AVCTL-II Fall Wrap Up

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Goddard 5 1 6 3

Eisenhower 5 1 10 2

Salina Central 4 2 6 3

Andover Cent. 3 3 9 4

Valley Center 3 3 5 4

Arkansas City 1 5 1 8

Andover 0 6 0 9

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The 2023 fall season is now complete across the high school ranks in the state of Kansas and like most leagues, the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II had its share of victories and defeats, both at the local and state level.

The Andover Central Jaguar football team played its way to the Class 4A state championship game before falling to St. Thomas Aquinas and finishing as the Class 4A state runner-up.

Andover High School and Andover Central High School saw their volleyball teams qualify for the Class 5A state tournament, but neither team was able to advance to Saturday’s bracketed play as they saw their seasons end in pool play of the state tournament.

The Valley Center soccer team qualified for the quarterfinal round of the state tournament before seeing their season come an end.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and on the soccer pitch during the 2023 fall season :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team finished the 2023 with an 0-9 record. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team finish the 2023 season with a 29-12 record. … The Trojan soccer team saw its season come to an end after a 5-11-1 campaign.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team played its way to the Class 4A state championship game before falling to St. Thomas Aquinas 35-7. The Jaguars opened the season with three straight wins before suffering three straight loses, but put together a 6 game winning streak that took them into the state championship game before falling to Aquinas to end their season as the state runner-up with a 9-4 record. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team qualified for the Class 5A state tournament this past weekend, but the Lady Jaguars went 1-2 in pool play and did not qualify for the bracketed portion Saturday. The Lady Jaguars volleyball team finish the 2023 season with a 38-3 record. … The Jaguar soccer team saw its 2023 end after a 13-4 campaign.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team finished the 2023 season with a 1-8 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 10-24 record. … The Bulldog soccer team finished the 2023 season with a 4-12-1 record.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team played its way to the Class 5A sub-state round before seeing its season end after a 42-39 loss against Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Tigers finished the season with a 10-2 record. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 18-16 record. … The Tiger soccer team finished the 2023 season with an 8-9 record.

GODDARD

The Lion football team finished 2023 after a 6-3 campaign. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 4-30 record. … The Lion soccer team finished the 2023 season with a 7-9-1 record.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team finished the 2023 season with a 6-3 record. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 13-20 record. … The Mustang soccer team finished the 2023 season with a 2-14 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team finished the season with a 6-3 record. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 23-11 record. … The Hornet soccer team saw its 2023 season come to a close Tuesday when they lost 10-0 against Maize South in the Class 5A quarterfinal championship. The Hornets finished the season with an 8-9-2 record.