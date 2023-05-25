AVCTL-II Spring Recap

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Softball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 11 1 .917 16 6 .727

Valley Center 9 3 .750 18 4 .818

Andover Central6 6 .500 11 10 .524

Ark City 6 6 .500 12 9 .571

Goddard 5 7 .417 9 12 .429

Salina Central 3 9 .250 5 15 .250

Andover 2 10 .167 3 17 .150

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Baseball Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Eisenhower 10 2 .833 18 4 .818

Andover Central9 3 .750 14 8 .636

Goddard 7 5 .583 16 6 .727

Salina Central 6 6 .500 7 14 .333

Ark City 5 7 .417 11 10 .524

Valley Center 3 9 .250 7 14 .333

Andover 2 10 .167 8 14 .364

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Soccer Standings

AVCTL Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Central6 0 1.000 16 2 .889

Andover 5 1 .833 15 3 .833

Valley Center 4 2 .667 10 7 .588

Eisenhower 3 3 .500 9 9 .500

Goddard 2 4 .333 6 11 .353

Salina Central 1 5 .167 5 12 .294

Ark City 0 6 .000 3 15 .167

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports across the state of Kansas has entered its final week of the 2022-2023 season.

Eisenhower High School qualified both of its baseball and softball teams for this week’s Class 5A state tournament while Goddard High School qualified its baseball team, Valley Center High School qualified its softball team and the Andover Central Lady Jaguars qualified for the Class 5A state quarterfinals in soccer.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did this past week :

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team began its 2023 postseason run Tuesday with a 4-3 win over Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening round of regional but lost 4-3 against Great Bend in the championship game to see its season end after an 8-14 campaign. The Lady Trojan soccer team defeated Salina South 7-0 Tuesday in the Class 5A opening round but saw their season end Friday when they lost a 2-1 match against Maize High School. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 15-3 record. The Andover track teams competed in the Andover Central Class 5A regional meet Friday where the boys finished in 8th place with 25 points while the Lady Trojans finished in 2nd place with 97 points.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar soccer team began its 2023 postseason run Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Goddard and continued the run Friday with a 1-0 victory over Hays to qualify for this week’s Class 5A quarterfinal round. The Jaguar baseball team opened regional play Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Maize South but saw its season come to an end after a 2-1 loss against Goddard in the regional championship game. The Jaguars finished the season with a 14-8 record. The Lady Jaguar softball team saw its season end Tuesday after a 5-3 loss against Maize South. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with an 11-10 record. The Andover Central track teams hosted a Class 5A regional Friday where the boys finished in 3rd place with 81 points and the girls finished in 4th place with 71 points.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog soccer team opened postseason play Monday with a 2-1 win over Great Bend in a play-in game. The Lady Bulldogs, saw their soccer season come to an end Tuesday when they lost 10-0 to Maize South to finish the season with a 3-15 record. The Bulldog baseball team saw its season end Wednesday after dropping a 9-3 game against Newton in the opening round of regionals. The Bulldogs finished the season with an 11-10 record. The Lady Bulldog softball team saw its season also end Wednesday when it got defeated 3-1 by Salina South to finish the season with a 12-9 record. The Arkansas City track teams competed at the 5A regional meet at Andover Central Friday where the boys finished in 9th place with 18 points while the girls finished in 6th place with 43 points.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger soccer team opened its 2023 postseason run Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Newton, but saw that postseason run come to an end Friday when they lost to Maize South, 9-1. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 9-9 record. The Tiger baseball team and Lady Tiger softball team both won regional championship Wednesday as the Tiger baseball team defeated Valley Center 8-1 in the opening round and also topped Maize High 8-4 in the championship game. The Lady Tiger softball team opened regional play with a 1-0 win over Topeka West and won the championship game with a 5-2 victory over Great Bend. The Eisenhower track teams competed in the Class 5A regional at Maize South Friday, where the boys finished in 3rd place with 76.5 points and girls finished 6th with 53 points.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion soccer team had its 2023 season end Tuesday when they lost a 3-1 match against Andover Central. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 6-11 record. The Lion baseball team opened regional play Wednesday with a 12-4 victory over Salina Central and qualified for the 5A state tournament with a 2-1 win over Maize South in the regional championship game. The Lady Lion softball team saw its season end Wednesday after a 3-2 loss against Maize in the regional opening round and finished the season with a 9-12 record. The Goddard track teams competed at the Class 5A regional meet at Maize South Friday where the boys finished in 6th place with 52 points and the girls finished in 9th place with 32 points.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang soccer team saw its season end Monday when they lost a 10-0 match against Bishop Carroll to end their 2023 campaign with a 5-12 record. The Mustang baseball team saw its season end Wednesday when they lost to Goddard 12-4 in the opening round of regionals and finished the season with a 7-14 record. The Salina Central track teams competed a the Maize South Class 5A regional meet Friday where the Mustang boys finished in 8th place with 23 points and the Lady Mustangs finished in 3rd place with 69 points.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament Tuesday after they defeated Hutchinson 11-0 in the opening round of regionals and defeated Maize South 9-1 in the regional championship game. The Lady Hornet soccer team saw its 2023 season come to an end Tuesday when it lost a 2-1 match to Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening round of postseason play. The Lady Hornets finished the season with a 10-7 record. The Valley Center baseball team saw its 2023 season end Wednesday when the Hornets lost 8-1 to Eisenhower of the opening round of regional play. The Hornets finished the season with a 7-14 record. The Valley Center track teams competed at the Class 5A regional meet at Andover Central Friday where the boys finished in 5th place with 46 points and the girls finished in 7th place with 39 points.