AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 8 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Derby 7 1 0.875 4 0 1.000

Maize South 5 3 0.625 3 2 0.600

Salina South 4 5 0.444 2 2 0.500

Newton 3 6 0.333 2 3 0.400

Maize 1 8 0.111 1 4 0.200

Campus 0 8 0.000 0 6 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Maize South 47, Valley Center 34

Hutchinson 39, Maize 20

Derby 55, Newton 28

Salina South 44, Campus 14

Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Maize South 68, Campus 19

Hutchinson 45, Great Bend 33

Newton 34, Maize 25

Andover 58, Salina South 28

2022-23 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Hutchinson 8 0 1.000 4 0 1.000

Maize South 7 1 0.875 4 1 0.800

Derby 7 1 0.875 3 1 0.750

Campus 3 5 0.375 3 3 0.500

Maize 4 5 0.444 2 3 0.400

Newton 1 8 0.111 1 4 0.200

Salina South 0 9 0.000 0 5 0.000

Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Maize South 59, Valley Center 39

Hutchinson 61, Maize 46

Derby 58, Newton 31

Campus 64, Salina South 59

Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Maize South 54, Campus 42

Hutchinson 69, Great Bend 53

Maize 64, Newton 51

Andover 72, Salina South 42

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

Hutchinson High School continues its control on the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I thus far in the 2022-23 winter season while Salina South is still struggling to maintain strength from week to week.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did in the past week :

CAMPUS

Campus High School’s basketball teams met up with Salina South for an AVCTL I doubleheader Tuesday, which they split with the Cougars and Lady Cougars as the Campus girls opened the night falling 44-14, but the Campus boys were able to come back and salvage a split with a 64-59 victory. Friday night the Colts and Lady Colts met up with Maize South and got swept, as the Lady Colts fell for the 8th time this season, against no victories, 34-25, and the Colt boys were unable to salvage the split as they lost a 54-42 game. … The Colt boys wrestling team competed in the Kapaun Mt. Carmel tournament on Saturday where they finished in 8th place with 7.31 points. The Lady Colt wrestlers, meanwhile, competed in the Wichita West tournament on Saturday where they finished with 45.5 points and finished in 19th place.

DERBY

The Derby basketball teams were in action just this past Tuesday night where they swept a doubleheader against Newton and Derby had an open date Friday night. The Lady Panthers opened the sweep on Tuesday with a 55-28 victory over Newton and the Panther boys completed the sweep with a 58-31 victory. … The Derby wrestling teams competed in the Newton Tournament of Champions this past week with the Lady Panthers finishing in 14th place on Thursday with 62 points and the Panther boys finishing in 5th place with 144.5 points on Saturday. The Lady Panthers also wrestled at Clearwater on Saturday where they finished in 12th place with 17 points.

HUTCHINSON

Hutchinson’s boys and girls basketball teams both remain atop the AVCTL I standings after combining to go 4-0 this past week as the teams swept an AVCTL I doubleheader against Maize on Tuesday and swept a non-league doubleheader against Great Bend on Friday. Tuesday night the Lady Salthawks opened the sweep with a 39-20 win over Maize and the Salthawk boys completed the sweep with a 61-46 victory. Friday night the Hutchinson girls opened with a 45-33 win over Great Bend and the Salthawk completed another sweep with a 69-53 victory. … The Hutchinson wrestling teams competed in the Newton Tournament of Champions with the Lady Salthawks finishing in 11th place with 76 points on Thursday while the Salthawk boys finished in 20th place with 58.5 points on Saturday.

MAIZE

The Eagles and Lady Eagle basketball teams had Tuesday off this past week and then split an AVCTL I doubleheader against Newton on Friday. Friday night the Lady Eagles opened the evening falling 34-25 against Newton but the Eagle boys were able to come back and salvage a split on the evening with a 64-51 win. … The Eagle wresting team competed in the Newton Tournament of Champions on Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 185.5 points. The Lady Eagle wrestlers competed in the Clearwater tournament on Saturday where they finished in 8th place with 45 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Maize South basketball teams combined for a 4-0 week last week as they combined to sweep a non-league doubleheader against Valley Center on Tuesday, with the girls winning 47-34 and the boys following with a 59-39 victory. Then Friday Maize South’s hoopsters scored an AVCTL I doubleheader sweep against Campus with the Lady Mavericks opening with a 68-19 and the Maverick boys completing the sweep with a 54-42 victory. … The Mavericks boys wrestling team competed in the Newton Tournament of Champions on Saturday where they finished in 28th place with 22 points.

NEWTON

The Newton basketball teams combined to post a 1-3 record this past week as the Newton Lady Railroaders were the lone victor as they scored a 34-25 victory over AVCTL I rival Maize on Friday night. Tuesday the Newton teams got swept by Derby with the girls falling 55-28 in the opener and the boys falling 58-31 in the nightcap. Friday night, the Lady Railroaders opened their doubleheader against Maize with the victory but the Newton boys were unable to secure the sweep in the nightcap as they lost 64-51. – The Newton wrestling teams hosted the Newton Tournament of Champions tournaments this past week with the girls wrestling on Thursday where the Newton girls placed 12th with 65 points and the boys took the mats on Saturday where the Railroader boys finished in 3rd place with 183 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Salina South basketball teams scored just one victory this past week, which came Tuesday night in the school’s first game of the week when the Lady Cougars defeated Campus 44-14. The Cougar boys, however, were unable to secure the sweep Tuesday night as they fell 64-59 against Campus and Friday night, Salina South got swept against Andover with the Lady Cougars falling 58-28 in the opener and the Cougar boys were unable to salvage the split in the nightcap, falling 72-42. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team competed in the Hays Girls Prairie Classic on Saturday where they scored 68 points and finished in 7th place.