AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 0 0 2 0

Derby 0 0 2 0

Maize South 0 0 1 1

Salina South 0 0 1 2

Newton 0 0 1 2

Campus 0 0 0 2

Maize 0 0 0 3

Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022

Derby 46, McPherson 32

Hutchinson 45, Salina Central 41

Andover 45, Maize 27

Life Prep 46, Maize South 35

Andover Central 83, Campus 14

Salina South 38, Junction City St. Xavier 32

Friday, Dec 9, 2022

Derby 55, Andover Central 45

Hutchinson 62, Buhler 44

Eisenhower 42, Maize 22

Salina Central 41, Salina South 35

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Ark City at Derby

Campus at Newton

Maize at Maize South

Salina South at Hutchinson

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Campus vs. Maize

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Goddard

Maize South at Newton

Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Derby at Bishop Carroll

Maize South at North Kansas City

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 0 0 2 0

Derby 0 0 2 0

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Maize 0 0 2 1

Campus 0 0 0 2

Salina South 0 0 0 3

Newton 0 0 0 3

Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022

Derby 74, McPherson 68

Hutchinson 60, Salina Central 27

Andover 70, Maize 41

Andover Central 70, Campus 44

Junction City St. Xavier 81, Salina South 53

Friday, Dec 9, 2022

Derby 55, Andover Central 48

Hutchinson 69, Buhler 35

Maize 46, Eisenhower 45

Salina Central 57, Salina South 36

Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Ark City at Derby

Campus at Newton

Maize at Maize South

Salina South at Hutchinson

Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Campus vs. Maize

Derby at Salina South

Hutchinson at Goddard

Maize South at Newton

Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Derby at Bishop Carroll

Maize South at North Kansas City

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-2023 Kansas High School winter season has two complete weeks under its belt and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has experienced its ups and downs, just as most high school leagues across the entire nation have at this early point of the season.

On the girls’ basketball side, Hutchinson and Derby are both still undefeated while Campus and Maize High are still searching for their first victories of the season. On the boys side, meanwhile, Hutchinson, Derby and Maize South are still undefeated while Campus, Salina South and Newton are still searching for their initial wins of the season.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Campus basketball teams were in action Tuesday night and got swept by Andover Central with the Lady Colts suffering a 83-14 defeat and the Colt boys were unable to salvage a split as they lost 70-44. … The Colt wrestlers traveled to Hutchinson for a triangular on Thursday night where the boys lost a 51-27 dual against Hutchinson while the Lady Colts wrestling team also lost its dual against Hutchinson, falling 42-36. The Colt girls were back in action at Douglass on Friday where they finished in 10th place with 56 points.

DERBY

The Derby basketball teams went 4-0 this past week as the teams combined to sweep McPherson on Tuesday night with the Lady Panthers winning 46-32 in the opener and the Panther boys competed the sweep with a 74-68 victory. The two teams repeated the feat Friday night against Andover Central when the girls opened the night with a 55-45 victory and the Panther boys completed the sweep with a 55-48 win. … The Derby wrestlers started their week Thursday night by splitting a triangular at Newton as they defeated Maize South 61-18 but fell against Newton 42-26. The Derby girls wrestling team competed at the Douglass tournament on Friday where they finished in 3rd place with 136 points. The Panther boys wrestlers also competed at Douglass on Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 191.5 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson basketball teams scored a pair of sweeps this past week when the Salthawks swept Salina Central 45-43, 60-27 on Tuesday night and then swept Buhler 62-44, 69-35 Friday night. … The Hutchinson wrestlers hosted a triangular with Campus and Maize Thursday night where the boys scored a 51-27 victory over Campus, lost 7012 against Maize and the Hutch girls were able to defeat Campus 42-36.

MAIZE

The Eagles and Lady Eagle basketball teams got swept Tuesday night by Andover with the girls opening the night falling 45-27 and the Eagle boys were unable to salvage a split when they dropped a 70-41 contest. Friday night the two teams were able to split a doubleheader against Eisenhower High School. The Lady Eagles dropped the opener 42-22, but Friday night the Eagle boys were able to salvage the split as they scored a 46-45 victory. … The Maize wrestling programs were in action with a triangular at Hutchinson on Thursday where the Eagle boys scored a 70-12 victory over Hutchinson

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maize South Lady Mavericks had two games this past week, opening the week on Tuesday, falling 46-35 against Life Prep. … The Mavericks wrestlers competed in a triangular at Newton on Thursday night where they Mavericks boys fell 82-0 against Newton and lost 67-18 against Derby. The Mavericks then got back into action on Saturday when they traveled to Lee’s Summit, Missouri and came home after scoring 153 points, which placed them 11th as a team.

NEWTON

The Newton wrestling team hosted Derby and Maize South in a triangular on Thursday and were able to go 2-0 on the night as they defeated Derby 42-26 and also defeated Maize South 82-0. The Lady Railers wrestlers were in action on Friday at the Douglass tournament where they scored 115 points and placed 4th as a team. The Railer boys were also in action at Douglass on Saturday where they scored 219.5 points to win the team championship.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams went a combined 1-3 this past week as they split a doubleheader Tuesday night against Junction City’s St. Xavier High School, with the Cougar girls earning a 38-32 victory, but the Cougar boys were unable to secure the sweep when they lost 81-53. Friday night the Cougars and Lady Cougars got swept by cross-town rival, Salina Central, with the Cougar girls falling 41-35 and the Cougar boys falling 57-36. … The Salina South wrestlers got their week started Thursday when they hosted city-rival, Salina Central in a dual, but the Cougars lost the dual, falling 40-36. The Cougar girl wrestlers got back into action on Friday when they competed in the Great Bend Christmas Clash and scored 28 points to finish in 25th place. The Cougar boys wrestlers got back into action on Saturday when they traveled to Minneapolis and finished in 4th place with 114 points.