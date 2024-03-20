AVCTL-II Spring Sports Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

While the spring seasons have started for some baseball teams around Kansas, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II did not have any teams competing on the opening weekend.

The AVCTL II teams are still preparing for the upcoming season, which for most will begin this week.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams will begin the 2024 spring season :

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday at Buhler. … The Lady Trojan softball team is scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Buhler. … The Lady Trojan soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday when it plays host to Maize South.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday at Hutchinson. … The Lady Jaguar softball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday when it plays host to Newton. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team is scheduled to open the season Tuesday at Wichita Collegiate.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday when it plays host to Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to begin the season Thursday when it plays host to Douglass. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday at Mulvane.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball team is scheduled to begin the season March 29 when it plays host to Campus. … The Lady Tiger softball team is scheduled to begin the season Saturday when it plays host to Olathe West. … The Lady Tiger soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday at Hutchinson.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team is scheduled to begin the season Monday when it plays host to Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Lady Lion softball team is scheduled to open the season Thursday at Andover. … The Lady Lion soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday at Wichita East.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team is scheduled to begin the season Thursday when it plays host to Junction City. … The Lady Mustang softball team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday when it plays host to Clay Center. … The Lady Mustang soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday at McPherson.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet baseball team is scheduled to begin the season Saturday when it plays host to Olathe East. … The Lady Hornet softball team is scheduled to begin the season Friday when it plays host to Olathe West. … The Lady Hornet soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday at Salina South.