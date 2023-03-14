AVCTL-II Season Recap

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 22 3 0.880 11 1 0.917

Andover Cent 17 6 0.739 10 2 0.833

Eisenhower 14 7 0.667 8 4 0.667

Valley Center 7 14 0.333 5 7 0.417

Salina Central 11 11 0.500 5 7 0.417

Goddard 5 16 0.238 2 10 0.167

Ark City 4 16 0.200 1 11 0.083

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Andover 58, Emporia 48

Bishop Carroll 58, Andover Central 47

Friday, March 10

Bishop Carroll 60, Andover 32

Saturday, March 11

St. James Academy 61, Andover 48

2022-2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Andover 22 3 0.880 11 1 0.917

Andover Cent. 17 6 0.739 11 1 0.917

Eisenhower 10 11 0.476 6 6 0.500

Ark City 10 11 0.476 6 6 0.500

Salina Central 5 16 0.238 3 9 0.250

Valley Center 5 16 0.238 2 10 0.167

Goddard 7 13 0.350 3 9 0.250

Thursday, March 9

Andover 49, Maize South 46

Friday, March 10

Andover 56, Highland Park 54

Saturday, March 11

Andover 54, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 46

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Andover High School maintained its dominance of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II throughout the 2022-23 regular season and into the postseason which completed this past weekend with the completion of the Class 5A state basketball tournaments.

Andover High School won both boys and girls championship in the AVCTL II regular season and both boys and girls teams qualified for the Class 5A state tournaments where they combined for a 4-2 record with the Trojan boys winning the Class 5A state championship while the Lady Trojans finished with a 1-2 record, in 4th place in Class 5A.

The Andover basketball teams were joined by the Andover Central girls in last week’s state tournament competitions but they were the only three teams from the AVCTL II to continue their seasons at their respective state tournaments.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL II teams did in basketball in the 2022-23 season :

ANDOVER

The Andover Trojan boys opened their Class 5A state basketball tournament run this past Thursday with a 49-46 victory over Maize South. The Trojans followed that win with a 56-54 victory over Highland Park before defeating Kapaun Mt. Carmel 54-46 Saturday night in the state championship game. The Trojan boys finished the season with a 22-3, 11-1 record. The Lady Trojans, meanwhile, opened their state tournament run with a 58-48 victory over Emporia before falling 60-32 against Bishop Carroll in the semifinals and then losing the consolation championship game 61-48 to St. James Academy. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 22-3, 11-1 record.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguars qualified for the Class 5A state tournament but lost to Bishop Carroll 58-47 in the opening round to see their season end with a 17-6, 10-2 record. The Jaguar boys, meanwhile, finished the 2022-23 season with a 17-6, 11-1 record.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog boys finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record while the Lady Bulldogs finished with a 4-16, 1-11 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger boys finished the season with a 10-11, 6-6 record while the Lady Tigers finished with a 14-7, 8-4 record.

GODDARD

The Lion boys finished the season with a 7-13, 4-9 record while the Lady Lions finished 5-16, 2-10.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang boys finished in 5th place in the AVCTL II with a 5-16, 3-9 record while the Lady Mustangs finished in 5th place with an 11-11, 5-7 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet boys finished the season in 6th place in the AVCTL II with a 5-16, 2-10 record while the Lady Hornets finished 4th place in the AVCTL II with a 7-14, 5-7 record.