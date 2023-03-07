AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings
Overall AVCTL
Team W L W L
Derby 20 2 0.909 12 0 1.000
Hutchinson 16 6 0.727 10 2 0.833
Maize South 16 6 0.727 8 4 0.667
Salina South 8 13 0.381 6 6 0.500
Newton 7 14 0.333 4 8 0.333
Maize 3 17 0.150 2 10 0.167
Campus 0 20 0.000 0 12 0.000
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Maize South 49, Salina South 30
Hutchinson 32, Great Bend 24
Emporia 56, Newton 37
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Derby 80, Free State 9
Friday, March 3, 2023
Emporia 42, Maize South 32
Andover Central 39, Hutchinson 27
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Derby 57, Wichita East 29
Thursday, March 9, 2023
Derby vs. Olathe NW
2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings
Overall AVCTL
Team W L W L
Hutchinson 21 1 0.955 11 1 0.917
Maize South 18 4 0.818 9 3 0.750
Derby 16 6 0.727 8 4 0.667
Campus 7 14 0.333 6 6 0.500
Maize 10 11 0.476 6 6 0.500
Newton 2 18 0.100 2 10 0.167
Salina South 1 19 0.050 0 12 0.000
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Derby 69, Wichita West 52
Washburn Rural 60, Campus 51
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Hutchinson 53, Salina Central 37
Maize South 75, Eisenhower 54
Andover Central 48, Maize 38
Friday, March 3
Derby 74, Washburn-Rural 72
Saturday, March 4
Hutchinson 66, Topeka West 38
Maize South 53, Andover Central 49
Wednesday, March 8
Derby vs. Olathe South
Thursday, March 9
Hutchinson vs. Pittsburg
Maize South vs. Andover
By CHRISTIAN D ORR
Kansas Preps Weekly
The 2022-23 Kansas High School Activities Association’s winter season has come down to its final week and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I still has three schools and four teams alive looking to achieve the goal of winning a state championship on the basketball court.
Derby High School is the lone AVCTL I school to have both of its boys and girls basketball teams still alive in this week’s Class 6A state basketball tournaments while the Hutchinson Salthawk boys and Maize South Mavericks boys basketball teams are both still alive in the Class 5A state tournament.
Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :
CAMPUS
The Lady Colts did not qualify for the 2023 5A sub-state tournament while the Colt boys qualified but were eliminated in the 1st round on Tuesday when they were defeated 60-51 by Washburn Rural.
DERBY
Both the Panther and Lady Panthers basketball teams qualified for the Class 6A state tournament in their respective divisions. The Panther boys opened Sub-state play with a 69-52 win over Wichita West on Tuesday and won the sub-state championship Friday night with a 74-72 victory over Washburn Rural. The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, opened sub-state with a 80-9 victory against Fort Scott on Tuesday and won the sub-state championship game Saturday night with a 57-29 victory over Wichita East.
HUTCHINSON
The Lady Salthawks opened their Class 5A sub-state competition with a 32-24 victory over Great Bend but saw their season come to an end Friday night when they lost 39-27 against Andover Central in the sub-state championship game. The Salthawk boys, meanwhile, opened sub-state play with a 53-37 against Salina Central on Wednesday and won the sub-state championship game Saturday night with a 66-38 victory over Topeka West. The Salthawks will open state tournament play on Thursday when they play Pittsburg.
MAIZE
The Maize boys’ basketball team qualified for the Class 5A sub-state tournament, but lost 48-38 against Andover Central on Wednesday night in the opening round while the Lady Eagles did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament.
MAIZE SOUTH
The Maverick’s boys basketball team opened its Class 5A sub-state tournament with a 75-54 victory against Eisenhower High School on Wednesday and earned their trip to the Class 5A state tournament Saturday night with a 53-49 victory over Andover Central. The Mavericks are scheduled to begin their Class 5A state tournament play on Thursday when they play Andover.
NEWTON
The Newton Railroader boys basketball team did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament while the Lady Railers qualified for the tournament but lost 56-37 against Emporia in the opening round on Tuesday night.
SALINA SOUTH
The Salina South Cougar boys basketball did not qualify for the Class 5A sub-state tournament in 2023, while the Lady Cougars qualified for the sub-state tournament but dropped a 49-30 contest against Maize South in the opening round on Tuesday night to see their season come to an end.