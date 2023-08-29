AVCTL-II Fall Preview

2023 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Andover Cent. 0 0 0 0

Arkansas City 0 0 0 0

Goddard 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Andover 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 1

Maize South at Andover

Buhler at Andover Central\

Ark City at Winfield

Hutchinson at Eisenhower

Goddard at Campus

Salina South at Salina Central

Newton at Valley Center

Friday, September 9

Andover at Ark City

Maize at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Valley Center at Goddard

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League II is looking for bigger things in the fall of 2023 as the 2022 fall campaign in the AVCTL II saw some teams win small victories, but none of the 7 schools saw their respective teams win the ultimate goal of being state champions of their respective classifications.

In football, AVCTL II was led by Salina Central and Andover Central, who both won their first two playoff games, before getting eliminated in the third round. Andover Central competed in the Class 4A level whi8le Salina Central competed at the 5A level.

On the volleyball courts, the AVCTL II had just one team qualify for its state tournament at the end of the season, which was Andover Central, which qualified for the Class 5A state tournament, but failed to advance out of pool play in the state tournament.

Goddard and Andover soccer teams qualified for the state quarterfinals before bowing out as the AVCTL II teams to advance the furthest in 2022.

This season has begun for some of the AVCTL II volleyball teams, while most of the soccer teams and all of the football teams are looking to kick things off this week. Here is a look at what each school has done or is preparing to do :

ANDOVER

The Trojan football team is looking to rebound from a 2022 season that saw them post a 3-6 record, the Trojans will look to begin that rebound this Friday night when they open the 2023 campaign by hosting Maize South High School. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team is coming off of a 2022 season that saw them combine for a 19-16 record but come up short once postseason began. The Lady Trojans got things started this past Saturday on a winning note when they posted a 4-1 record in the AVCTL preseason tournament as they scored 2-0 wins against Goddard, Campus, Derby and Valley Center with their lone loss being a 2-1 defeat against host McPherson. … The Trojan soccer team built a 10-7-2 record a year ago, qualifying for the Class 5A state quarterfinals before bowing out. The Trojans begin the 2023 campaign Tuesday when they play host to Maize South High School.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Jaguar football team is looking to take further strides in 2023 after they won a pair of playoff games before getting eliminated by Wamego in the Class 4A playoffs and finishing the season with a 7-4 record. The Jaguars will begin the 2023 season this Friday night when they play host to Buhler High School. … The Lady Jaguar volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them finish with a 33-10 overall record and qualify for the Class 5A state tournament, but not advance out of pool play at the state tournament. The Lady Jaguars got the 2023 season off to an undefeated start this past Saturday when they opened play in the AVCTL preseason tournament at Hutchinson by winning the meet with a 5-0 record, scoring a 2-1 win over Hutchinson and defeating Buhler, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Eisenhower and Dodge City all by 2-0 counts. … The Jaguar soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 14-2-2 record, but one of those two losses came in the semifinals of the sub-state tournament to end their season. This season the Jaguars kicked things off this past Friday with a 6-0 shutout against Wichita Classical school.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Bulldog football team won just three games in 2022, but one of those victories came in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs and that victory is what they will be looking to build on in 2023 when they kick off the season this Friday night at Winfield. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team is also looking to regroup a bit this season as they finished the 2022 campaign with a 17-18 record and began their 2023 season this past Saturday when they competed in the Wichita North tournament. … The Bulldog soccer team is also looking to regroup this season after winning just three matches a year ago. The Bulldogs will kick off the 2023 season this Tuesday when they play host to Winfield High School.

EISENHOWER

The Tiger football team is coming off a 3-6 record in 2022 which saw them bow out of the playoffs after the opening round. The Tigers will look for more this season, which begins this Friday night when they play host to Hutchinson. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 28-10 mark, with one victory in sub-state before bowing out. The Lady Tigers opened the 2023 season with a 3-2 record in the preseason AVCTL tournament this past Saturday where they scored victories against Hutchinson, Buhler and Dodge City and suffered their two losses against Andover and Kapaun Mt. Carmel. … The Tiger soccer team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them post a 5-11-1 record and bow out after the opening round of the sub-state tournament. The Tigers kick off the 2023 campaign Tuesday when they play host to Wichita Southeast.

GODDARD

The Lion football team is looking to build on the 5-4 record it posted a year ago and they will look to begin that rebuilding project this Friday night when they kick off the 2023 season at Campus High School. … The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2022 campaign with a 4-30 record and opened the 2023 season this past Saturday at McPherson in the AVCTL preseason meet and lost all five matches. … The Lion soccer team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them post a 13-6 record and qualify for the Class 5A state quarterfinals before bowing out. The Lions begin the 2023 season this Thursday when they play at Derby.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Mustang football team advanced as far in the 2022 season as any other AVCTL II football team, but still a couple victories shy of the ultimate goal of a state championship as the Mustangs finished 2022 with an 8-3. The Mustangs will begin the 2023 season this Friday night when they take on city rival Salina South. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2022 season with a 3-27 record and are looking for more in 2023, which began this past Saturday at the Wichita North tournament where they won twice as many matches in one weekend as all of last year as they went 6-0 to win the championship. The Lady Mustangs scored 2-0 victories over Wichita East, Liberal and Winfield and 2-1 victories against Rose Hill, Mulvane and Wichita Collegiate. The Lady Mustangs defeated Wichita Collegiate 2-1 in the championship match. … The Mustang soccer team is coming off a 3-15 season in 2022 which saw them win one sub-state match before bowing out. The Mustangs will kick off the 2023 season Tuesday against Junction City.

VALLEY CENTER

The Hornet football team finished 7-3 in 2022 with one victory in postseason action. The Hornets will be looking for more in 2023 when they kick off the season this Friday night by playing host to Newton High School. … The Lady Hornet volleyball team is coming off a 2022 season that saw them finish with a 17-14 record and will be looking for more postseason success in 2023, which began this past Saturday when the Lady Hornets went 3-2 in the AVCTL preseason tournament at McPherson. The Lady Hornets scored victories against Campus, Derby and Goddard but lost against Andover and McPherson. … The Hornet soccer team finished the 2022 season with a 4-13-1 record and bowed out of the season in the 2nd round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Hornets are scheduled to begin the 2023 season Tuesday when they play host to Wichita Heights.