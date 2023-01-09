AVCTL-I Winter Weekly Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Hutchinson 6 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Derby 6 1 0.857 3 0 1.000
Maize South 3 3 0.500 2 2 0.500
Salina South 4 0 1.000 1 2 0.333
Newton 2 5 0.286 1 2 0.333
Maize 1 6 0.143 1 2 0.333
Campus 0 6 0.000 0 4 0.000
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Hutchinson 56, Maize South 50
Derby 67, Campus 14
Salina South 36, Newton 30
Andover Central 48, Maize 38
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Valley Center at Maize South
Hutchinson at Maize
Newton at Derby
Salina South at Campus
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Campus at Maize South
Great Bend at Hutchinson
Maize at Newton
Salina South at Andover
2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings
AVCT Overall
Team W L W L
Hutchinson 6 0 1.000 3 0 1.000
Maize South 5 1 0.833 3 1 0.750
Derby 6 1 0.857 2 1 0.667
Campus 2 4 0.333 2 2 0.500
Maize 3 4 0.429 1 2 0.333
Newton 1 6 0.143 1 2 0.333
Salina South 0 7 1.000 0 4 0.000
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Hutchinson 64, Maize South 55
Derby 55, Campus 44
Andover Central 83, Maize 52
Newton 66, Salina South 56
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Valley Center at Maize South
Hutchinson at Maize
Newton at Derby
Salina South at Campus
Friday, Jan 13, 2023
Campus at Maize South
Great Bend at Hutchinson
Maize at Newton
Salina South at Andover
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The Hutchinson High School basketball teams continued their dominance of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I in the opening week of the 2023 winter high school season while the wrestling teams got their first taste of 2023 action at the Salina South Invitational this past Saturday.
The Hutchinson Salthawks and Lady Salthawks swept their doubleheader against Maize South this past Friday night, leaving them both still undefeated on the season and both sit atop of the basketball standings.
Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in this past week :
CAMPUS
The Colt and Lady Colt basketball teams got swept in an AVCTL 1 doubleheader against Derby Friday night. The Campus girls opened the night falling to the Lady Panthers 67-14 and the Colt boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they dropped a 55-44 contest against the Panthers.
DERBY
The Derby basketball teams opened the 2023 portion of their schedule with an AVCTL 1 doubleheader sweep against Campus this past Friday night. The Lady Panthers opened the evening with a 67-14 victory in the opener and the Panther boys completed the doubleheader sweep with a 55-44 victory in the nightcap. … The Derby wrestling teams got their first action of 2023 this past Thursday night when both the Panther boys and Lady Panther wrestlers took on Arkansas City in duals. Both Derby teams, however, came out on the losing end of the duals as the Ark City boys defeated Derby 40-29 while the Ark City girls defeated Derby 24-6.
HUTCHINSON
Both Hutchinson High School basketball teams remain undefeated on the season after the scored an AVCTL 1 doubleheader sweep over Maize South this past Friday night. The Lady Salthawks opened the sweep with a 56-50 victory in the opener while the Salthawk boys completed the sweep with a 64-55 victory in the nightcap.
MAIZE
The Maize basketball teams got back into action this past Friday night when they stepped out of the league action and took on Andover Central and got swept in both games. The Lady Eagles opened the night falling 48-38 against the Lady Jaguars and the Eagle boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they suffered an 83-52 defeat.
MAIZE SOUTH
The Maize South basketball teams opened 2023 on a down note this past Friday night when they got swept in an AVCTL 1 doubleheader against Hutchinson. The Lady Mavericks lost the opener 56-50 and the Mavericks boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap when they dropped a 54-55 contest. … The Mavericks’ wrestling teams saw their first action of 2023 on Saturday when both Maize South boys and girls teams competed in the Augusta Invitational. The Maverick boys finished in 8th place with 65.5 points while the Lady Mavericks competed in the event, but did not score any points and finished in a tie for 12th place.
NEWTON
The Newton basketball teams opened the 2023 portion of their season on an up-and-down note as they split an AVCTL doubleheader against Salina South. The Lady Railroaders opened the action falling to Salina South 36-30, but the Railroader boys were able to come back and salvage a split in the doubleheader with a 66-56 victory over the Cougars. … The Lady Railroader wrestling team competed in the Wichita North Invitational on Saturday and finished in 6th place with 95 points.
SALINA SOUTH
The Salina South basketball teams split an AVCTL 1 doubleheader against Newton in the opening action of 2023. The Lady Cougars opened the evening scoring a 36-30 victory over Newton but the Cougar boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they dropped their 7th consecutive game, falling 66-56. … The Cougar and Lady Cougar wrestling teams hosted their annual tournament on Saturday. The Cougar boys were able to score 92 points, which placed them 6th as a team while the Lady Cougars compiled 97 points, which gave them a 3rd place finish as a team.