AVCTL-I Winter Weekly Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Maize South 0 0 1 0
Hutchinson 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0
Newton 0 0 1 2
Maize 0 0 0 1
Campus 0 0 0 1
Salina South 0 0 0 1
Thursday, December 1
Maize South 41, Andover Central 38
Hays 45, Newton 29 at Hays Tournament
Friday, Dec 2, 2022
Andover 67, Campus 10
Salina Central 40, Maize 32
Newton 35, Hays TMP 32 at Hays Tournament
Eisenhower 42, Salina South 30
Saturday, Dec 3, 2022
Hugoton 53, Newton 21 at Hays Tournament
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
McPherson at Derby
Salina Central at Hutchinson
Maize at Andover
Campus at Andover Central
Salina South at Junction City
Friday, Dec 9, 2022
Andover Central at Derby
Buhler at Hutchinson
Eisenhower at Maize
Salina Central vs. Salina South at Kansas Wesleyan
2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Maize South 0 0 1 0
Maize 0 0 1 0
Hutchinson 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0
Campus 0 0 0 1
Salina South 0 0 0 1
Newton 0 0 0 3
Thursday, December 1
Maize South 46, Andover Central 40
Hays 65, Newton 40 at Hays Tournament
Friday, Dec 2, 2022
Andover 73, Campus 34
Maize 52, Salina Central 50
HaysTMP 69, Newton 40 at Hays Tournament
Eisenhower 65, Salina South 63
Saturday, Dec 3, 2022
Life Prep 69, Newton 44 at Hays Tournament
Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022
McPherson at Derby
Slina Central at Hutchinson
Maize at Andover
Campus at Andover Central
Salina South at Junction City
Friday, Dec 9, 2022
Andover Central at Derby
Buhler at Hutchinson
Eisenhower at Maize
Salina Central vs. Salina South at Kansas Wesleyan
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The 2022-2023 winter sports season has begun in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 league and the teams experienced highs and lows in the opening weekend.
On the basketball court, the AVCTL 1 earned 4 victories, two each from the boys teams and the girls teams. On the wrestling mat, however, the AVCTL 1 earned a pair of team championships in different tournaments on the opening weekend with Maize High School winning the Arkansas City dual tournament and the Maize South High School wrestling team winning the Winfield Dual tournament.
Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :
CAMPUS
The Campus basketball teams both lost their season openers this past week as the Lady Colts fell 67-10 against Andover on Friday night while the Colt boys dropped a 73-34 contest against Andover.
DERBY
The Panther basketball teams did not open their respective seasons this past week as they Panthers and Lady Panthers will open their seasons this Tuesday night when they play host to McPherson High School.
HUTCHINSON
The Salthakws and Lady Salthawk basketball teams are waiting until this Tuesday night to start their 2022-23 seasons, they will do that Tuesday night when they play host to Salina Central High School.
MAIZE
The Eagle basketball teams opened the 2022-23 season with a doubleheader split against Salina Central. The Eagle boys won their game against the Mustangs 52-50 while the Lady Eagles dropped a 40-32 contest against Salina Central. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team got its 2022-23 season off to a championship start this past weekend as the Eagles won the championship of the Arkansas City dual tournament, winning all five duals the Eagles competed in, including a 66-6 victory over AVCTL 1 rival Newton in the third round.
MAIZE SOUTH
The Mavericks basketball teams got their 2022-23 seasons off to a victorious start this past Thursday night when they swept a doubleheader with Andover Central. The Maverick boys won their contest against the Jaguars, 52-50, and the Lady Mavericks got the night started with a 41-38 victory against the Lady Jaguars. … The Jaguars’ boys’ wrestling team got its season off to a championship start this past weekend when they won the Winfield Dual tournament. The Jaguars defeated Baldwin 49-30 in the championship match.
NEWTON
The Newton girls’ basketball team was the other AVCTL 1 team, along with Maize South, to taste victory in the opening week of the season, but the Lady Railers experienced more defeat in the opening week of the season. The Newton boys and girls basketball teams opened the season in the Hays City shootout and the Lady Railers went 1-2 in the tournament while the Railers boys went 0-3. The Lady Railers scored a 35-32 victory over Hays Thomas More Prep in the 2nd round, but lost 45-29 against Hays in the opening round and closed the tournament falling 53-21 against Hugoton. The Railer boys, meanwhile, opened the tournament falling 65-40 against Hays, lost 69-40 against Hays Thomas More Prep on Friday night and closed the tournament falling 69-44 against Life Prep.… The Railers boys’ wrestling team sruggled to a 5th place finish in the opening weekend at the Arkansas City dual tournament. The Railers scored a 46-30 victory over Wichita South in the final dual of the tournament but that was their lone victory as they went 1-4 in the tournament.
SALINA SOUTH
The Salina South basketball teams opened the season Friday night getting swept by Eisenhower High School as the Lady Cougars opened the action Friday night, falling 42-30 and the Cougar boys closed the evening falling 65-63. … The Cougars’ boys’ wrestling team got its 2022-23 started this past week and they finished in 9th place in the Valley Center tournament with 69 points.