson Thursday where the Hornet boys finished in 3rd place with 55 points while the Lady Hornets finished 6th with 35 points.