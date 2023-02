AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 18 2 0.900 12 0 1.000

Hutchinson 15 5 0.750 10 2 0.833

Maize South 15 5 0.750 8 4 0.667

Salina South 8 12 0.400 6 6 0.500

Newton 7 13 0.350 4 8 0.333

Maize 3 17 0.150 2 10 0.167

Campus 0 20 0.000 0 12 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Derby 35, Hutchinson 16

Maize South 54, Campus 18

Newton 27, Maize 26

Valley Center 38, Salina South 34

Friday, Feb 24, 2023

Salina Central 61, Campus 15

Derby 59, Maize 29

Hutchinson 35, Newton 20

Maize South 62, Salina South 33

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023

Great Bend at Hutchinhson

Salina South at Maize South

Newton at Emporia

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Free State at Derby

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 19 1 0.950 11 1 0.917

Maize South 16 4 0.800 9 3 0.750

Derby 14 6 0.700 8 4 0.667

Campus 7 13 0.350 6 6 0.500

Maize 10 10 0.500 6 6 0.500

Newton 2 18 0.100 2 10 0.167

Salina South 1 19 0.050 0 12 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Derby 66, Hutchinson 52

Campus 55, Maize South 53

Maize 56, Newton 43

Valley Center 88, Salina South 76

Friday, Feb 24, 2023

Campus 65, Salina Central 61

Maize 51, Derby 48

Hutchinson 58, Newton 39

Maize South 88, Salina South 47

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023

Wichita West at Derby

Campus at Washburn Rural

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Maize at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Mazie South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

State and league champion are being crowned across the state of Kansas in high schools across the state as the 2022-23 winter season wraps up.

In the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I the Derby Panthers crowned a pair of champions this past week as the Lady Panther girls basketball team earned the AVCTL I girls basketball championship as Panther boys won the 2023 Class 6A boys’ wrestling championship.

The Hutchinson Salthawks boys won the boys basketball AVCTL I title while Salina South’s girls finished in 5th place in the AVCTL I while the Cougar boys finished in 7th place with a 1-19, 0-12 record.

The Maize Eagle wrestling team also won the Class 5A state championship this past weekend.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Campus boys’ basketball team finished the regular season with a pair of victories, defeating Maize South 55-53 on Tuesday and topping Salina Central 65-61 on Friday to finish the regular season with a 7-13, 6-6 record. The Colts will open 5A sub-state play Tuesday night when the play at Washburn Rural. The Lady Colt basketball team, meanwhile, finished the season with a pair of losses, falling 54-18 Tuesday and 61-15 against Salina Central Friday night. The Lady Colts finished the season with a 0-20, 0-12 record and did not qualify for the postseason. …. The Colt boys’ wrestling team finished tied for 34th place in the Class 6A state meet with 0 points.

DERBY

The Lady Panther girls basketball team closed the regular season with two more wins this past week as they defeated Hutchinson 35-16 Tuesday and topped Maize 59-29 Friday night to seal up the 2023 AVCTL I boys title. The Panther girls finished the regular season with an 18-2, 12-0 record and will play host to Lawrence Fee State Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Panther boys, meanwhile, closed the regular season with a win and a loss. The Panthers defeated Hutchinson 66-52 Tuesday night but closed the regular season suffering a 51048 loss against Maize Friday night to finish the regular season with a 14-6, 8-4 record and in 3rd place in the AVCTL I. The Panthers are scheduled to play host to Wichita West this Tuesday night in the opening round of their sub-state tournament. … The Panther wrestling team won the Class 6A state championship with 193.5 points, 10 individual placers and 1 individual champion.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthak boys’ basketball team suffered their first loss of the season this past week, but finished the regular season Friday night with a 58-39 win over Newton to wrap up the 2023 AVCTL I boys’ championship. Tuesday night, however, the Salthawks tasted defeat for the first time as they lost a 66-52 contest against Derby. The Salthakw boys are scheduled to begin sub-state play this Wednesday when they play host to Salina Central. … The Salthawk boys’ wresting team finished in 21st place in the Class 5A state tournament with 31 points and two individual placers.

MAIZE

The Eagle boys’ basketball team closed out the regular season last week with a pair of victories as they defeated Newton 56-43 Tuesday night and closed the regular season Friday night with a 51-48 victory over Derby to finish the regular season with a 10-10, 6-6 record and in 5th place in the AVCTL I. The Lady Eagles, meanwhile, closed the regular season with a pair of losses as they dropped a 27-26 against Newton Tuesday night and closed the regular season Friday night falling 59-29 against Derby. The Lady Eagles finished 3-17, 2-10 and did not qualify for the Class 5A postseason. … The Eagle boys’ wresting team won the Class 5A state championship with 214 points, 9 individual placers and 2 individual champions.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a 1-1 record last week as they lost a 55-53 contest against Campus on Tuesday night but closed the regular season Friday with an 88-47 victory over Salina South. The Maverick boys are scheduled to play host to Eisenhower Wednesday night in the opening round of a 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mavericks, meanwhile, closed the regular season with a pair of victories as they defeated Campus 54-18 Tuesday night and downed Salina South 62-33 Friday night to finish the regular season with a 15-5, 8-4 record. The Lady Mavericks are scheduled to begin sub-state play this Tuesday when they play host to Salina South. … The Mavericks boys wrestling team finished in 30th place in the Class 5A state tournament with 3 points and no individual placers.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams closed out the regular season this past week with a combined 1-3 record for the week as the Lady Railers opened the week with a 27-26 victory over Maize, but the Lady Railers closed the regular season falling 35-20 against Hutchinson on Friday. The Railer boys, meanwhile, dropped both games, falling 56-43 against Maize Tuesday night and 58-39 against Hutchinson Friday night. The Newton boys did not qualify for the Class 5A postseason but the Lady Railers qualified and wil play at Emporia in the 1st round Tuesday night. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 2nd place in the Class 5A state tournament with 205 points, 8 individual placers and 3 individual state champions.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams went a combined 0-4 this past week as they got swept by Valley Center 38-34, 88-76 Tuesday night and got swept by Maize South 62-33, 88-47 Friday night. The Cougar boys finished the season with a 1-19, 0-12 record and did not qualify for the postseason in 5A. The Lady Cougars, meanwhile, finished the regular season with a 8-12, 6-6 record and is scheduled to play at Maize South this Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team finished in 27th place in the Class 5A state tournament with 4 points and 0 individual placers.