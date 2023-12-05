AVCTL-I Winter Weekly Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Salina South 0 0 1 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 1

Campus 0 0 0 1

Newton 0 0 0 3

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 0 0 1 0

Maize 0 0 1 0

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Newton 0 0 1 2

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 1

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2023-24 winter season has begun across the state of Kansas at the high school levels and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I schools were busy this past week.

Four of the seven AVCTL I schools saw their 2023-24 basketball seasons begin this past week with Hutchinson and Derby being the lone teams that will see their seasons begin this coming Tuesday. Newton was the lone AVCTL I team to play multiple basketball games in the opening week as their boys and girls teams competed in the 2023 Hays City Shootout.

All seven of the AVCTL I wrestling teams saw action in the opening weekend.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team opened the season Friday night losing 70-11 against Andover. … The Colt basketball team opened the season Friday night with a 71-61 victory against Andover. … The Lady Colt wrestling team began its season Saturday in the Valley Center tournament where they finished in 9th place with 53 points.

DERBY

The Panther and Lady Panther basketball teams are scheduled to begin the 2023-23 seasons Tuesday night at McPherson. … The Lady Panther wrestling team opened the season Saturday when they competed in the Valley Center tournament as they finished in 5th place with 103 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Salt Hawk basketball teams are scheduled to begin the 2023-24 seasons this Tuesday night when they play at Salina Central. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team competed in the McPherson tournament Saturday where they finished in 11th place with 54 points. … The Salt Hawk boys wrestling team competed in the Junction City dual tournament Saturday and went 0-3.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night on a down note as they lost 54-26 against Salina Central. … The Eagle boys basketball team opened the season with a 6748 victory against Salina Central. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team competed in the Ark City dual tournament Saturday where they finished the day with a 5-0 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

Girls Basketball – The Lady Maverick basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night with a 58-45 victory at Andover Central. … The Maverick boys basketball team opened the 2023-24 season with a 75-60 victory against Andover Central Thursday night. … The Maverick boys’ wrestling team competed in the Burlington Dual tournament Friday and went 3-2 to finish in 4th place. The Mavericks lost 69-12 against Baldwin and fell 48-36 against Eudora, but defeated Iola 66-18, Wellsville 56-23 and topped Marion 42-39.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Thursday night falling 53-13 against Washburn Rural in the opening round of the Hays City Shootout. The Lady Railers dropped their 2nd round game Friday night, falling 59-33 against Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian. The Lady Railers lost to Hugoton in the 7th place game of the tournament Saturday, falling 33-26. … The Railer boys basketball team dropped a 65-43 contest against Life Prep Thursday night in the opening round of the Hays City Shootout to open the 2023-24 season. The Railers bounced back Friday night and defeated Hays TMP 62-45 in the second round. The Railers lost 63-45 Saturday against Manhattan in the final round of the Hays tournament to finish with a 1-2 record. … The Lady Railer wrestling team competed in the McPherson tournament Saturday where they finished in 4th place with 146 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team competed in the Valley Center tournament Friday where they won the team championship with 224.5 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Friday night with a 39-34 victory against Eisenhower. … The Cougar boys basketball team suffered a 49-46 contest Friday night against Eisenhower. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team competed in the Valley Center tournament Saturday where they finished in 6th place with 66 points. … The Cougar boys wrestling team competed in the Valley Center tournament Friday where they finished in 8th place with 85 points.