AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

OverallÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â AVCTL

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 18Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.900Â Â Â Â Â 12Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.833

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 15Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 12Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.400Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 13Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.350Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.333

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 17Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.150Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.167

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 12Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Derby 35, HutchinsonÂ 16

Maize South 54, CampusÂ 18

Newton 27, Maize 26

Valley CenterÂ 38, Salina South 34

Friday, Feb 24, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Salina CentralÂ 61, Campus 15

Derby 59, Maize 29

Hutchinson 35, Newton 20

Maize SouthÂ 62, Salina South 33

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Great Bend at Hutchinhson

Salina South at Maize South

Newton at Emporia

Wednesday, March 1, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Free State at Derby

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

OverallÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â AVCTL

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 19Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.950Â Â Â Â Â 11Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.917

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 16Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.800Â Â Â Â Â 9Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 14Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.700Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 13Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.350Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 18Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.100Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.167

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 19Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.050Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 12Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Derby 66, HutchinsonÂ 52

CampusÂ 55, Maize South 53

Maize 56, Newton 43

Valley CenterÂ 88, Salina South 76

Friday, Feb 24, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Campus 65, Salina CentralÂ 61

Maize 51, Derby 48

Hutchinson 58, Newton 39

Maize SouthÂ 88, Salina South 47

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Wichita West at Derby

Campus at Washburn Rural

Wednesday, March 1, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Salina Central at Hutchinson

Maize at Andover Central

Eisenhower at Mazie South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

State and league champion are being crowned across the state of Kansas in high schools across the state as the 2022-23 winter season wraps up.

In the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I the Derby Panthers crowned a pair of champions this past week as the Lady Panther girls basketball team earned the AVCTL I girls basketball championship as Panther boys won the 2023 Class 6A boysâ€™ wrestling championship.

The Hutchinson Salthawks boys won the boys basketball AVCTL I title while Salina Southâ€™s girls finished in 5thÂ place in the AVCTL I while the Cougar boys finished in 7thÂ place with a 1-19, 0-12 record.

The Maize Eagle wrestling team also won the Class 5A state championship this past weekend.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Campus boysâ€™ basketball team finished the regular season with a pair of victories, defeating Maize South 55-53 on Tuesday and topping Salina Central 65-61 on Friday to finish the regular season with a 7-13, 6-6 record. The Colts will open 5A sub-state play Tuesday night when the play at Washburn Rural. The Lady Colt basketball team, meanwhile, finished the season with a pair of losses, falling 54-18 Tuesday and 61-15 against Salina Central Friday night. The Lady Colts finished the season with a 0-20, 0-12 record and did not qualify for the postseason. â€¦. The Colt boysâ€™ wrestling team finished tied for 34thÂ place in the Class 6A state meet with 0 points.

DERBY

The Lady Panther girls basketball team closed the regular season with two more wins this past week as they defeated Hutchinson 35-16 Tuesday and topped Maize 59-29 Friday night to seal up the 2023 AVCTL I boys title. The Panther girls finished the regular season with an 18-2, 12-0 record and will play host to Lawrence Fee State Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The Panther boys, meanwhile, closed the regular season with a win and a loss. The Panthers defeated Hutchinson 66-52 Tuesday night but closed the regular season suffering a 51048 loss against Maize Friday night to finish the regular season with a 14-6, 8-4 record and in 3rdÂ place in the AVCTL I. The Panthers are scheduled to play host to Wichita West this Tuesday night in the opening round of their sub-state tournament. â€¦ The Panther wrestling team won the Class 6A state championship with 193.5 points, 10 individual placers and 1 individual champion.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthak boysâ€™ basketball team suffered their first loss of the season this past week, but finished the regular season Friday night with a 58-39 win over Newton to wrap up the 2023 AVCTL I boysâ€™ championship. Tuesday night, however, the Salthawks tasted defeat for the first time as they lost a 66-52 contest against Derby. The Salthakw boys are scheduled to begin sub-state play this Wednesday when they play host to Salina Central.Â Â â€¦ The Salthawk boysâ€™ wresting team finished in 21stÂ place in the Class 5A state tournament with 31 points and two individual placers.

MAIZE

The Eagle boysâ€™ basketball team closed out the regular season last week with a pair of victories as they defeated Newton 56-43 Tuesday night and closed the regular season Friday night with a 51-48 victory over Derby to finish the regular season with a 10-10, 6-6 record and in 5thÂ place in the AVCTL I. The Lady Eagles, meanwhile, closed the regular season with a pair of losses as they dropped a 27-26 against Newton Tuesday night and closed the regular season Friday night falling 59-29 against Derby. The Lady Eagles finished 3-17, 2-10 and did not qualify for the Class 5A postseason.Â Â â€¦ The Eagle boysâ€™ wresting team won the Class 5A state championship with 214 points, 9 individual placers and 2 individual champions.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maverick boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a 1-1 record last week as they lost a 55-53 contest against Campus on Tuesday night but closed the regular season Friday with an 88-47 victory over Salina South. The Maverick boys are scheduled to play host to Eisenhower Wednesday night in the opening round of a 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mavericks, meanwhile, closed the regular season with a pair of victories as they defeated Campus 54-18 Tuesday night and downed Salina South 62-33 Friday night to finish the regular season with a 15-5, 8-4 record. The Lady Mavericks are scheduled to begin sub-state play this Tuesday when they play host to Salina South.Â Â â€¦ The Mavericks boys wrestling team finished in 30thÂ place in the Class 5A state tournament with 3 points and no individual placers.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams closed out the regular season this past week with a combined 1-3 record for the week as the Lady Railers opened the week with a 27-26 victory over Maize, but the Lady Railers closed the regular season falling 35-20 against Hutchinson on Friday. The Railer boys, meanwhile, dropped both games, falling 56-43 against Maize Tuesday night and 58-39 against Hutchinson Friday night. The Newton boys did not qualify for the Class 5A postseason but the Lady Railers qualified and wil play at Emporia in the 1stÂ round Tuesday night. â€¦ The Railer boysâ€™ wrestling team finished in 2ndÂ place in the Class 5A state tournament with 205 points, 8 individual placers and 3 individual state champions.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams went a combined 0-4 this past week as they got swept by Valley Center 38-34, 88-76 Tuesday night and got swept by Maize South 62-33, 88-47 Friday night. The Cougar boys finished the season with a 1-19, 0-12 record and did not qualify for the postseason in 5A. The Lady Cougars, meanwhile, finished the regular season with a 8-12, 6-6 record and is scheduled to play at Maize South this Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 5A sub-state tournament. â€¦ The Cougar boysâ€™ wrestling team finished in 27thÂ place in the Class 5A state tournament with 4 points and 0 individual placers.