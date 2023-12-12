AVCTL-I Weekly Winter Recap

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Girls Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Salina South 0 0 3 0

Hutchinson 0 0 2 0

Maize South 0 0 2 0

Derby 0 0 1 1

Campus 0 0 0 2

Maize 0 0 0 3

Newton 0 0 0 3

Tuesday, December 5

Andover Central 66, Campus 13

McPherson 56, Derby 53

Hutchinson 56, Salina Central 36

Andover 55, Maize 18

Salina South 57, Junction City 21

Friday, December 8

Derby 58, Andover Central 41

Hutchinson 50, Buhler 44

Eisenhower 38, Maize 33

Salina South 51, Salina Central 46

Tuesday, December 12

Newton at Campus

Derby at Ark City

Hutchinson at Salina South

Maize South at Maize

Friday, December 15

Campus at Maize

Salina South at Derby

Goddard at Hutchinson

Newton at Maize South

Saturday, December 16

Maize South 89, Kansas City North 16

2023-24 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Basketball Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Campus 0 0 2 0

Hutchinson 0 0 2 0

Maize South 0 0 1 0

Maize 0 0 2 1

Newton 0 0 1 2

Derby 0 0 0 2

Salina South 0 0 0 3

Tuesday, December 5

Campus 63, Andover Central 53

McPherson 58, Derby 57

Hutchinson 67, Salina Central 59

Andover 57, Maize 50

Junction City 66, Salina South 41

Friday, December 8

Andover Central 61, Derby 52

Hutchinson 84, Buhler 57

Maize 57, Eisenhower 44

Salina Central 65, Salina South 67

Tuesday, December 12

Newton at Campus

Derby at Ark City

Hutchinson at Salina South

Maize South at Maize

Friday, December 15

Campus at Maize

Salina South at Derby

Goddard at Hutchinson

Newton at Maize South

Saturday, December 16

North Kansas City at Maize South

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

Kansas Preps Weekly

The Salina South Lady Cougar basketball team is one of six different teams among the 14 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I teams that are still undefeated as the 2023-24 winter season approaches the 2023 Christmas Break.

The Lady Cougars have the top record amongst the 14 teams as they sit at 3-0 while both Hutchinson boys and girls’ team are also undefeated, but have only played two games each and the Maize South girls are also 2-0 while the Maize South boys are still 1-0 as the Lady Mavericks had a solo game against Kansas City North Saturday night, the boys will play a solo game later this season.

There have not been any head-to-head AVCTL I basketball match ups yet this season, the majority of those will wait until 2024 arrives.

Here is a look at what each of the AVCTL 1 teams did this past week in each sport :

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt basketball team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 66-13 against Andover Central. … The Colt boys’ basketball team earned its 2nd win of the season Tuesday night, defeating Andover Central 63-53. … The Lady Colt wrestling team finished in 7th place with 67 points Friday in the Douglass tournament. The Lady Colts were defeated by Hutchinson 45-34 in an AVCTL I dual. The Lady Colts fell 42-41 against Maize Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther basketball team opened the 2023-24 season Tuesday night on a down note as they dropped a 56-53 contest against McPherson. The Lady Panthers earned their first win of the season Friday night when they defeated Andover Central 58-41. … The Panther boys’ basketball team suffered a 58-57 loss against McPherson in its 2023-24 season opener Tuesday night. The Panthers dropped their 2nd straight contest to open the 2023-24 season Friday night when they lost 61-52 to Andover Central. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished in 2nd place Friday in the Douglass tournament with 176 points. … The Panthers boys’ wrestling team placed 2nd Saturday with 139.5 points at the Douglass tournament.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk basketball team opened the season Tuesday night with a 56-36 victory against Salina Central. The Lady Salt Hawks improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with a 50-44 victory against Buhler. …. The Salt Hawk boys’ basketball team scored a 67-59 victory against Salina Central Tuesday night to open its 2023-24 season. The Salt Hawks improved to 2-0 on the season Friday night with an 84-57 victory against Buhler. … The Lady Salt Hawk wrestling team defeated AVCTL I rival Campus 45-34 Friday in a dual. … The Salt Hawk boys’ wrestling team placed 3rd Saturday in the Colby Duals with a 4-1 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle basketball team suffered its 2nd loss of the season Tuesday night, falling 55-18 against Andover. The Lady Eagles dropped to 0-3 on the season Friday night when they lost 38-33 against Andover. … The Eagle boys’ basketball team suffered a 57-50 loss against Andover Tuesday night, which was the Eagles first loss of the 2023-24 season. The Eagles bounced back Friday with a 57-44 victory against Eisenhower. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team defeated Campus 42-41 in an AVCTL I dual Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Mavericks basketball team scored its second win of the season Friday night when they defeated Kansas City Washington 89-16.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer wrestling team finished in 4th place Friday in the Douglass tournament with 104.5 points. … The Railer boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place Saturday with 120 points in the Douglass tournament.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar basketball team scored its 2nd win of the season Tuesday night when they defeated Junction City 57-21. The Lady Cougars improved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 51-46 victory against city rival Salina Central. … The Cougar boys’ basketball team lost 66-41 against Junction City Tuesday night to fall to -0-2 on the season. The Cougars dropped their third straight contest Friday night when they lost 65-57 against Salina Central. … The Lady Cougar wrestling team met up on the mat Thursday night with intra-city rival Salina Central and scored a 42-36 victory. … The Cougar boys’ wrestling team met up against intra-city rival Salina Central in a dual Thursday night and lost 67-12. The Cougars finished 4th Saturday with 146 points in the Minneapolis tournament.