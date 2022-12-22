AVCTL-I Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Hutchinson Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Derby Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Maize South Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2

Newton Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Salina South Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4

Maize Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5

Tuesday, Dec 20

Derby 44, Maize South 35

Hutchinson 59, Campus 14

Salina South 31, Maize 26

Eisenhower 50, Newton 16

Friday, Jan 6, 2023

Derby at Campus

Andover CentralÂ at Maize

Maize South at Hutchinson

Salina South at Newton

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Overall

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

Maize South Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Hutchinson Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

Derby Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Maize Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3

Newton Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6

Salina South Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6

Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Derby 64, Bishop CarrollÂ 52

Maize South 72, North Kansas CityÂ 67

Tuesday, Dec 20

Maize South 61, Derby 54

Hutchinson 67, Campus 34

Maize 54, Salina South 35

Eisenhower 60, Newton 40

Friday, Jan 6, 2023

Derby at Campus

Andover CentralÂ at Maize

Maize South at Hutchinson

Salina South at Newton

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has gone into the 2022 Christmas break with four basketball teams, two boys and two girls, all still protecting undefeated records.

While there are four teams still undefeated on the season at the break, there are only three schools as Hutchinson lays claim to two of the four as the Salthawks and Lady Salthawks are both sitting at 5-0, 2-0 in the 2022-23 season. The Derby Lady Panthers and the Maize South Maverick boys are the other two undefeated teams.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the final week before the Christmas break :

CAMPUS

The Campus basketball teams go into the break after getting swept by Hutchinson on Tuesday night as the Lady Colts fell 59-14 and the Colt boys were downed 67-34. The Campus teams return to action Friday, January 6, 2023 when they play host to Derby in an AVCTL I doubleheader.

DERBY

The Derby basketball teams enter the 2022 Christmas break after splitting an AVCTL I doubleheader against Maize South Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers opened the night with a 44-35 victory while the Panther boys were unable to complete the sweep as they dropped their first game of the season, falling 61-54. The Panthers and Lady Panthers will return to the courts on Friday, January 6 when they travel to Campus High School for an AVCTL I doubleheader.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson basketball teams enter the 2022 Christmas break as the only AVCTL I school with both teams still undefeated on the season. The Salthakwks and Lady Salthawks remained undefeated this past Tuesday night when they swept an AVCTL I doubleheader against Campus with the Lady Salthawks opening action with a 59-14 victory and the Salthawk boys completing the sweep with a 67-34 victory.

MAIZE

The Maize basketball teams are entering the 2022 Christmas break after splitting a doubleheader Tuesday night against Salina South. The Lady Eagles opened the action falling 31-26 against Salina South and the Eagle boys followed by salvaging a split with a 54-35 victory. The Eagles and Lady Eagles will return to the courts Friday, January 6 when they play host to Andover Central High School.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maize South basketball teams are taking a doubleheader split against Derby into the 2022 Christmas break. The Lady Mavericks opened the action against Derby on Tuesday night suffering a 44-35 defeat against the Lady Panthers, but the Maverick boys kept their undefeated season alive in the nightcap when they scored a 61-54 victory to salvage a split on the night.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams enter the 2022 Christmas break after getting swept in a non-league doubleheader against Eisenhower High School. The Lady Railroaders dropped the opener 50-16 and the Railroader boys were unable to salvage a split in the nightcap as they lost 60-40. The Newton teams will return to the court on Friday, January 6 when they play host to Salina South High School.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougars and Lady Cougars enter the 2022 Christmas break after splitting an AVCTL I doubleheader against Maize Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars opened the action by scoring their 2nd victory of the season, 31-26 over the Lady Eagles, but the Cougar boys were unable to complete the sweep as they fell to 0-6 on the season after a 54-35 loss. Salina South will return to the courts in 2023 on Friday, January 6 when they travel to Newton for an AVCTL I doubleheader.