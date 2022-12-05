AVCTL-I Winter Weekly Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Newton 0 0 1 2

Maize 0 0 0 1

Campus 0 0 0 1

Salina South 0 0 0 1

Thursday, December 1

Maize South 41, Andover Central 38

Hays 45, Newton 29 at Hays Tournament

Friday, Dec 2, 2022

Andover 67, Campus 10

Salina Central 40, Maize 32

Newton 35, Hays TMP 32 at Hays Tournament

Eisenhower 42, Salina South 30

Saturday, Dec 3, 2022

Hugoton 53, Newton 21 at Hays Tournament

Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022

McPherson at Derby

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Maize at Andover

Campus at Andover Central

Salina South at Junction City

Friday, Dec 9, 2022

Andover Central at Derby

Buhler at Hutchinson

Eisenhower at Maize

Salina Central vs. Salina South at Kansas Wesleyan

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Maize 0 0 1 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 1

Salina South 0 0 0 1

Newton 0 0 0 3

Thursday, December 1

Maize South 46, Andover Central 40

Hays 65, Newton 40 at Hays Tournament

Friday, Dec 2, 2022

Andover 73, Campus 34

Maize 52, Salina Central 50

HaysTMP 69, Newton 40 at Hays Tournament

Eisenhower 65, Salina South 63

Saturday, Dec 3, 2022

Life Prep 69, Newton 44 at Hays Tournament

Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022

McPherson at Derby

Slina Central at Hutchinson

Maize at Andover

Campus at Andover Central

Salina South at Junction City

Friday, Dec 9, 2022

Andover Central at Derby

Buhler at Hutchinson

Eisenhower at Maize

Salina Central vs. Salina South at Kansas Wesleyan

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-2023 winter sports season has begun in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail 1 league and the teams experienced highs and lows in the opening weekend.

On the basketball court, the AVCTL 1 earned 4 victories, two each from the boys teams and the girls teams. On the wrestling mat, however, the AVCTL 1 earned a pair of team championships in different tournaments on the opening weekend with Maize High School winning the Arkansas City dual tournament and the Maize South High School wrestling team winning the Winfield Dual tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Campus basketball teams both lost their season openers this past week as the Lady Colts fell 67-10 against Andover on Friday night while the Colt boys dropped a 73-34 contest against Andover.

DERBY

The Panther basketball teams did not open their respective seasons this past week as they Panthers and Lady Panthers will open their seasons this Tuesday night when they play host to McPherson High School.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthakws and Lady Salthawk basketball teams are waiting until this Tuesday night to start their 2022-23 seasons, they will do that Tuesday night when they play host to Salina Central High School.

MAIZE

The Eagle basketball teams opened the 2022-23 season with a doubleheader split against Salina Central. The Eagle boys won their game against the Mustangs 52-50 while the Lady Eagles dropped a 40-32 contest against Salina Central. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team got its 2022-23 season off to a championship start this past weekend as the Eagles won the championship of the Arkansas City dual tournament, winning all five duals the Eagles competed in, including a 66-6 victory over AVCTL 1 rival Newton in the third round.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks basketball teams got their 2022-23 seasons off to a victorious start this past Thursday night when they swept a doubleheader with Andover Central. The Maverick boys won their contest against the Jaguars, 52-50, and the Lady Mavericks got the night started with a 41-38 victory against the Lady Jaguars. … The Jaguars’ boys’ wrestling team got its season off to a championship start this past weekend when they won the Winfield Dual tournament. The Jaguars defeated Baldwin 49-30 in the championship match.

NEWTON

The Newton girls’ basketball team was the other AVCTL 1 team, along with Maize South, to taste victory in the opening week of the season, but the Lady Railers experienced more defeat in the opening week of the season. The Newton boys and girls basketball teams opened the season in the Hays City shootout and the Lady Railers went 1-2 in the tournament while the Railers boys went 0-3. The Lady Railers scored a 35-32 victory over Hays Thomas More Prep in the 2nd round, but lost 45-29 against Hays in the opening round and closed the tournament falling 53-21 against Hugoton. The Railer boys, meanwhile, opened the tournament falling 65-40 against Hays, lost 69-40 against Hays Thomas More Prep on Friday night and closed the tournament falling 69-44 against Life Prep.… The Railers boys’ wrestling team sruggled to a 5th place finish in the opening weekend at the Arkansas City dual tournament. The Railers scored a 46-30 victory over Wichita South in the final dual of the tournament but that was their lone victory as they went 1-4 in the tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams opened the season Friday night getting swept by Eisenhower High School as the Lady Cougars opened the action Friday night, falling 42-30 and the Cougar boys closed the evening falling 65-63. … The Cougars’ boys’ wrestling team got its 2022-23 started this past week and they finished in 9th place in the Valley Center tournament with 69 points.