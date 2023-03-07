AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 20 2 0.909 12 0 1.000

Hutchinson 16 6 0.727 10 2 0.833

Maize South 16 6 0.727 8 4 0.667

Salina South 8 13 0.381 6 6 0.500

Newton 7 14 0.333 4 8 0.333

Maize 3 17 0.150 2 10 0.167

Campus 0 20 0.000 0 12 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023

Maize South 49, Salina South 30

Hutchinson 32, Great Bend 24

Emporia 56, Newton 37

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Derby 80, Free State 9

Friday, March 3, 2023

Emporia 42, Maize South 32

Andover Central 39, Hutchinson 27

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Derby 57, Wichita East 29

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Derby vs. Olathe NW

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 21 1 0.955 11 1 0.917

Maize South 18 4 0.818 9 3 0.750

Derby 16 6 0.727 8 4 0.667

Campus 7 14 0.333 6 6 0.500

Maize 10 11 0.476 6 6 0.500

Newton 2 18 0.100 2 10 0.167

Salina South 1 19 0.050 0 12 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023

Derby 69, Wichita West 52

Washburn Rural 60, Campus 51

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Hutchinson 53, Salina Central 37

Maize South 75, Eisenhower 54

Andover Central 48, Maize 38

Friday, March 3

Derby 74, Washburn-Rural 72

Saturday, March 4

Hutchinson 66, Topeka West 38

Maize South 53, Andover Central 49

Wednesday, March 8

Derby vs. Olathe South

Thursday, March 9

Hutchinson vs. Pittsburg

Maize South vs. Andover

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-23 Kansas High School Activities Association’s winter season has come down to its final week and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I still has three schools and four teams alive looking to achieve the goal of winning a state championship on the basketball court.

Derby High School is the lone AVCTL I school to have both of its boys and girls basketball teams still alive in this week’s Class 6A state basketball tournaments while the Hutchinson Salthawk boys and Maize South Mavericks boys basketball teams are both still alive in the Class 5A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colts did not qualify for the 2023 5A sub-state tournament while the Colt boys qualified but were eliminated in the 1st round on Tuesday when they were defeated 60-51 by Washburn Rural.

DERBY

Both the Panther and Lady Panthers basketball teams qualified for the Class 6A state tournament in their respective divisions. The Panther boys opened Sub-state play with a 69-52 win over Wichita West on Tuesday and won the sub-state championship Friday night with a 74-72 victory over Washburn Rural. The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, opened sub-state with a 80-9 victory against Fort Scott on Tuesday and won the sub-state championship game Saturday night with a 57-29 victory over Wichita East.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salthawks opened their Class 5A sub-state competition with a 32-24 victory over Great Bend but saw their season come to an end Friday night when they lost 39-27 against Andover Central in the sub-state championship game. The Salthawk boys, meanwhile, opened sub-state play with a 53-37 against Salina Central on Wednesday and won the sub-state championship game Saturday night with a 66-38 victory over Topeka West. The Salthawks will open state tournament play on Thursday when they play Pittsburg.

MAIZE

The Maize boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 5A sub-state tournament, but lost 48-38 against Andover Central on Wednesday night in the opening round while the Lady Eagles did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick’s boys basketball team opened its Class 5A sub-state tournament with a 75-54 victory against Eisenhower High School on Wednesday and earned their trip to the Class 5A state tournament Saturday night with a 53-49 victory over Andover Central. The Mavericks are scheduled to begin their Class 5A state tournament play on Thursday when they play Andover.

NEWTON

The Newton Railroader boys basketball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament while the Lady Railers qualified for the tournament but lost 56-37 against Emporia in the opening round on Tuesday night.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South Cougar boys basketball did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament in 2023, while the Lady Cougars qualified for the sub-state tournament but dropped a 49-30 contest against Maize South in the opening round on Tuesday night to see their season come to an end.