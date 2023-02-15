AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 14 2 0.875 8 0 1.000

Hutchinson 12 4 0.750 7 1 0.875

Maize South 13 3 0.813 6 2 0.750

Salina South 6 10 0.375 3 5 0.375

Newton 6 10 0.375 3 6 0.333

Maize 3 13 0.188 2 7 0.222

Campus 0 16 0.000 0 9 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023

Maize 55, Campus 31

Eisenhower 55, Hutchinson 44

Maize South 45, Newton 7

Derby 47, Salina South 32

Friday, Feb 10, 2023

Salina South 55, Campus 19

Derby 67, Newton 17

Hutchinson 32, Maize 28

Maize South 55, Andover Central 52

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 16 0 1.000 8 0 1.000

Maize South 14 2 0.875 7 1 0.875

Derby 12 4 0.750 6 2 0.750

Campus 5 11 0.313 5 4 0.556

Maize 6 10 0.375 3 6 0.333

Newton 1 15 0.063 1 8 0.111

Salina South 1 15 0.063 0 9 0.000

Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023

Maize 76, Campus 69

Hutchinson 75, Eisenhower 57

Maize South 71, Newton 36

Derby 62, Salina South 36

Friday, Feb 10, 2023

Campus 66, Salina South 54

Derby 67, Newton 54

Hutchinson 62, Maize 49

Maize South 51, Andover Central 49

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The postseason has officially begun for the 2022-23 winter high school season in Kansas as the girls’ wrestlers had their 2023 regional wrestling tournaments this past weekend and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I saw 13 individual student-athletes qualify for the Class 5-6A state tournament, led by Newton and Derby with 4 state qualifiers each while Saina South has two state qualifiers, Campus and Hutchinson had one qualifier each.

On the basketball court, Derby, Hutchinson and Maize South continue their control of both the boys and girls standings in the AVCTL I as those two schools have both boys and girls teams with winning records. Those six teams are the only teams in the AVCTL I with winning records as the basketball season heads down the home stretch.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Campus basketball teams combined to win just one game this past week as they got swept by Maize Tuesday night, falling 59-31 and 76-69, but were able to salvage a split Friday night against Salina South when the Lady Colts lost the opener 55-19, but the Colt boys came back to win the boys’ nightcap, 66-54. … The Lady Colt wrestling team qualified two individuals for this week’s girls’ Class 5-6A state tournament and placed 12th as a team with 34 points at the Dodge City regional tournament.

DERBY

The Derby basketball teams combined to record a pair of sweeps this past week as they swept Salina South 47-42, 62-36 Tuesday night and repeated the feat Friday night by sweeping Newton 67-17, 67-54. … The Lady Panthers wrestling team competed in the Dodge City Class 5-6A regional tournament this past weekend where they had four individuals qualify for the state tournament and placed 4th in the team race with 109.5 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson basketball teams combined to post a 3-1 record this past week as they stepped away from league play Tuesday night and split a doubleheader against Eisenhower High School, where the Lady Salthawks lost the opener 55-44, but the Salthawk boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap with a 75-57 victory. Friday night Hutchinson scored an AVCTL I seep against Maize, winning 32-28 and 62-49. … The Hutchinson boys’ wrestling team competed in an AVCTL I triangular Thursday night where they defeated Salina South 42-30, but lost to Newton 77-3. The Lady Salthawk wrestlers, meanwhile, competed in the Class 5-6A regional tournament at Dodge City where they finished in 13th place with 30 points and had one individual qualify for the this weeks state tournament.

MAIZE

The Eagle and Lady Eagle basketball teams scored an AVCTL I doubleheader sweep against Campus Tuesday night, winning 55-31 and 76-69 and got swept by Hutchinson Friday night, falling 32-28 and 62-49. … The Lady Eagle’s wrestling team competed in the Class 5-6A regional tournament at Dodge City this past week where they scored 16 points and finished in 14th place as a team, but did not qualify any individuals for this week’s state tournament.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maize South basketball teams scored an AVCTL I doubleheader sweep against Newton Tuesday night, winning 45-7 and 71-36 before stepping outside of league play Friday night against Andover Central, but earning another sweep with 55-52 and 51-49 victories. … The Lady Mavericks wrestling team competed in the Class 5-6A Dodge City regional over the weekend, and finished in 16th place with 4 points, but did not have any individuals qualify for the state tournament.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams got swept in two AVCTL I doubleheaders this past week as the Railers and Lady Railers got swept by Maize South 45-7, 71-36 Tuesday night and Newton got swept by Derby Friday night, falling 67-17 and 67-54. … The Newton boys’ wrestling team opened its week on Thursday with an AVCTL I triangular where they defeated Salina South 94-0 and also topped Hutchinson 77-4. The Newton girls’ wresting team competed in the Wichita Southeast 5-6A regional tournament where they finished in 6th place with 97 points and had four individuals qualify for this week’s state tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams combined to earn one victory this past week as they got swept by Derby 47-32, 62-36 on Tuesday night and then managed a split with Campus Friday night when the Lady Cougars opened with a 55-19 victory, but the Cougars lost the nightcap 66-54. … The Cougar wresting team got its week off to a sluggish start on Thursday when they got swept in an AVCTL I triangular, losing to Hutchinson 42-30 and falling to Newton 84-0. The Lady Cougar wrestlers then competed in the Wichita Southeast 5-6A regional on Saturday where they had two individuals qualify for state as the team scored 465 points in the regional to finish in 11th place.