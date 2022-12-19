AVCTL-I Winter Weekly Update

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Derby 73, Ark City 27

NewtonÂ 42, Campus 11

Maize South 46, Maize 28

HutchinsonÂ 44, Salina South 28

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

MaizeÂ 40, Campus 25

Derby 51, Salina SouthÂ 32

Hutchinson 51, GoddardÂ 36

Maize South 85, NewtonÂ 35

Tuesday, Dec 20

Maize South at Derby

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize at Salina South

Newton at Eisenhower

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Derby 73, Ark City 53

Campus 74, NewtonÂ 46

Maize South 70, Maize 38

HutchinsonÂ 80, Salina South 39

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Campus 52, MaizeÂ 50

Derby 65, Salina SouthÂ 42

Hutchinson 59, GoddardÂ 50

Maize South 59, NewtonÂ 19

Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Derby at Bishop Carroll

Maize South at North Kansas City

Tuesday, Dec 20

Maize South at Derby

Campus at Hutchinson

Maize at Salina South

Newton at Eisenhower

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With just one remaining night of action in 2022 for the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I league in basketball, not much has been determined in the league standings outside of a group atop both boysâ€™ and girlsâ€™ standings still defending undefeated seasons.

Maize South, Hutchinson and Derby High Schools each had two doubleheaders this past week and each team swept those doubleheaders.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Campus basketball teams had highs and lows in their own hallways this past week as they Lady Colts got swept in both of their games last week, falling 42-11 to Newton on Tuesday and losing 40-25 to Maize on Friday. The Colt boys, however, won both of their games as they scored a 74-46 victory over Newton on Tuesday and defeated Maize 52-50 on Friday night. â€¦ The Colt boys wrestling team competed in the Bishop Carrol tournament on Thursday where they scored 115 points and finished in 5thÂ place. The Lady Colts wrestling team competed in the Wichita North tournament on Friday where they finished in 10thÂ place with 69 points.

DERBY

The Panthers and Lady Panther basketball teams scored a pair of sweeps last week as they swept Arkansas City, 73-27 (girls) and 73-53 (boys) on Tuesday night and then swept Salina South 44-28, 65-42 on Friday.Â Â â€¦ The Panther boysâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Bishop Carroll tournament on Thursday where they compiled 35 points and finished in 12thÂ place.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson basketball teams scored back-to-back doubleheader sweeps last week as they combined to sweep Salina South (44-28, 80-39) on Tuesday night and then swept Goddard (51-36, 59-50) on Friday night.Â Â â€¦ The Salthawks boysâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Emporia tournament where they finished in 3rdÂ place with 160.5 points.

MAIZE

The Maize basketball teams got swept in a cross-town rival Tuesday night when the Lady Eagles lost to Maize South 46-28 and the Eagle boys were unable to prevent the sweep as they lost a 70-38 contest. The Maize basketball teams then split a doubleheader against Campus on Friday night when the Lady Eagles opened the night with a 40-25 victory but the Eagle boys were unable to complete the sweep when they dropped a 52-50 contest. â€¦ The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed in the Wichita North tournament on Friday where they finished in 17thÂ place with 20 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick basketball teams swept a pair of basketball doubleheaders this past week when they opened the week by sweeping cross-town rival Maize High 46-28, 70-38 on Tuesday night and then swept Newton 85-35, 59-19 on Friday night. â€¦ The Mavericks boysâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Bishop Carroll tournament on Thursday where they finished with 76 points, which allowed them to finish in 9thÂ place as a team.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams split a doubleheader against Campus this past Tuesday night when they Lady Railroaders opened the night with a 42-11 victory over Campus, but the Railroader boys were unable to complete the sweep as they dropped a 74-46 contest. Friday night, however, the Railroaders got swept by Maize South as the Newton girls opened the night falling 85-35 and the Railroader boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they lost 59-19 contest.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams combined to post an 0-4 record this past week as they got swept by Hutchinson, 44-28, 59-50 on Tuesday and then got swept by Derby 51-32, 65-42 on Friday night. â€¦ The Cougars boysâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Bishop Carroll tournament on Thursday where they finished in 10thÂ place with 69 points. The Cougar boys returned to the mats in Abilene on Saturday, where they finished in 10thÂ place with 45 points. The Lady Cougar wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Friday where they finished with 61 points.