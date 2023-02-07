AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Derby 12 2 0.857 6 0 1.000

Hutchinson 11 3 0.786 6 1 0.857

Maize South 11 3 0.786 5 2 0.714

Newton 6 8 0.429 3 4 0.429

Salina South 5 9 0.357 2 4 0.333

Maize 2 12 0.143 1 6 0.143

Campus 0 14 0.000 0 7 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023

Goddard 43, Campus 9

Derby 66, Maize 15

Hutchinson 45, Newton 21

Maize South 36, Salina South 24

Friday, Feb 3, 2023

Derby 60, Salina Central 30

Hutchinson 33, Salina South 20

Maize South 52, Maize 25

Newton 36, Campus 29

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 14 0 1.000 7 0 1.000

Maize South 12 2 0.857 6 1 0.857

Derby 10 4 0.714 4 2 0.667

Campus 4 10 0.286 4 3 0.571

Maize 5 9 0.357 2 5 0.286

Newton 1 13 0.071 1 6 0.143

Salina South 1 13 0.071 0 7 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023

Goddard 75, Campus 63

Derby 67, Maize 59

Hutchinson 63, Newton 37

Maize South 71, Salina South 48

Friday, Feb 3, 2023

Derby 60 Salina Central 45

Hutchinson 66, Salina South 40

Maize South 62, Maize 50

Campus 76, Newton 49

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The three schools atop both the boys and girls standings at this point in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I are the same, they just trade positions depending on which gender is competing.

Derby, Hutchinson and Maize South are the three schools atop the AVCTL I in both boys and girls standings. With the Derby Lady Panthers sitting atop the AVCTL I girls division with a 12-2, 6-0 record while Hutchinson is 2nd (11-3, 6-1) and Maize South (11-3, 5-2) is 3rd.

The AVCTL I boys standings show the same three schools as Hutchinson sits atop the boys’ standings with a 14-0, 7-0 record while Maize South sits in 2nd with a 12-2, 6-1 mark and Derby is third at 10-4, 4-2.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Campus basketball teams combined to post a 1-3 record this past week as the teams got swept by Goddard on Tuesday, with the girls falling 43-9 and the boys falling 75-63 and the teams split an AVCTL I doubleheader against Newton Friday night with the Lady Colts falling 36-29 in the opener, but the Colt boys were able to salvage a split in the nightcap with a 76-49 victory. … The Colt wresting team opened its week Thursday against Salina South, where the Colts lost an AVCTL dual against the Cougars 63-18. The Colts got back into competition at Rose Hill on Saturday where they finished in 23rd place with 3 team points.

DERBY

The Panthers and Lady Panthers swept a pair of doubleheaders this past week as they scored an AVCTL I doubleheader sweep against Maize Tuesday night with the girls winning 66-15 and the boys following with a 67-59 victory. Friday night, Derby stepped outside of league play as the swept Salina Central as the Lady Panthers opened the evening with a 60-30 win and the Panther boys completed the sweep with a 60-45 win. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team opened its week on Thursday with an AVCTL victory over Salina South as the Panthers won the match 65-9. The Panthers then competed in the Rose Hill Invitational on Saturday where they finished in 3rd place with 143 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Hutchinson basketball teams scored a pair of AVCTL I doubleheader sweeps this past week as the Salthawks and Lady Salthawks swept Newton (45-21, 63-37) on Tuesday night and then swept Salina South (33-20, 56-40) Friday night. … The Salthawk wrestling team opened its week on Thursday with an AVCTL dual victory against Maize South. The Salthawks won the dual 60-24.

MAIZE

The Maize basketball teams had a rough week this week as they lost all four of their games, getting swept in a doubleheader against Derby (66-15, 67-59) on Tuesday and swept by Maize South (52-25, 62-50) on Friday. … The Eagle wrestling team opened its week on Thursday with an AVCTL dual against Newton, which the Eagles won 55-24.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks basketball scored a pair of AVCTL I doubleheader sweeps this past week. Maize South opened its week scoring a doubleheader sweep of Salina South (36-24, 71-48) Tuesday night and completed the week Friday night by sweeping cross-town rival Maize High School (52-25, 62-50). … The Mavericks wrestling team opened its week Thursday night with an AVCTL dual against Hutchinson, but the Mavericks came up on the short end of the dual Thursday night, falling 60-24. The Mavericks got back into action at Rose Hill on Saturday, where they finished in 21st place with 12 points.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams combined for just 1 win in 4 attempts this past week as they got swept in an AVCTL I doubleheader against Hutchinson Tuesday night (45-21, 63-37), but bounced back to score an AVCTL I doubleheader split with Campus on Friday night as the Newton girls opened the evening with a 36-29 victory, but the Railroader boys were unable to complete the sweep as they fell 76-49 in the nightcap. … The Railroaders wrestling team opened its week Thursday night with an AVCTL dual against Maize, but the Railroaders came up on the short end Thursday night, falling 55-24 to the Eagles.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams suffered a pair of AVCTL I doubleheader sweeps this past week as they got swept by Maize South (36-24, 71-48) on Tuesday and swept by Hutchinson on Friday (33-20, 66-40). … The Cougar’s boys wrestling team opened its week Thursday night with an AVCTL triangular against Derby and Campus. The Cougars split the two duals as they defeated Campus 63-18, but lost to Derby 65-9. The Cougars wrestelers got back into action on Saturday at Silver Lake where the Lady Cougars finished in 3rd place with 94 points while the Cougar boys finished in 12th place with 53 points.