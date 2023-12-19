AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize South 2 0 4 0

Derby 1 0 3 1

Salina South 1 1 4 1

Newton 1 1 1 4

Maize 1 1 1 4

Hutchinson 0 1 3 1

Campus 0 2 0 4

Tuesday, December 12

Newton 44, Campus 38

Derby 61, Ark City 31

Salina South 36, Hutchinson 28

Maize South 54, Maize 33

Friday, December 15

Maize 54, Campus 17

Derby 57, Salina South 43

Hutchinson 46, Goddard 41

Maize South 81, Newton 32

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 2 0 4 0

Maize South 2 0 4 0

Hutchinson 1 0 4 0

Derby 1 0 2 2

Maize 0 2 2 3

Newton 0 2 1 4

Salina South 0 2 0 5

Tuesday, December 12

Campus 83, Newton 63

Derby 53, Ark City 23

Hutchinson 56, Salina South 39

Maize South 54, Maize 42

Friday, December 15

Campus 68, Maize 50

Derby 76, Salina South 20

Hutchinson 62, Goddard 50

Maize South 79, Newton 42

Saturday, December 16

Maize South 58, North Kansas City 50

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

With just one more night of action before the 2023 Christmas Break arrives in the 2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I season, both the boys and girls AVCTL I standings appear to have log jams at the top, that will be decided once action begins in the new year.

On the girls’ side, Maize South sits alone at the top with a 4-0 overall record and is 2-0 in AVCTL I play. But the Lady Mavericks have both Derby and Salina South nipping at their heels as Derby currently sits with a 1-0 AVCTL I record and is 3-1 overall while the Lady Cougars are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in AVCTL I play.

On the boys’ side things are even tigther as Campus, Maize South and Hutchinson are currently still undefeated on the season, with identical 4-0 overall records. Campus and Maize South are tied atop the AVCTL I standings with 2-0 AVCTL I records while Hutchinson sits a half game back with a 1-0 AVCTL I record.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colts basketball team suffered their 4th loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 44-38 against Newton in the AVCTL I opener for each team. The Lady Colts lost again Friday night, falling 54-17 against Maize. … The Colt boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season Tuesday night with an 83-63 victory against Newton. The Colts remained undefeated Friday night with a 68-50 victory against Maize. … The Lady Colt wrestling team finished 9th with 65.5 points Saturday at the Wichita North tournament.

DERBY

The Lady Panthers girls’ basketball team scored their second straight victory Tuesday night when they defeated Arkansas City 61-31. The Lady Panthers won their third straight contest Friday night when they topped Salina South 57-43, handing the Lady Cougars their first loss of the season. … The Panther boys’ basketball team earned its first win of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when it defeated Arkansas City 54-23. The Panthers made it 2 in a row Friday night with a 76-20 victory against Saina South. … The Lady Panther wrestling team defeated Hutchinson 69-6 in an AVCTL I dual Thursday night. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Hutchinson 42-30 Thursday night in an AVCTL I dual. The Panthers competed in the Bishop Carroll tournament Saturday where they finished in 18th place with 19 pints.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday night when they fell 36-28 against Salina South. The Lady Salt Hawks got back on the winning side of the coin Friday night when they defeated Goddard 46-41. … The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team earned its third win of the season Tuesday night with a 59-39 victory against Salina South. The Salt Hawks defeated Goddard 62-50 Friday night. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team fell 69-6 in a dual against Derby Thursday night. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team lost an AVCTL I dual against Derby 42-20 Thursday night. The Salt Hawks competed in the Emporia tournament Saturday where they finished in 2nd place with 188 points.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team suffered its third loss of the season Tuesday night when they lost 54-33 against intra-city rival Maize South in the first AVCTL I showdown for each team. The Lady Eagles earned their first victory of the season Friday night when they defeated Campus 54-17. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team fell to 2-2 on the season Tuesday night when they lost 54-52 against intra-city rival Maize South. The Eagles lost 68-50 to Campus Friday night. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team dropped a dual against Salina South Thursday night 46-36. The Lady Eagles finished 8th Saturday with 72 points at the Wichita North tournament. … The Eagle boys’ wrestling team defeated cross-town rival, Maize South, 63-9 Thursday night in an AVCTL I dual. The Eagles competed in the Kansas City Stampede over the weekend where they finished in 10th place with 120.5 points.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick basketball team scored its third straight victory to open the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when they earned a 54-33 victory against intra-city rival Maize High in the AVCTL I opener for each team. The Lady Mavericks kept the winning streak alive Friday night when they defeated Newton 81-32. … The Maverick boys’ basketball team picked up its second win of the season, in two games, Tuesday night when it defeated intra-city rival Maize High 54-52. The Mavericks defeated Newton 79-42 Friday night. The Mavericks remained undefeated Saturday night when they earned a 58-50 victory against North Kansas City. … The Mavericks boys’ wrestling team fell 63-9 against cross-town rival Maize High Thursday night in an AVCTL I dual. The Mavericks were able to defeat Salina South Thursday night 45-28. The mavericks competed in the Bishop Carroll tournament Saturday where they finished in 7th place with 76 points.

NEWTON

The Lady Railers basketball team scored their first victory of the 2023-24 season Tuesday night when they defeated Campus 44-38 in both teams’ initial AVCTL I showdown of the season. The Lady Railers lost 81- 32 Friday night against Maize South. … The Railer boys’ basketball team fell to 1-3 on the season Tuesday night when it lost 83-63 against Campus in the AVCTL I opener for each team. The Railers lost 79-=42 to Maize South Friday night. … The Railer boys’ wresting team competed in the Kansas City Stampede over the weekend where they finished in 51st place with 47.5 points.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday night when they handed Hutchinson its first loss of the season 46-38 in both team’s initial AVCTL I show down of the season. The Lady Cougars suffered their first loss of the season Friday night when they lost 54-37 against Derby. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team suffered its fourth loss of the season Tuesday night when it was defeated 59-39 against Hutchinson. The Cougars dropped a 76-20 contest against Derby Friday night. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team defeated Maize High Thursday night in an AVCTL I dual 46-36. The Lady Cougars finished 10th with 63 points Saturday at the Wichita North tournament. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team lost 45-28 against Maize South Thursday night in an AVCTL I dual. The Cougars competed in the Bishop Carroll tournament Saturday where they finished in 16th place with 24.5 points.