AVCTL-II Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The spring high school athletic season has progressed to the point in 2023 where league teams are now battling each other for league supremacy in baseball and softball.

This past week saw Salina Central High School open its AVCTL II baseball and softball seasons against Andover Central with up and down results as the Lady Mustangs were able to earn a split in softball against the Lady Jaguars, but the Mustang baseball team got swept in its AVCTL II opening doubleheader against Andover Central on Friday.

Andover Central was able to sweep both baseball and softball doubleheaders against Arkansas City on Tuesday.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Andover baseball and softball teams opened AVCTL II action on Tuesday when they played host to Eisenhower High School in both sports. The Trojan baseball team scored a doubleheader split against the Tigers as the Trojans lost the opener 23-13 but came back to win the nightcap 7-5. The Lady Trojan softball team, however, got swept by Eisenhower, falling 15-1 and 16-1. The Lady Trojan soccer team scored a 3-2 victory over Hutchinson on Tuesday and also scored a 6-1 victory over Newton on Thursday. The Andover track teams got into action at Augusta on Friday where the Trojan boys finished in 9th place with 25 points while the Lady Trojans finished in 4th place with 65 points. The Lady Trojan softball team got swept by Valley Center 18-3 and 15-0 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central baseball and softball teams opened AVCTL II action on Tuesday with positive notes as they both scored doubleheader sweeps against Arkansas City. The Jaguar baseball team won by scores of 7-6 and 16-1 while the Lady Jaguar softball team won by counts of 4-3 and 6-1. The Lady Jaguar soccer team scored a 4-3 win at Salina South on Tuesday and repeated that feat on Thursday when they kicked their way to a 2-0 win at Hutchinson. The Andover Central track teams got in action on Friday at Augusta where the Jaguar boys finished in 5th place with 49 points while the Lady Jaguars won the team championship with 92 points. The Jaguar baseball team kept its winning streak alive on Friday when it swept a doubleheader from Salina Central, winning 8-5 and 10-4 while the Lady Jaguar softball split its AVCTL II doubleheader with Salina Central, winning the opener 13-3, but dropping the nightcap 3-0.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog softball team and Bulldog baseball team opened AVCTL II action on Tuesday as they both got swept by Andover Central. The Arkansas City softball team dropped games by scores of 4-3 and 6-1 while the Bulldog baseball team lost by scores of 7-6 and 16-1. The Lady Bulldog soccer team dropped a 10-0 match against Derby Tuesday. The Bulldog baseball team bounced back on Friday to sweep Goddard, as they won by scores of 8-6 and 3-2 while the Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Goodard, falling 3-2 and 9-8.

EISENHOWER

The Eisenhower High School baseball and softball teams opened AVCTL II action this past Tuesday when they played Andover. The Tiger baseball team split its doubleheader as the Tigers won the opener 23-13, but lost the nightcap 7-5, the Lady Tigers, meanwhile, swept their doubleheader from the Lady Trojans, winning 15-1 and 16-1. The Lady Tiger soccer team dropped its match 3-2 against Maize on Tuesday. The Tiger baseball team scored another split on Friday against Derby when they lost the opener 2-0 but came back to win the night cap 4-2 while the Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Derby, falling 5-1 and 5-2. The Lady Tiger soccer team dropped a 1-0 match at McPherson on Friday while the Eisenhower track teams competed at Augusta on Friday where the Tiger boys finished in 3rd place with 84 points while the Lady Tigers finished in 2nd place with 83 points.

GODDARD

The Goddard High School baseball and softball teams opened AVCTL II action on Tuesday with opposite results on Tuesday as the Lion baseball team swept Valley Center by scores of 15-10 and 10-4 while the Lady Lion softball team got swept by the Lady Hornets by scores of 16-5 and 8-1. The Lady Lion soccer team scored a 2-1 victory over Newton on Tuesday. The Lion baseball team did not keep their winning steak alive on Friday when they got swept by Arkansas City, falling 8-6 and 3-2 while the Lady Lion softball team was able to bounce back on Friday and sweep Arkansas City by scores of 3-2 and 9-8. The Goddard track teams were in action at Augusta on Friday where they Lion boys finished in 2nd place with 90 points while the Lady Lions finished in 8th place with 41. 5 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang soccer team got the athletic action started for Salina Central on this past week on Tuesday when they scored a 3-2 victory over Tuesday. The Salina Central baseball and softball teams were in action on Friday against Andover Central where the Mustang baseball team got swpet, falling by scores of 8-5 and 10-4 while the Lady Mustang softball team split with the Trojans, falling 13-3 in the opener, but bouncing back to win the nightcap 3-0.

VALLEY CENTER

The Valley Center baseball and softball teams opened AVCTL II play on opposite notes this past Tuesday when they both played Goddard, with the Hornet baseball team sweeping the doubleheader by scores of 15-10 and 10-4 while the Lady Hornet softball team got swept by counts of 16-5 and 8-1. The Valley Center girls’ soccer team also dropped a 7-0 match against Maize South on Tuesday. The Lady Hornet softball team was able to rebound on Friday and score a doubleheader sweep of Andover, winning 18-3 and 15-0 while the Valley Center track teams competed at Augusta on Friday where the Hornet boys won the team title with 98 points while the Lady Hornets finished in 3rd place with 65.5 points.