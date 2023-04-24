AVCTL-II Spring Weekly Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 8 4 .667 8 0 1.000

Valley Center 11 3 .786 6 2 .750

Andover Central8 6 .571 6 4 .600

Goddard 8 6 .571 5 5 .500

Salina Central 5 7 .417 3 5 .375

Ark City 6 8 .429 2 6 .250

Andover 0 14 .000 0 8 .000

Tuesday, April 18

Goddard 11, Andover Central 1

Andover Central 4, Goddard 3, EXTRAS

Eisenhower 10, Ark City 7

Eisenhower 17, Ark City 4

Valley Center 11, Maize South 10

Maize South 9, Valley Center 7

Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Andover Central 9, Andover 6

Andover Central 10, Andover 4

Valley Center 16, Ark City 1

Valley Center 4, Ark City 2

Eisenhower 15, Salina Central 0

Eisenhower 16, Salina Central 0

Goddard 7, Hutchinson2

Goddard 3, Hutchinson 2

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 10 2 .833 7 1 .875

Andover Central10 4 .714 7 3 .700

Goddard 10 5 .667 6 4 .600

Salina Central 3 9 .250 3 5 .375

Ark City 5 7 .417 3 5 .375

Valley Center 6 8 .429 3 5 .375

Andover 4 8 .333 1 7 .125

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Andover Central 14, Goddard 11

Goddard 6, Andover Central 1

Eisenhower 8, Ark City 3

Eisenhower 12, Ark City 0

Valley Center 14, Maize South 1

Maize South 12, Valley Center 4

Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Andover Central 6, Andover 2

Andover Central 8, Andover 3

Ark City 1, Valley Center 0

Valley Center 5, Ark City 2

Eisenhower 6, Salina Central 1

Eisenhower 14, Salina Central 5

Goddard 11, Hutchinson 3

Goddard 13, Hutchinson 3

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover Central9 1 .900 2 0 1.000

Eisenhower 6 4 .600 1 0 1.000

Andover 8 2 .800 1 1 .500

Salina Central 3 8 .273 0 2 .000

Valley Center 5 4 .556 1 1 .500

Goddard 5 6 .455 2 1 .667

Ark City 1 9 .100 0 2 .000

Monday, Apr 17, 2023

Andover Central 3, Valley Center 2

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Andover 9, Salina Central 1

Goddard 4, Ark City 1

Derby 3, Eisenhower 2

Thursday, Apr 20, 2023

Andover Central 3, Andover 2, 2 OT

Eisenhower 3, Goddard 0

Newton 6, Salina Central 0

Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Valley Center 8, Ark City 0

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Eisenhower High School is at the top or close to it in all three of the spring sports in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II at this point of the season.

The Tiger baseball team sits atop the AVCTL II baseball standings with a 10-2, 7-1 record while the Lady Tigers also sit atop the softball standings with an 8-4, 8-0 record while the Lady Tiger soccer team currently sits in 2nd, a half-game behind Andover Central, with a 6-4, 1-0 record. Andover Central leads the soccer standings with a 9-1, 2-0 record.

Saina Central, meawhile, sits in 4th place with a 3-9, 3-5 baseball record, 5th place in softball with a 5-7, 3-5 record and 4th place in soccer with a 3-8, 0-2 record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan soccer team opened its week last week with a 9-1 victory at Salina Central while the Andover track teams opened Tuesday at Andover Central where the boys finished in 5th place with 70 points while the girls won the team championship with 138 points. The Lady Trojan soccer team saw its winning ways fall on Thursday when it lost 3-2 in two overtimes against Andover Central. The Andover track teams were back in action Friday when the boys placed 9th with 11 points at Buhler while the Lady Trojans finished in 9th place with 10 points. The Andover baseball team got swept by crosstown rival, Andover Central, falling 6-2 and 8-3 Friday while the Lady Trojan softball team also got swept by Andover Central, falling 9-6 and 10-4.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar soccer team opened Andover Central’s athletic week on Monday this past week when they scored a 3-2 victory over Goddard. The Andover Central track teams hosted a meet on Tuesday where the Jaguar boys won the team title with 114 points while the Lady Jaguars finished in 3rd place with 92 points. The Andover Central baseball team split a doubleheader with Goddard Tuesday, winning the openr 14-11 but falling 6-2 in the nightcap. The Lady Jaguars softball team also split with Goddard Tuesday as they lost the opener 11-1 but won the 2nd game 4-3 in extra innings. The Lady Jaguar soccer team needed two overtimes on Thursday before the defeat Andover 3-2. The Andover Central track teams were back in action at Buhler on Friday where the boys finished in 4th place with 80 points while the girls finished in 3rd place with 75 points. The baseball and softball teams were both in action on Friday and both came away with sweeps of cross-town rival Andover High as the Jaguar baseball team scored wins of 6-2 and 8-3 while the Andover Central softball team won by scored of 9-6 and 10-4.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball and Lady Bulldog softball team took on Eisenhower in doubleheaders on Tuesday and both got swept by their AVCTL II rival as the baseball team fell by scores of 8-3 and 12-0 while the softball team lost by scores of 10-7 and 17-4. The Lady Bulldog soccer team got defeated by Goddard 3-2 on Tuesday. The Arkansas City track teams were in action at Campus on Friday where the Bulldog boys finished in 9th place with 21.5 points and the Lady Bulldogs finished 5th with 54 points. The Bulldog baseball team split with Valley Center Friday, winning the opener 1-0 but falling 5-2 in the 2nd game. The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Valley Center, falling 16-1 and 4-2 while the Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 8-0 at Valley Center.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball and Lady Tiger softball teams both swept Arkansas City Tuesday with the Tiger baseball team winning by scores of 8-3 and 12-0 while the Lady Tiger softball team won by counts of 10-7 and 17-4. The Eisenhower soccer team lost 3-2 against Derby on Tuesday but bounced back to score a 3-0 win over Goddard on Thursday. The Eisenhower baseball and softball teams were back in action on Friday when they both swept Salina Central in AVCTL II doubleheaders. The Tiger baseball team won by scores of 6-1 and 14-5 while the Lady Tiger softball team won by scores of 15-0 and 16-0. The Eisenhower track teams competed at Wichita Heights Friday where the Tiger boys finished in 4th place with 102 points while the Lady Tigers finished 2nd with 131.5 points.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion soccer team scored a 4-1 victory over Arkansas City Tuesday while the Lion baseball team split its AVCTL II doubleheader at Andover Central Tuesday, falling 14-11 in the opener but winning the 2nd game 6-2. The Goddard softball team also split its doubleheader with Andover Central, winning the opener 11-1 but losing 4-3 in extra innings in the 2nd game. The Goddard track teams competed at Andover Central on Tuesday where the Lion boys finished in 3rd place with 94 points while the Lady Lions were 6th with 43 points. The Lady Lion soccer team lost 3-2 against Eisenhower Thursday while the Lion baseball team scored a doubleheader sweep of Hutchinson Friday winning 11-3 and 13-3 while the Lady Lion softball team also swept Hutchinson Friday , winning 7-2 and 3-2.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang soccer team got Salina Central’s athletic week started on a down note Tuesday when they lost 9-1 against Andover and got shut out again Thursday when they lost 6-0 against Newton. The Salina Central track teams were in action Friday at Buhler where the Mustang boys finished in 7th place with 42 points while the Lady Mustangs finished in 8th place with 20.3 points. The Mustang baseball team and Lady Mustang softball teams got into action Friday when they both got swept by Eisenhower with the Mustang baseball team falling by scores of 6-1 and 14-5 while the Lady Mustangs got swept 15-0 and 16-0.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet soccer team opened Valley Center’s athletic week this past week on Monday when it lost a 3-2 match against Andover Central. The Valley Center baseball team got into action Tuesday when they split a doubleheader with Maize South, winning the opener 14-1 but dropping the 2nd game 12-4. The Lady Hornet softball team also split its doubleheader with Maize South, winning the opener 11-10, but losing the 2nd game 97. The Hornet baseball team also split an AVCTL II doubleheader against Arkansas City Friday, falling 1-0 in the opener but winning the 2nd game 5-2. The Lady Hornet softball team swept the Lady Bulldogs, winning 16-1 and 4-2 while the Valley Center track teams competed at Wichita Heights Friday where the boys finished in 3rd place with 122 points while the Lady Hornets were 5th with 68.5 points. The Valley Center Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Arkansas City 8-0 Friday.