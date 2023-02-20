AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 16 2 0.889 10 0 1.000

Hutchinson 14 4 0.778 9 1 0.900

Maize South 13 5 0.722 6 4 0.600

Salina South 8 10 0.444 5 5 0.500

Newton 6 12 0.333 3 7 0.300

Maize 3 15 0.167 2 8 0.200

Campus 0 18 0.000 0 11 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023

Derby 77, Campus 16

Hutchinson 47, Maize South 43

Salina South 36, Newton 31

Ark City 38, Maize 29

Friday, Feb 17, 2023

Derby 54, Maize South 32

Hutchinson 46, Campus 17

Andover 41, Newton 31

Salina South 41, Maize 38

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 18 0 1.000 10 0 1.000

Maize South 15 3 0.833 8 2 0.800

Derby 13 5 0.722 7 3 0.700

Campus 5 13 0.278 5 6 0.455

Maize 8 10 0.444 4 6 0.400

Newton 2 16 0.111 2 8 0.200

Salina South 1 17 0.056 0 11 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023

Derby 63, Campus 36

Hutchinson 52, Maize South 49

Newton 71, Salina South 47

Maize 60, Ark City 55

Friday, Feb 17, 2023

Maize South 53, Derby 47

Hutchinson 79, Campus 67

Andover 70, Newton 20

Maize 82, Salina South 41

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The 2022-23 winter season in high school sports across Kansas is wrapping up with wrestlers already in postseason competition and basketball teams entering their final week of the regular season.

This past week saw the male wrestlers get their shots at the regional wrestling level where the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had two teams win regional team championships and the AVCTL I had 41 individuals qualify for this week’s Class 5A and Class 6A state tournaments.

On the basketball court, the Derby and Hutchinson girls will face off Tuesday night, with both teams sitting first and second atop the AVCTL I standings. Derby won first round 57-23 at Derby, this week’s game will be in Hutchinson Tuesday evening. Derby has a 4-game winning streak while Hutchinson has won 3 in a row.

On the wrestling mats, Derby won the Class 6A regional at Washburn Rural while Maize High School won the Class 5A regional championship at Andover High School. Derby qualified all 13 of its individual wrestlers for this weekend’s Class 6A state tournament while Maize qualified 10 of its 13 wrestlers, with 4 individual champions, for this week’s Class 5A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Campus basketball teams got swept in two AVCTL I doubleheaders this past week. Tuesday night the Colts and Lady Colts got swept by Derby, 77-16 and 63-36. Friday night Campus got swept by Hutchinson 46-17, 79-67. … The Colt wrestling team finished 16th, as a team in the Class 6A regional at Washburn Rural and had one individual qualify for this week’s state tournament.

DERBY

The Derby basketball teams combined to post a 3-1 record this past week as they swept an AVCTL I doubleheader from Campus Tuesday night, then split another AVCTL I doubleheader against Maize South Friday night. Tuesday Derby won 77-16, 63-36. Friday night the Lady Panthers opened the evening scoring a 54-32 victory over Maize South, but the Panther boys were unable to seal the sweep as they lost the nightcap 53-47. … The Panther wrestlers won the Class 6A regional championship at Washburn Rural after compiling 247 points, qualifying all 13 of its wrestlers, including three individual regional champions.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson basketball teams combined to go 4-0 this past week as they swept AVCTL I doubleheaders against Maize South on Tuesday (47-43, 52-49) and repeated the feat against Campus Friday (46-17, 79-67). … The Salthakw wrestling team finished in 13th place at the Class 5A Andover regional where they finished with 70 points and had three individuals qualify for this week’s state tournament.

MAIZE

The Eagles and Lady Eagles basketball teams stepped outside of AVCTL I play Tuesday night and split a doubleheader against Arkansas City where the Lady Eagles opened the night falling 38-29, but the Eagle boys were able to come back and salvage a split in the nightcap with a 60-55 win. Friday night Maize got back into AVCTL I action and split a doubleheader against Salina South where the Lady Eagles lost the opener 41-38, but the Eagle boys bounced back, again, to secure a split with a 82-41 victory. … The Eagle wrestling team wracked up 243.5 points at the Class 5A Andover Regional this past week where the Eagles won the team title and had 10 individuals qualify for this weekend’s state tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maize South basketball teams won just 1 of its 3 games this past week as they got swept by Hutchinson 47-43, 52-49 Tuesday night and then split an AVCTL I doubleheader against Derby Friday night when the Lady Mavericks lost the opener 54-32, but the Maverick boys were able to come back and secure a split with a 53-47 win in the nightcap. … The Mavericks wrestling team scored 16 points at the Andover 5A regional tournament, placing 17th as a team and had one individual qualify for this weekend’s state tournament.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams combined to post a 1-3 record this past week where they split an AVCTL I doubleheader against Salina South Tuesday night with the Newton girls falling 38-31 in the opener, but the Newton bounced back to secure a split in the nightcap with a 71-47 victory. Friday night Newton got swept by Andover, falling 41-31 and 70-20. … The Railroader boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd, as a team, in the Class 5A regional tournament at Andover. The Railers qualified 12 individuals for this weekend’s state tournament, including 3 regional champions.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams split both of its AVCTL I doubleheaders this past week. Tuesday night the Lady Cougars won the opener 36-32 against Newton, but the Cougar boys lost the nightcap 71-47. The roles repeated themselves Friday night when the Lady Cougars opened action against Maize with a 41-38 victory, but the Cougar boys could not secure a sweep as they lost the nightcap 82-41. … The Cougar wrestling team finished in 16th place in the Class 5A regional tournament at Andover this past weekend, where they scored 20 points and had one individual qualify for this weekend’s Class 5A state tournament.