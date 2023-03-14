Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 23 °

AVCTL-II Season Recap

Christian D OrrMarch 14, 2023

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

Overall                                 AVCTL

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Andover              22           3              0.880     11           1              0.917

Andover Cent    17           6              0.739     10           2              0.833

Eisenhower        14           7              0.667     8              4              0.667

Valley Center     7              14           0.333     5              7              0.417

Salina Central    11           11           0.500     5              7              0.417

Goddard              5              16           0.238     2              10           0.167

Ark City                4              16           0.200     1              11           0.083

Wednesday, March 8, 2023                                                                                                        

Andover 58, Emporia 48

Bishop Carroll 58, Andover Central 47

Friday, March 10                                                                                                             

Bishop Carroll 60, Andover 32

Saturday, March 11                                                                                                        

St. James Academy 61, Andover 48

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

Overall                                 AVCTL

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Andover              22           3              0.880     11           1              0.917

Andover Cent.   17           6              0.739     11           1              0.917

Eisenhower        10           11           0.476     6              6              0.500

Ark City                10           11           0.476     6              6              0.500

Salina Central    5              16           0.238     3              9              0.250

Valley Center     5              16           0.238     2              10           0.167

Goddard              7              13           0.350     3              9              0.250

Thursday, March 9                                                                                                         

Andover 49, Maize South 46

Friday, March 10                                                                                                             

Andover 56, Highland Park 54

Saturday, March 11                                                                                                        

Andover 54, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 46

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Andover High School maintained its dominance of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II throughout the 2022-23 regular season and into the postseason which completed this past weekend with the completion of the Class 5A state basketball tournaments.

Andover High School won both boys and girls championship in the AVCTL II regular season and both boys and girls teams qualified for the Class 5A state tournaments where they combined for a 4-2 record with the Trojan boys winning the Class 5A state championship while the Lady Trojans finished with a 1-2 record, in 4th place in Class 5A.

The Andover basketball teams were joined by the Andover Central girls in last week’s state tournament competitions but they were the only three teams from the AVCTL II to continue their seasons at their respective state tournaments.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did in basketball in the 2022-23 season :

ANDOVER

The Andover Trojan boys opened their Class 5A state basketball tournament run this past Thursday with a 49-46 victory over Maize South. The Trojans followed that win with a 56-54 victory over Highland Park before defeating Kapaun Mt. Carmel 54-46 Saturday night in the state championship game. The Trojan boys finished the season with a 22-3, 11-1 record. The Lady Trojans, meanwhile, opened their state tournament run with a 58-48 victory over Emporia before falling 60-32 against Bishop Carroll in the semifinals and then losing the consolation championship game 61-48 to St. James Academy. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 22-3, 11-1 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguars qualified for the Class 5A state tournament but lost to Bishop Carroll 58-47 in the opening round to see their season end with a 17-6, 10-2 record. The Jaguar boys, meanwhile, finished the 2022-23 season with a 17-6, 11-1 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog boys finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record while the Lady Bulldogs finished with a 4-16, 1-11 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger boys finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record while the Lady Tigers finished with a 14-7, 8-4 record.

GODDARD

The Lion boys finished the season with a 7-13, 4-9 record while the Lady Lions finished 5-16, 2-10.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang boys finished in 5th place in the AVCTL II with a 5-16, 3-9 record while the Lady Mustangs finished in 5th place with an 11-11, 5-7 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet boys finished the season in 6th place in the AVCTL II with a 5-16, 2-10 record while the Lady Hornets finished 4th place in the AVCTL II with a 7-14, 5-7 record.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Johnson, Nowell Selected AP Third T...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Seniors Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell were both selected as Third Te...

March 14, 2023 Comments

Kansas’ Jalen Wilson Named As...

Sports News

March 14, 2023

Women’s Golf finishes fourth ...

Sports News

March 14, 2023

NCKL Season Recap

Sports News

March 14, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shoplifter Sought
March 14, 2023Comments
Disabled Passenger Left a...
March 14, 2023Comments
Area Students Awarded Han...
March 13, 2023Comments
Deputy Chief to Retire
March 13, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra