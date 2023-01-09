AVCTL-I Winter Weekly Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 6 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Derby 6 1 0.857 3 0 1.000

Maize South 3 3 0.500 2 2 0.500

Salina South 4 0 1.000 1 2 0.333

Newton 2 5 0.286 1 2 0.333

Maize 1 6 0.143 1 2 0.333

Campus 0 6 0.000 0 4 0.000

Friday, Jan 6, 2023

Hutchinson 56, Maize South 50

Derby 67, Campus 14

Salina South 36, Newton 30

Andover Central 48, Maize 38

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Valley Center at Maize South

Hutchinson at Maize

Newton at Derby

Salina South at Campus

Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Campus at Maize South

Great Bend at Hutchinson

Maize at Newton

Salina South at Andover

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 6 0 1.000 3 0 1.000

Maize South 5 1 0.833 3 1 0.750

Derby 6 1 0.857 2 1 0.667

Campus 2 4 0.333 2 2 0.500

Maize 3 4 0.429 1 2 0.333

Newton 1 6 0.143 1 2 0.333

Salina South 0 7 1.000 0 4 0.000

Friday, Jan 6, 2023

Hutchinson 64, Maize South 55

Derby 55, Campus 44

Andover Central 83, Maize 52

Newton 66, Salina South 56

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Valley Center at Maize South

Hutchinson at Maize

Newton at Derby

Salina South at Campus

Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Campus at Maize South

Great Bend at Hutchinson

Maize at Newton

Salina South at Andover

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Hutchinson High School basketball teams continued their dominance of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I in the opening week of the 2023 winter high school season while the wrestling teams got their first taste of 2023 action at the Salina South Invitational this past Saturday.

The Hutchinson Salthawks and Lady Salthawks swept their doubleheader against Maize South this past Friday night, leaving them both still undefeated on the season and both sit atop of the basketball standings.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in this past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt and Lady Colt basketball teams got swept in an AVCTL 1 doubleheader against Derby Friday night. The Campus girls opened the night falling to the Lady Panthers 67-14 and the Colt boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they dropped a 55-44 contest against the Panthers.

DERBY

The Derby basketball teams opened the 2023 portion of their schedule with an AVCTL 1 doubleheader sweep against Campus this past Friday night. The Lady Panthers opened the evening with a 67-14 victory in the opener and the Panther boys completed the doubleheader sweep with a 55-44 victory in the nightcap. … The Derby wrestling teams got their first action of 2023 this past Thursday night when both the Panther boys and Lady Panther wrestlers took on Arkansas City in duals. Both Derby teams, however, came out on the losing end of the duals as the Ark City boys defeated Derby 40-29 while the Ark City girls defeated Derby 24-6.

HUTCHINSON

Both Hutchinson High School basketball teams remain undefeated on the season after the scored an AVCTL 1 doubleheader sweep over Maize South this past Friday night. The Lady Salthawks opened the sweep with a 56-50 victory in the opener while the Salthawk boys completed the sweep with a 64-55 victory in the nightcap.

MAIZE

The Maize basketball teams got back into action this past Friday night when they stepped out of the league action and took on Andover Central and got swept in both games. The Lady Eagles opened the night falling 48-38 against the Lady Jaguars and the Eagle boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they suffered an 83-52 defeat.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maize South basketball teams opened 2023 on a down note this past Friday night when they got swept in an AVCTL 1 doubleheader against Hutchinson. The Lady Mavericks lost the opener 56-50 and the Mavericks boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they dropped a 54-55 contest. … The Mavericks’ wrestling teams saw their first action of 2023 on Saturday when both Maize South boys and girls teams competed in the Augusta Invitational. The Maverick boys finished in 8th place with 65.5 points while the Lady Mavericks competed in the event, but did not score any points and finished in a tie for 12th place.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams opened the 2023 portion of their season on an up-and-down note as they split an AVCTL doubleheader against Salina South. The Lady Railroaders opened the action falling to Salina South 36-30, but the Railroader boys were able to come back and salvage a split in the doubleheader with a 66-56 victory over the Cougars. … The Lady Railroader wrestling team competed in the Wichita North Invitational on Saturday and finished in 6th place with 95 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams split an AVCTL 1 doubleheader against Newton in the opening action of 2023. The Lady Cougars opened the evening scoring a 36-30 victory over Newton but the Cougar boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they dropped their 7th consecutive game, falling 66-56. … The Cougar and Lady Cougar wrestling teams hosted their annual tournament on Saturday. The Cougar boys were able to score 92 points, which placed them 6th as a team while the Lady Cougars compiled 97 points, which gave them a 3rd place finish as a team.