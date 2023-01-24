AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 8 1 0.889 4 1 0.800

Derby 8 1 0.889 5 0 1.000

Maize South 6 3 0.667 3 2 0.600

Salina South 5 7 0.417 2 2 0.500

Newton 3 6 0.333 2 3 0.400

Maize 1 8 0.111 1 4 0.200

Campus 0 9 0.000 0 6 0.000

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Derby 57, Hutchinson 23

Eisenhower 62, Campus 18

Maize South 62, Goddard 21

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Salina South 50, Highland Park 47

Friday, Jan 20, 2023

Andover 43, Salina South 29

Saturday, Jan 21, 2023

Salina Central 49, Salina South 45 OT

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

Overall AVCTL

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 11 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Maize South 9 2 0.818 4 1 0.800

Derby 8 3 0.727 3 1 0.750

Campus 3 8 0.273 3 3 0.500

Maize 4 7 0.364 2 3 0.400

Newton 1 11 0.083 1 4 0.200

Salina South 1 11 0.083 0 5 0.000

Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Parkview (Mo.) 68, Campus 54

Hutchinson 53, Newton 25

Derby 58, Dodge City 53

Maize South 83, Bishop Carroll 58

Blue Valley SW 58, Salina South 40

Blue Valley 54, Maize 31

Friday, Jan 20, 2023

Shawnee Mission South 53, Newton 39

Hutchinson 56, Junction City 29

Maize South 73, Derby 63

Chanute 53, Campus 41

Salina South 63, Liberal 55

Seaman 61, Maize 53

Saturday, Jan 21, 2023

Dodge City 58, Newton 56 OT

Junction City 65, Derby 59

Hutchinson 67, Maize South 56

Wichita South 66. Salina South 30

Carthage 73, Campus 28

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

It was boys’ basketball tournament week across the state of Kansas this past week and the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I experienced a showdown pitting its top two teams against each other in the championship game of the Dodge City Tournament of Champions, which Hutchinson emerged with a 67-56 over Maize South while the Derby Panthers finished third in the same tournament.

Salina also hosted the annual Salina Invitational where the Cougar boys finished in 6th place while the Lady Cougars finished 4th falling to cross-town rival Salina Central 49-45 in overtime of the consolation championship game.

On the wrestling mats, the Beloit Invitational took center stage where the Cougars from Salina South finished in 18th place with 17 points.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did the past week :

CAMPUS

The Colt boys basketball team competed in the Chanute tournament where they finished in 6th place, falling 73-28 in the 5th place game. The Lady Colts basketball team is scheduled to compete in the Mulvane tournament this week.

DERBY

The Panther boys basketball team competed in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions where they went 1-2, falling 65-59 against Junction City in the 5th place game on Saturday. The Lady Panther basketball team is scheduled to play in the Emporia Invitational this week. … The Derby wrestling team competed in the Emporia duals where they went 3-2 with win sover Emporia (38-33), Wichita West (45-27) and AVCTL I rival Hutchinson (69-6.

HUTCHINSON

The Salthawk boys basketball team won all three of its contests this past week in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions as the Salthawks defeated AVCTL I rival, Maize South, 67-56 in the championship game. … The Salthawk wrestling team competed in the Emporia Duals this past weekend, but were unable to score any team victories in their five duals.

MAIZE

The Eagle boys basketball team went 1-2 in the Valley Center tournament this past week, winning their final contest of the tournament, 67-44 over tournament-host Valley Center. The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play in the Emporia Invitational this week. … The Eagle wrestling team had a dual against Rose Hill this past Thursday and lost 47-36 before competing in the Blue Valley Northwest tournament on Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 419 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Mavericks boys basketball team went 2-1 this past week in the Dodge City Tournament of Champions. The Mavericks won their first two games, setting up a showdown against AVCTL I rival Hutchinson in the championship game. The Mavericks came out on the losing end in the championship game, falling 67-56 against the Salthawks. The Lady Mavericks are scheduled to compete in the El Dorado tournament this week.

NEWTON

The Railroader boys basketball team traveled to Dodge City this past week to compete in the Tournament of Champions, where they were unable to win any of their 3 games and finished in 8th place in the tournament. The Lady Railroaders are scheduled to host a tournament this week.

SALINA SOUTH

The Cougars and Lady Cougars competed in the Salina Invitational this past week where the Cougar boys finished in 6th place after winning just 1 of their 3 games, falling 66-30 against Wichita South on the final day in the 5th-place game. The Lady Cougars, meanwhile, finished in 4th place as they also went 1-2 in the tournament and lost to cross-town rival, Salina Central, 49-45 in the consolation championship game. … The Cougar boys wrestling team traveled to Beloit on this past weekend and finished in 18th place with 17 points.