AVCTL-II Spring Sports Preview

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023 spring high school sports season has begun across the state of Kansas and while some teams are still waiting before beginning their 2023 campaigns, each Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II high school had at least one team in competition this past week during the opening week teams were allowed to compete in each sport.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan soccer team got its season started Tuesday, but lost its opening match 4-1 against Maize South. The Lady Trojans bounced back on Thursday when they scored a 1-0 win over Maize High School. The Andover baseball and softball teams opened their season on Thursday against Goddard, but both teams got swept as the Trojan baseball team lost 2-1 and 6-5 while the Lady Trojan softball team lost both games by 10-0 scores.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar soccer team opened its 2023 season on Tuesday when they defeated Wichita Collegiate 11-1 and scored a 2nd win on the young season on Thursday when they defeated Campus 8-0.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City Lady Bulldog soccer team opened its season on Tuesday, suffering 7-0 loss against Mulvane, but bounced back on Thursday to score a 2-0 win over Winfield.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger soccer team opened its season Tuesday with a 6-2 win over Hutchinson.

GODDARD

The Goddard High School baseball and softball teams opened their season on Thursday when they each swept doubleheaders from Andover as the Lion baseball team won 2-1 and 6-5 while the Lady Lion softball team won each game by 10-0 counts. The Lady Lion soccer team opened its season on Thursday getting defeated by Salina South 2-1.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central baseball team opened its 2023 season with back-to-back single game outings against Junction City on Thursday and Friday, but lost both games as they lost 1-0 on Thursday and 7-3 on Friday. The Lady Mustang softball team, meanwhile, also opened its season against Junction City, playing both games in a doubleheader on Friday, but got swept in the twin bill falling 7-3 and 9-3.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet soccer team opened its season on Tuesday by scoring a 5-3 victory over Salina South.