AVCTL-II Spring Recap

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

High school sports around the state of Kansas have come to an end for the 2023-2024 school year.

This past weekend saw the completion of all state tournaments and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II had four teams advance to the state tournament level and the Salina Central Mustang baseball team was the top finisher of the four as the Mustangs finished in 4th place in the Class 5A state baseball tournament.

The Eisenhower Tiger baseball team also qualified for the Class 5A state baseball tournament, but lost in the quarterfinals. The Andover High and Andover Central girls’ soccer teams also advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinal round but both saw their seasons end in the quarterfinal round.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did in this past spring season:

ANDOVER

The Trojan baseball team won the AVCTL II championship with a 16-9, 10-2 record. … The Lady Trojan softball team finished the season with a 7-15, 3-9 record and finished 7th in the AVCTL II. … The Lady Trojan soccer team lost 2-0 against Maize South on Tuesday in a Class 5A quarterfinal match. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 15-3-1, 4-1-1 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar baseball team finished in 3rd place in the AVCTL II standings with an 18-5, 7-3 record. … The Lady Jaguar softball team finished in 3rd place in the AVCTL II with a 13-13, 6-6 record. … The Lady Jaguar soccer team lost 5-1 against Bishop Carroll on Tuesday in the Class 5A quarterfinals. The Lady Jaguars finished the season with a 15-3-1, 5-1 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog baseball team finished in 7th place in the AVCTL II with a 5-19, 0-10 record. … The Lady Bulldog softball team finished in 5th place in the AVCTL II with a 13-11, 5-7 record. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished in 7th place in the AVCTL II with a 1-15, 0-6 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger baseball team had its season come to an end Thursday night when it lost 4-3 against St. Thomas Aquinas in 10 innings in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament. The Tigers finished the season with an 11-13, 5-5 record. … The Lady Tiger softball team won the AVCTL II championship with a 20-6, 10-2 record. … The Lady Tiger soccer team won the AVCTL II championship with a 13-4-1, 5-0-1 record.

GODDARD

The Lion baseball team finished in 2nd place in the AVCTL II with a 14-10, 9-3 record. … The Lady Lion softball finished in 4th place in the AVCTL II with a 9-15, 6-6 record. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season in 5th place in the AVCTL II with an 8-8-1, 2-4 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang baseball team finished third in the Class 5A state tournament as they opened play in the tournament on Thursday with a 7-2 victory against Bishop Carroll. The Mustangs lost 12-2 to Spring Hill in the semifinal match but bounced back Friday afternoon to win a Salina showdown in the consolation final with a 2-0 victory against Salina South. … The Lady Mustang softball team finished in 5th place in the AVCTL II with a 10-16, 3-9 record. … The Lady Mustang soccer team finished in 6th place in the AVCTL II with a 3-14, 1-5 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet baseball team finished its season with a 4-14, 2-4 record after having its season ended by the school midway through the regular season. … The Lady Hornet softball team finished in 2nd place in the AVCTL II with a 17-7, 9-3 record. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished in 4th place in the AVCTL II with a 10-8, 3-3 record.