AVCTL-II Spring Season Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 11 1 .917 18 7 .720

Valley Center 9 3 .750 21 4 .840

Andover Central6 6 .500 11 10 .524

Ark City 6 6 .500 12 9 .571

Goddard 5 7 .417 9 12 .429

Salina Central 3 9 .250 5 15 .250

Andover 2 10 .167 3 17 .150

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 10 2 .833 19 6 .760

Andover Central9 3 .750 14 8 .636

Goddard 7 5 .583 16 7 .696

Salina Central 6 6 .500 7 14 .333

Ark City 5 7 .417 11 10 .524

Valley Center 3 9 .250 7 14 .333

Andover 2 10 .167 8 14 .364

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Soccer Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Central6 0 1.000 16 3 .842

Andover 5 1 .833 15 3 .833

Valley Center 4 2 .667 10 7 .588

Eisenhower 3 3 .500 9 9 .500

Goddard 2 4 .333 6 11 .353

Salina Central 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

Ark City 0 6 .000 3 15 .167

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-2023 high school sports season in the state of Kansas is now complete and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II had three teams place in the top four in its respective sport and state classification.

The AVCTL II had both teams in the Class 5A state softball championship game where Valley Center defeated Eisenhower High School 16-8 to win the championship. Eisenhower High School also had the other AVCTL II top finish as the Tiger baseball team finished in 4th place in the Class 5A state baseball tournament.

Every AVCTL II school had competitors in the state track meet over the weekend, but no AVCTL II team was able to finish in the top three in Class 5A.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did in the final week of the school year :

ANDOVER

The Andover track teams competed at the Class 5A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Trojan boys finished in 28th place with 2 points and the Lady Trojans finished in 8th place with 31.5 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar soccer team saw its season come to an end in the Class 5A state quarterfinals when they lost 1-0 against Bishop Carroll. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with a 16-2 record. The Andover Central track teams competed in the Class 5A state meet at Wichita over the weekend where the boys finished in 12th place with 23 points and the girls finished in 10th place with 29 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Arkansas City track teams competed in the Class 5A state track meet at Wichita over the weekend where the Bulldog boys finished in 27th place with 3 points and the Arkansas City girls finished in 15th place with 21 points.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger softball team opened its state tournament run Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Spring Hill, then defeated Shawnee Heights 5-3 Friday in the state semifinal round before losing 16-8 to AVCTLII rival Valley Center in the state championship game. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 18-7 record. The Tiger baseball team opened its state tournament run with a 7-0 win over Topeka Seaman Thursday, but lost 4-3 to Bishop Carroll in the semifinal round and lost 11-1 to St. Thomas Aquinas in the state consolation finals to finish the season in 4th place with a 19-6 record. The Eisenhower track teams competed in the Class 5A state meet at Wichita over the weekend where the boys finished in 20th place with 11 points and the girls finished 22nd with 13 points.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team saw its 2023 season come to an end Thursday after a 7-0 loss against St. Thomas Aquinas in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. The Lions finished the season with a 16-7 record. The Goddard track teams competed in the Class 5A state meet at Wichita over the weekend where the Goddard boys finished in 17th place with 15 points and the Lady Lions finished in 31st place with 1.5 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Salina Central track teams competed in the Class 5A state track meet in Wichita over the weekend where the Mustang boys were unable to score any points, but the Lady Mustangs finished in 11th place with 26 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team won the Class 5A state championship after opening their state tournament run with an 11-1 win over Pittsburg Thursday in the opening round, defeating Salina South 5-0 in the semifinals and defeating Eisenhower 16-8 in the championship game to win the title with a 21-4 record. The Valley Center track teams competed in the Class 5A state meet in Wichita over the weekend where the boys finished in 29th place with 2 points and the girls finished in 23rd place with 6 points.