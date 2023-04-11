AVCTL-II Spring Weekly Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Easter weekend is now in the books, which means spring weather has fully returned to Kansas. In Kansas, however, spring weather means anything is possible.

The possibilities were endless this past week for high school sports teams in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan track team had the highlight for Andover High School athletics this past week when they scored 165 points for a team championship at the Maize South track meet on Thursday. The Andover softball team lost both of its game on Tuesday in a triangular with Andale and Maize as they lost 28-1 against Andale and 9-2 against Maize. The Trojan baseball team was able to score an 8-6 and 10-3 doubleheader sweep against Maize on Tuesday. The Andover boys track team finished in 3rd place at the Maize South meet on Thursday with 107 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Andover Central baseball and softball teams got Andover Central’s athletic week started Tuesday when they spit doubleheader sweeps with Campus. The Jaguar baseball team was able to sweep Campus winning 19-4 and 4-0 but the Lady Jaguar softball team got swept by the Lady Colts, falling 7-1 and 5-3. The Lady Jaguar soccer team also lost its match at Newton 2-1 on Tuesday. The Andover Central track teams hosted a meet on Thursday where both Andover Central teams finished in 2nd place. The Jaguar boys finished in 2nd with 138 points while the Lady Jaguars finished in 2nd with 141 points. The Jaguar baseball team got swept by Eisenhower 5-0 and 5-4 on Thursday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City baseball and softball teams both earned sweeps this past Friday against Campus when the Bulldog baseball team won by scored of 14-1 and 5-4 while the Lady Bulldog softball team won by scores of 10-7 and 7-6. The Arkansas City soccer team lost its match against Maize South 10-0 on Tuesday and lost 8-0 against Newton on Thursday while the Bulldog boys track team finished in 8th place at Maize South on Thursday with 17.5 points. The Lady Bulldog track team did not score any points in the meet.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger soccer team went 2-0 this past week as they opened their week on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory against Salina South and closed the week with a 3-0 victory over Campus. The Eisenhower track teams competed at Pratt on Thursday where the Lady Tigers finished in 3rd place with 81.5 points while the Tiger boys finished in 2nd place with 91 points. The Tiger baseball team swept its doubleheader against Andover Central on Thursday, winning 5-0 and 5-4.

GODDARD

The Goddard baseball and softball teams were in action on Tuesday against Salina Central where the Lions baseball team split with the Mustangs, winning the opener 4-1 but falling in the nightcap 8-6. The Lady Lion softball team swept Salina Central, winning 16-1 and 17-6. The Goddard soccer team lost both of its matches last week, falling 3-2 against Hutchinson on Tuesday and 2-1 against Maize South on Thursday. The Goddard track teams competed at Maize South on Thursday where the Lion boys finished in 6th place with 27 points while the Lady Lions were 6th with 28 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

Salina Central’s softball team had a roller coaster week this past week as they opened the week on Tuesday when they swept Goddard 16-1 and 17-6, but then closed the week by getting swept by Valley Center on Thursday, falling 15-0 and 14-0. The Mustang baseball team split with Goddard on Tuesday, falling in the opener 4-1 but bouncing back to win the nightcap 8-6. The Mustang baseball team also swept Valley Center on Thursday, winning 11-2 and 8-5. The Lady Mustang soccer team dropped both of its match last week, falling 8-0 against Derby on Tuesday and getting shutout 8-0 by cross-town rival Salina South on Thursday.

VALLEY CENTER

Valley Center High School hosted a track meet this past Thursday where the Hornet boys finished in 2nd place with 144 points while the Lady Hornets finished in 3rd place with 116 points. The Valley Center baseball team got swept by Salina Central 11-2 and 8-5 on Thursday while the Lady Hornet softball team swept Salina Central 15-0 and 14-0 on Thursday. The Lady Hornet soccer team dropped a 4-1 match against Hutchinson on Thursday.