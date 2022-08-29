AVCTL-II Fall Preview

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 2 is looking for more victories this season as last year saw only two league football teams earn playoff victories as only the two Central schools, Andover Central and Salina Central, played more than 9 football games last season. Andover Central was the top team as it finished with an 11-2 overall record, but still fell short of the Class 5A state title game, and Salina Central finished with a 7-3 record and finished after recording just one playoff victory. Here is a look at every Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 2 school and each of their respective teams that will compete this fall.

ANDOVER

The Trojans are coming off a season that saw them build a 6-3-1 record but fall to Hays in the opening round of the playoffs. This year’s Trojan squad will begin its season on the road at Maize South on Friday, September 7 to look to take the next step and build some playoff victories at the end of the season. … The Lady Trojans are coming off a season where they built a 20-17 record. This year the Lady Trojans began the season Saturday, August 27 in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. … The Andover cross country teams are scheduled to begin their seasons Saturday, September 3 when they run at Wichita State University. … The Andover girls’ tennis team is scheduled to begin its 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 when they compete at the Circle Invitational. … The Andover girls’ golf team is scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Monday, August 29 when they compete in a meet at Derby.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

Football : The Jaguars football team played their way into the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs in 2021 and are looking for more this year. Last year Andover Central finished with an 11-2 overall record and will begin the 2022 season Friday, September 2 on the road at Buhler with their eyes on bigger things in 2022. … The Lady Jaguars are coming off a 2021 season that saw them put together a 26-16 record and they are looking for more this year as they began the season Saturday, August 27 in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. … Andover Central’s boys’ soccer team is coming off a season that saw them put together a 10-6-2 record and the Jaguars open the 2022 season on the road at Campus on Thursday, September 1. … The Jaguar cross country teams are scheduled to begin their 2022 season on Saturday, September 10 at Emporia. … The Lady Jaguars tennis team is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday, September 1 at Emporia. … The Lady Jaguars golf team is scheduled to begin the 2022 season Thursday, September 1 at Augusta.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldogs football team is coming off a season that saw them finish with a winning record, at 5-4, but they were unable to pick up any victories once the playoffs began as they got knocked out by Hays, 19-13, in the first round and are looking to go beyond that in 2022 when they open play on Friday, September 2 at Hutchinson. … The Lady Bulldogs are looking to regroup after a 2021 season that saw them finish with a 7-21 overall record as the Ark City volleyball team began the season Saturday, August 27 in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. … The Bulldog soccer team is scheduled to begin the 2022 season August 30 at Winfield. … The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldog cross country teams are scheduled to open their season with a meet on Thursday, September 1. … The Lady Bulldog tennis team is scheduled to begin the season with a tournament on Saturday, September 3. … The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to begin the 2022 season with a meet on Monday, August 29.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team is coming off a winning season in 2021, but just barely a winning record, as they finished with a 5-4 record and got eliminated from the playoffs in the first round. The Tigers are looking for more in 2022 when they begin the season on Friday, September 2 by playing at Hutchinson. … The Lady Tigers are looking to build on a 25-10 record from a year ago in 2022 as they began the season Saturday, August 27 in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. … The Tiger soccer team is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Monday, August 29 when they play at Wichita East. … The Eisenhower cross country teams are scheduled to begin their season Saturday, September 3 when they run against Andover at 4 Mile Creek Resort. … The Lady Tigers tennis team is scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Tuesday, August 30 at the Wellington Quad. … The Eisenhower girls’ golf team is scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Monday, August 29 at the Derby Invitational.

GODDARD

The Goddard Lion football team is looking to snap a 10 game losing streak as it begins the 2022 season. The Lions have not won a game since the opening round of the playoffs in 202, when they defeated cross-town rival, Eisenhower 28-26. But the Lions fell 38-15 to Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the following round and have not won since, which included Goddard going 0-9 in 2021. The Lions will look for that elusive victory when they open the 2022 season Friday, September 2 by playing host to Campus in the season opener for both teams. … The Lady Lions volleyball team is coming off a 2021 season that saw them win just 9 matches, as they finished with a 9-25 record and will look to get back on track as they began the season Saturday, August 27 in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. … The Lion soccer team is scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 when they play host to Derby. … The Goddard cross country teams are scheduled to begin the 2022 season on Thursday, September 1 when they run in the Clearwater Invitational. … The Lady Lion tennis team is scheduled to open the season Thursday, September 1 when they open the season at the Maize High School tournament. … The Lady Lion golf team is scheduled to open the season Tuesday, September 6 when they compete in a tournament at Sierra Hills Golf Course.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustangs are coming off a 2021 season that saw them finish with a 7-3 record and play into the 2nd round of the Class 5A playoffs before falling 66-21 against Wichita Northwest. The Mustangs are scheduled to begin the 2022 season when they play in the annual Salina Mayor’s Cup against cross town rival Salina South. … The Lady Mustangs are coming off a 2021 season which saw them post an overall record of 8-22 and they began the 2022 season Saturday, August 27 in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. … The Central soccer team is scheduled to open the season on Wednesday, September 7 when they travel to Hays to compete against the Indians. … The Salina Central cross country teams are scheduled to begin their 2022 season when they travel to Manhattan for a dual against the Manhattan High cross country teams. … The Lady Mustangs opened the 2022 season when they played host to St. James Academy in a dual on Saturday, August 27. … The Salina Central Lady Mustang golf team is scheduled to open the season Monday, August 29 when they travel to Hays for a dual against the Hays High School Lady Indian golf squad.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team is looking to build off of 2021 when they were limited to just two victories and finished 2-7. This year’s Hornet squad will open the season Friday, September 2 when they go on the road to open the season at Newton. … The Lady Hornets are looking to rebuild after going through a 2021 season that saw them finish with an 11-21 overall record. The 2022 season began Saturday, August 27 in Hutchinson at the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail preseason tournament. … The Hornet soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Tuesday, September 6 when they compete at Wichita Southeast. … The Valley Center cross country teams are scheduled to open the season on Tuesday, September 3 when they travel to run in Manhattan. … The Lady Hornet tennis team opened the 2022 season when they traveled to Salina to compete in the Salina Central dual tournament. … The Lady Hornet golf team is scheduled to open the season Thursday, September 1 when they compete in the Augusta Invitational.