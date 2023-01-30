AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

OverallÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â AVCTL

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.833Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.800

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 9Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.750Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.600

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.417Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.417Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.400

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.167Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.200

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 12Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Wellington 72, Campus 6

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Olathe Northwest 48, Newton 22

Winfield 43, Campus 28

Emporia 56, Maize 27

Derby 61, Shawnee Mission East 43

Maize South 52, Mill Valley 20

Hutchinson 48. Shawnee Mission North 23

Friday, Jan 27, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Newton 39, Wichita Trinity 38

Blue Valley Southwest 43, Maize 26

Seaman 45, Derby 39

Wichita South 38, Hutchinson 37

Maize South 68, Wichita East 45

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Newton 40, Garden City 30

Maize 47, SM East 41

Derby 50, Wichita Heights 33

Maize South 44, Gardner Edgerton 43

Washburn Rural 44, Hutchinson 28

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

OverallÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â AVCTL

TeamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â L

HutchinsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 12Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1.000

Maize SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.833Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.800

DerbyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.667Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.600

CampusÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 9Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.250Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.500

MaizeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.364Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.400

NewtonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 11Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.083Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.200

Salina SouthÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 11Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.083Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Maize South 63, Goddard 30

Hutchinson 55, DerbyÂ 50

Friday, January 27, 2023Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Eisenhower 71, Campus 60

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

While the high schools in, and around, Salina altered their mid-season tournament strategy a couple years ago and ran both boys and girls mid-season basketball tournaments the same week, the entire state has not followed that trend and this past week saw the girlsâ€™ tournament week take place and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I had its fair share of entrants and success as Maize South girls basketball team won the El Dorado Invitational while Hutchinson and Derby placed third and fourth in their respective tournaments.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt boys basketball team played one game this past week, but suffered a 71-60 loss against Eisenhower High School. The Lady Colts, meanwhile, competed in the Mulvane tournament where they went 0-3 and finished in 8thÂ place, falling 72-6 against Wellington, 43-28 against Winfield and 52-26 against Wichita Collegiate in the final round.

DERBY

The Panther boys basketball team dropped an AVCTL I showdown against Hutchinson to open last week, falling 55-50 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers, meanwhile, competed in the Emporia Invitational, where they finished in 3rdÂ place with a 2-1 record. The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 61-43 victory over Shawnee Mission East, but lost 45-39 to Topeka Seaman in the semifinals before closing out the tournament with a 50-33 victory over Wichita Heights in the consolation championship game.Â Â â€¦ The Lady Panther wrestlers competed in the Andover Trojan tournament where they placed 2ndÂ with 136.5 points while the Panther boys also competed in the Andover tournament and won the team title with 204.5 points.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk boys basketball team scored an AVCTL I victory this past Tuesday night when they defeated Derby 55-50 to move into sole possession of the top spot in the AVCTL I standings. The Lady Salthawks, meanwhile, competed in the Shawnee Heights Invitational this past week and placed 4thÂ with a 1-2 record. The Lady Salthawks opened the tournament with a 48-23 win over Shawnee Mission North, but lost 38-37 against Wichiat South in the semifinals and lost 44-28 against Washburn Rural in the consolation championship game.

MAIZE

The Eagle boysâ€™ basketball team had the week off while the Lady Eagles competed in the Emporia Inviational and finished in 7thÂ place with a 1-2 record. The Lady Eagles opened the tournament dropping a 56-27 game against Emporia, then lost 43-26 against Blue Valley Southwest in the 2ndÂ round before closing out the tournament with a 47-41 victory over Shawnee Mission East in the final round.Â Â â€¦ The Eagles boys wrestling team competed in the Wichita South tournament where they finished in 4thÂ place with 4 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks boys basketball team returned to the court Teuesday night and picked up their 10thÂ win of the year, defeating Goddard 63-30. The Lady Mavericks, meanwhile, competed in the El Dorado Invitational and won the championship as they defeated Mill Valley 52-20 in the opening round, topped Wichita East 68-45 in the semifinals and knocked off Gardner-Edgerton 44-43 in the championship game.Â Â â€¦ The Mavericks boys wrestlers competed in the Junction City tournament on Saturday where they finished in 4thÂ place with 205.5 points.

NEWTON

The Newton boys basketball team had the week off while the Lady Railroaders played host to their annual mid-season tournament and they finished in 5thÂ place with a 2-1 record. The Lady Railroaders opened the tournament suffering a 48-22 loss against Olathe Northwest, but bounced back to defeat Wichiat Trinity 39-38 in the second round before closing out the tournament with a 40-30 victory over Garden City on the final day. â€¦ The Newton girlsâ€™ wrestling team competed in the Garden City tournament this past week and finished in 13thÂ place with 40.5 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams had the week off after hosting the Salina Invitational tournament last week. â€¦ The Cougar and Lady Cougar wrestling teams competed in the Andover tournament this past week where the Cougar boys finished in 8thÂ place with 50 points while the Lady Cougars finished in 5thÂ place with 64 points.